So Old It’s New set for Saturday, January 25/25 – on air 8-10 am ET

I hadn’t played anything from The Band recently, then this week the group came to mind with the passing, at age 87, of multi-instrumentalist Garth Hudson. All of the original members – Hudson, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Rick Danko and Richard Manuel – are now sadly gone but the music of course lives on. Here they are in all their live glory on the 1972 album Rock Of Ages, followed by some studio tracks by the group to fill out my two-hour slot.

The live album is notable for The Band being augmented by – as Robertson advises in the introduction – something different than the group to that point had tried in the live arena, a horn section arranged by the renowned Allen Toussaint. The result is indeed an album for the ages.

The Band – Rock Of Ages

1. Introduction

2. Don’t Do It

3. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

4. Caledonia Mission

5. Get Up Jake

6. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

7. Stage Fright

8. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

9. Across The Great Divide

10. This Wheel’s On Fire

11. Rag Mama Rag

12. The Weight

13. The Shape I’m In

14. Unfaithful Servant

15. Life Is A Carnival

16. The Genetic Method

17. Chest Fever

18. (I Don’t Want To) Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes

Studio tracks:

19. Acadian Driftwood

20. Up On Cripple Creek

21. The Saga Of Pepote Rouge

22. Endless Highway

23. It Makes No Difference

24. Knockin’ Lost John

25. Mystery Train