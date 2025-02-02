The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #64

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine — here is what I’ve added to Libretime this week:

Martyrs Pin Blue Sometime – Single Rock No
Sorrows Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow Pop No
Moulettes Attention – EP Folk CanCon
Ariane Racicot Danser avec le fou Jazz CanCon
Jeff Vidov State of Innocence – Single Pop CanCon
The Nathaniel Hardy Project Moonlight in Baltimore – Single Soul No
TizzleBangerz Mind Going Crazy! (feat. The Nathaniel Hardy Project) – Single Hip Hop No
The LAB Inc. Changes Pop No
Newbridge Howler – Single Country CanCon
Glimmerjean & Goode Rosavelle – Single Rock CanCon
Julian Daniel Northern Lights – Single Pop CanCon
Julian Taylor Tulsa Time – Single Folk CanCon
MEGGO eavesdropper ;; death stories Folk CanCon
David Jane Five & Dime – Single Alternative CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Aeroplane – Single Alternative CanCon
Jangus Kangus Janakita Kirakita/Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Single Pop No
La Sécurité Ketchup – Single Punk CanCon
Joni Void Every Life is a Light Electronic CanCon
T. Gowdy Trill Scan Electronic CanCon
Raging Flowers Tissue Paper – Single Folk No
Sarah Segal-Lazar Anything But Age – Single Folk CanCon
Abi Mack DIRTBAGS – Single Pop CanCon
Mike Boguski Blues for the Penitent [2025 Reissue] Jazz CanCon
Mike Boguski Here’s To Tomorrow – Goodbye to Yesterday [2025 Reissue] Jazz CanCon
Fernie Hopeless Dreams Pop CanCon
N Nao Nouveau Language Pop CanCon
Katie James Chasing the Sky – Single Folk No
The Cooper Brothers That’s What Makes Us Great – Single Country CanCon
Tanner Christian Gesek For My Brothers and Sisters Ambient No
kpec3 arrival reagan – Single Rock No
Erik Flaa Fiesta For My Failure – Single Alternative No
Brian Tremblay In the Tracks of the Black Bear Folk CanCon
Athena Nadalin Kaity – Single Pop CanCon
Chick Boyd 2025 Pop NSFR CanCon
Ricky Bascom Right to be Retarded Hip Hop NSFR No
Athena Nadalin Had to Happen Pop NSFR CanCon
Trena Hold On – Single Country CanCon
Trena Not the Ring Country CanCon
The Fods The Ineffectuals – Single Rock No
The Fods Shopping – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ariane Racicot – Avant la tempete
Mike Boguski – 2013-2015
Mike Boguski – Message From Mars
Tanner Christian Gesek – Life is Both
Back Seat Driver – The Mountain
The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Moonlight in Baltimore
Les Canards – Voyage en Italie
Joni Void – Muffin – A Song for My Cat
T Gowdy – Blest Age!
Benjamin Russell – Waves
Abi Mack – DIRTBAGS
Fernie – White Wine
N Nao – Fleuron
Athena Nadalin – Kaity
Athena Nadalin – Taxi Alone
Tilia – Drivers Seat
Thomas Thomas – One Lone Candle
Julian Daniel – Northern Lights
MEGGO – bark, dirt & thistles
Raging Flowers – Tissue Paper
Sarah Segal-Lazar – Anything But Age
Katie James – Chasing the Sky
Brian Tremblay – Where’s the Caboose?
Trena – Not the Ring
Bobby Joe Henson – Jambalaya
Sunday Riot Club – Out in the Sky
Graeme Jonez – Ride or Die
Martyrs – Pin Blue Sometime
Sorrows – Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In the Shadow?
Kpec3 Arrival – Reagan
Erik Flaa – Fiesta For My Failure
La Sécurité – Ketchup
Glimmerjean & Goode – Rosavelle

See y’all next time!

