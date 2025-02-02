New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #64

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine — here is what I’ve added to Libretime this week:
|Martyrs
|Pin Blue Sometime – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sorrows
|Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow
|Pop
|No
|Moulettes
|Attention – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ariane Racicot
|Danser avec le fou
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jeff Vidov
|State of Innocence – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|Moonlight in Baltimore – Single
|Soul
|No
|TizzleBangerz
|Mind Going Crazy! (feat. The Nathaniel Hardy Project) – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|The LAB Inc.
|Changes
|Pop
|No
|Newbridge
|Howler – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Glimmerjean & Goode
|Rosavelle – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Julian Daniel
|Northern Lights – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor
|Tulsa Time – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|MEGGO
|eavesdropper ;; death stories
|Folk
|CanCon
|David Jane
|Five & Dime – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Aeroplane – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Jangus Kangus
|Janakita Kirakita/Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Single
|Pop
|No
|La Sécurité
|Ketchup – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Joni Void
|Every Life is a Light
|Electronic
|CanCon
|T. Gowdy
|Trill Scan
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Raging Flowers
|Tissue Paper – Single
|Folk
|No
|Sarah Segal-Lazar
|Anything But Age – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Abi Mack
|DIRTBAGS – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mike Boguski
|Blues for the Penitent [2025 Reissue]
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Mike Boguski
|Here’s To Tomorrow – Goodbye to Yesterday [2025 Reissue]
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Fernie
|Hopeless Dreams
|Pop
|CanCon
|N Nao
|Nouveau Language
|Pop
|CanCon
|Katie James
|Chasing the Sky – Single
|Folk
|No
|The Cooper Brothers
|That’s What Makes Us Great – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Tanner Christian Gesek
|For My Brothers and Sisters
|Ambient
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|reagan – Single
|Rock
|No
|Erik Flaa
|Fiesta For My Failure – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Brian Tremblay
|In the Tracks of the Black Bear
|Folk
|CanCon
|Athena Nadalin
|Kaity – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Chick Boyd
|2025
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Ricky Bascom
|Right to be Retarded
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Athena Nadalin
|Had to Happen
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Trena
|Hold On – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Trena
|Not the Ring
|Country
|CanCon
|The Fods
|The Ineffectuals – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Fods
|Shopping – Single
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Ariane Racicot – Avant la tempete
Mike Boguski – 2013-2015
Mike Boguski – Message From Mars
Tanner Christian Gesek – Life is Both
Back Seat Driver – The Mountain
The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Moonlight in Baltimore
Les Canards – Voyage en Italie
Joni Void – Muffin – A Song for My Cat
T Gowdy – Blest Age!
Benjamin Russell – Waves
Abi Mack – DIRTBAGS
Fernie – White Wine
N Nao – Fleuron
Athena Nadalin – Kaity
Athena Nadalin – Taxi Alone
Tilia – Drivers Seat
Thomas Thomas – One Lone Candle
Julian Daniel – Northern Lights
MEGGO – bark, dirt & thistles
Raging Flowers – Tissue Paper
Sarah Segal-Lazar – Anything But Age
Katie James – Chasing the Sky
Brian Tremblay – Where’s the Caboose?
Trena – Not the Ring
Bobby Joe Henson – Jambalaya
Sunday Riot Club – Out in the Sky
Graeme Jonez – Ride or Die
Martyrs – Pin Blue Sometime
Sorrows – Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In the Shadow?
Kpec3 Arrival – Reagan
Erik Flaa – Fiesta For My Failure
La Sécurité – Ketchup
Glimmerjean & Goode – Rosavelle
See y’all next time!