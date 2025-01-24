CKMS News -2025-01-24- A deep connection to place brings new classical composer back to Waterloo to launch debut album.

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – The Icarus Album, which is the debut work of new classical composer Erik Lankin, is being released today with a listening party and discussion at the Waterloo North Mennonite Church, a place with deep connection to his family. Lankin, who “grew up slowly in Kitchener-Waterloo” and is now based in Montreal, has reinterpreted the myth of Icarus and Daedalus for this album, as a metaphor for losing his father to mental illness.

Lankin says the musicians involved in the project are some of canada’s top classical soloists and neoclassical producers.

In an early review of The Icarus Album, Robin B. James of Igloo Magazine wrote “This amazing work of Erik Lankin creates a new triumph, which I would place high in the pantheon of significant human musical expressions.”

This show features an interview with The Icarus Album composer Erik Lankin. The listening party is a free event which starts at 7pm.