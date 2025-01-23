NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.97 JAN. 25 12AM

In that matter of the coming of the four horsemen…
Quote this week. “People shouldn’t be afraid of their government. Governments should be afraid of their people.” V for Vendetta
This weeks movie: v for vendetta. A modern classic that tells the tale of us my friends. Revolution is nothing new. We usually leave it too late and we become the slaves that they want. The hero wears a mask. He could be you, he could be me.
John Hurt starred as winston smith in 1984 and as a very big brother type leader in v. Amazing range. Brilliant twist.
“the true value of a man is not determined by his possession, supposed or real, of Truth, but rather by his sincere exertion to get to the Truth”. Gotthold Lessing (German dramatist)