New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #64

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine — here is what I’ve added to Libretime this week:

Martyrs Pin Blue Sometime – Single Rock No Sorrows Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow Pop No Moulettes Attention – EP Folk CanCon Ariane Racicot Danser avec le fou Jazz CanCon Jeff Vidov State of Innocence – Single Pop CanCon The Nathaniel Hardy Project Moonlight in Baltimore – Single Soul No TizzleBangerz Mind Going Crazy! (feat. The Nathaniel Hardy Project) – Single Hip Hop No The LAB Inc. Changes Pop No Newbridge Howler – Single Country CanCon Glimmerjean & Goode Rosavelle – Single Rock CanCon Julian Daniel Northern Lights – Single Pop CanCon Julian Taylor Tulsa Time – Single Folk CanCon MEGGO eavesdropper ;; death stories Folk CanCon David Jane Five & Dime – Single Alternative CanCon ARK IDENTITY Aeroplane – Single Alternative CanCon Jangus Kangus Janakita Kirakita/Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Single Pop No La Sécurité Ketchup – Single Punk CanCon Joni Void Every Life is a Light Electronic CanCon T. Gowdy Trill Scan Electronic CanCon Raging Flowers Tissue Paper – Single Folk No Sarah Segal-Lazar Anything But Age – Single Folk CanCon Abi Mack DIRTBAGS – Single Pop CanCon Mike Boguski Blues for the Penitent [2025 Reissue] Jazz CanCon Mike Boguski Here’s To Tomorrow – Goodbye to Yesterday [2025 Reissue] Jazz CanCon Fernie Hopeless Dreams Pop CanCon N Nao Nouveau Language Pop CanCon Katie James Chasing the Sky – Single Folk No The Cooper Brothers That’s What Makes Us Great – Single Country CanCon Tanner Christian Gesek For My Brothers and Sisters Ambient No kpec3 arrival reagan – Single Rock No Erik Flaa Fiesta For My Failure – Single Alternative No Brian Tremblay In the Tracks of the Black Bear Folk CanCon Athena Nadalin Kaity – Single Pop CanCon Chick Boyd 2025 Pop NSFR CanCon Ricky Bascom Right to be Retarded Hip Hop NSFR No Athena Nadalin Had to Happen Pop NSFR CanCon Trena Hold On – Single Country CanCon Trena Not the Ring Country CanCon The Fods The Ineffectuals – Single Rock No The Fods Shopping – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ariane Racicot – Avant la tempete

Mike Boguski – 2013-2015

Mike Boguski – Message From Mars

Tanner Christian Gesek – Life is Both

Back Seat Driver – The Mountain

The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Moonlight in Baltimore

Les Canards – Voyage en Italie

Joni Void – Muffin – A Song for My Cat

T Gowdy – Blest Age!

Benjamin Russell – Waves

Abi Mack – DIRTBAGS

Fernie – White Wine

N Nao – Fleuron

Athena Nadalin – Kaity

Athena Nadalin – Taxi Alone

Tilia – Drivers Seat

Thomas Thomas – One Lone Candle

Julian Daniel – Northern Lights

MEGGO – bark, dirt & thistles

Raging Flowers – Tissue Paper

Sarah Segal-Lazar – Anything But Age

Katie James – Chasing the Sky

Brian Tremblay – Where’s the Caboose?

Trena – Not the Ring

Bobby Joe Henson – Jambalaya

Sunday Riot Club – Out in the Sky

Graeme Jonez – Ride or Die

Martyrs – Pin Blue Sometime

Sorrows – Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In the Shadow?

Kpec3 Arrival – Reagan

Erik Flaa – Fiesta For My Failure

La Sécurité – Ketchup

Glimmerjean & Goode – Rosavelle

See y’all next time!