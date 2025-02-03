World Radio Day 2025

Hello there!

As we gear up to celebrate World Radio Day on Thursday, 13 February 2025, we are excited to invite you to a significant event that underscores radio’s vital role in uniting communities across Canada and beyond. We were thinking you could provide some valuable information and interesting discussion during this event on our live-to-air, syndicated radio show and in-person event.

After last year’s event, the NCRA/ANREC, CKCU‑FM and Farm Radio International are collaborating once again to bring you an environmentally focused live-to-air broadcast. With this year’s theme being “Radio and Climate Change” we hope to showcase the transformative power of radio in promoting dialogue, fostering cultural diversity, and giving a voice to underrepresented communities.

What to expect

If you’re attending in-person at Carlton University in Ottawa, there will be snacks with radio peers alike and a live broadcast by CKCU‑FM. This is an event that aims to bring industry professionals together, as well as politicians, to showcase the power of radio.

The event will take place at Carleton University from 11:00am to 2:00pm EST on Thursday, 13 February 2025. Lunch will be provided free of charge. CKMS‑FM Radio Waterloo will be simulcasting the event with CKCU‑FM.

How to Participate

Attend in person and be live on air for a quick discussion.

This discussion can touch on the theme “Radio and Climate Change” or another relevant theme to community radio, and our celebration could take 5 to 10 minutes.

If you wish to attend, registration is free, but you need food numbers. Please reserve your spot.

If you cannot attend but would still like to show your support, we ask that you take the time to tune in and show support for your favourite local radio station, campus radio, public broadcast, or a special program that day.

We look forward to seeing you on World Radio Day.

Warm regards,

Barry Rooke

Executive Director NCRA/ANREC

On behalf of NCRA/ANREC, CKCU‑FM and Farm Radio International

Get more information about World Radio Day from UNESCO and from the NCRA Invitation to World Radio Day 2025.