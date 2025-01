New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #63

What’s up, y’all? As always — first up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Benjamin Russell Waves Pop CanCon Faultlines Rain – Single Folk No Sunday Riot Club Out In the Sky – Single Blues CanCon Tilia Drivers Seat – Single Pop No Seeds of Eden Never Let Me Down – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Seeds of Eden Wish You Were Here – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Slugs of Mars Invasion Metal CanCon/KWCon Graeme Jonez Ride or Die – Single Rock CanCon Darryl Lalach It’s Groundhog Day – Single Folk CanCon Alexander Bugarija For You – Single Folk CanCon NERiMA Reverence – Single Punk CanCon Shane Pendergast Winter Grace Folk CanCon Brock Geiger After Later – Single Alternative No Thomas Thomas One Lone Candle – Single Pop CanCon Dayside & Guffchild Daddy’s Girl – Single R&B CanCon ERV ELLO Flight to Heaven – Single Country No Back Seat Driver The Mountain – Single Funk CanCon Patrick Smith Pangea: Rebirth Jazz CanCon Jason Carter In and Out of Time Classical No Danish National Vocal Ensemble O Listen! Classical No Vampire Slumber Party Polka King of the Midwest – Single Punk No De Beumb Project Closer, warmer Punk CanCon Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Forest Party Hip Hop No Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra Noodle Hip Hop No Bobby Joe Henson Jumbalaya – Single Country No Tom Eaton Traces – Single Ambient No Jeremy Hines Long Day (10 Toes Down) – Single Hip Hop No Ron Ledoux Quartet Views, Visions, & Destinations Jazz CanCon Les Canards Conichibou World CanCon The OBGMs SORRY, IT’S OVER Rock CanCon Steve Sandberg Trio Live at Soapbox Jazz No Emma Gabriel Patience – Single R&B Explicit and Clean Versions Available CanCon Amy Blanding with Reckless Burning Sunbirds – Single Folk CanCon DNA déjà vu – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon DNA Ghost – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon DNA If I Die Young – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon DNA Let Go – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon DNA Little Do You Know – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Dahlia Wakefield GOODBYE – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Slugs of Mars – Becoming Rage

Seeds of Eden – Wish You Were Here

You Might Be Sleeping – Springdale

NERiMA – Reverence

Vampire Slumber Party – Polka King of the Midwest

De Beumb Project – No country for old punks

The OBGMs – GET UP

Stonehocker – In Need

Dahlia Wakefield – GOODBYE

Jeremy Hines – Long Day (10 Toes Down)

DNA – Little Do You Know

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Capttalism (feat. Tom Thum, Saro Roro, Rivermouth, Blaq Carrie, & Nima Doostkhah)

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Obscure Thought (feat. Lucie Pegna)

Emma Gabriel – Patience

Dayside & Guffchild – Daddy’s Girl

The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Love Is Just Too Precious

Starbuck – Coldest Night of the Year

Avi C. Engel – Near Snake Island

Danish National Vocal Ensemble – Salmo XLII

Jason Carter – Finlandia

Tom Eaton – Traces

Patrick Smith – Endless Construction (dedicated to Eglinton West)

Ron Ledoux Quartet – UFO 60s

Steve Sandberg Trio – Upper Manhattan Medical Group

Amy Blanding with Reckless Burning – Sunbirds

The Co-Conspirators – Dump the Bosses Off Your Back

Darryl Lalach – It’s Groundhog Day

Faultlines – Rain

Alexander Bugarija – For You

Shane Pendergast – Farewell to the Teacup

Icarus Phoenix – Pedantic

Boreal – Snow Falls Down

See y’all next time!