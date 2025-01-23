NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.97 JAN. 25 12AM

In that matter of the coming of the four horsemen…

Quote this week. “People shouldn’t be afraid of their government. Governments should be afraid of their people.” V for Vendetta

This weeks movie: v for vendetta. A modern classic that tells the tale of us my friends. Revolution is nothing new. We usually leave it too late and we become the slaves that they want. The hero wears a mask. He could be you, he could be me.

John Hurt starred as winston smith in 1984 and as a very big brother type leader in v. Amazing range. Brilliant twist.

rushed taha-rock the casbah

clash-pressure drop

clash-i fought the law

k max-brand new cadilac

toots-maggies farm

jc lodge-dont think twice

delroy wilson-this old heart of mine

peter tosh-johnny b good

presley-hard headed woman

roy orbison-mean woman blues

ray charles-i’ve got a woman

stones-can I get a witness

dave clark five-reeling and rockin

animals-c c rider

natalie merchant-house carpenter

hot tuna-death don’t have no mercy

be good tanya-scattered leaves

springsteen-kingdom of days

richard thompson-i feel so good

murder plans-hurt somebody

rem-it happened today

kronos quartet-marquee moon

siouxsie-lost little girl

sisters of mercy-gimme shelter

ministry-isle of men

Roxy Music x 3

We’re throwing a party in March and I’m looking for a stand up comic or magician or a fire dancer to help us celebrate a club full of people. send me a note at nocrapradio@yahoo.com and tell me how you’re going to amaze us.

“the true value of a man is not determined by his possession, supposed or real, of Truth, but rather by his sincere exertion to get to the Truth”. Gotthold Lessing (German dramatist)