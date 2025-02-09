New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #65

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime this week:

Shugorei Three Pathways – Single World No Jessie and the Gents On a Mountain Top – Single Folk No Bandana Sons This Minute – Single Rock CanCon Bandana Sons Waking Up – Single Rock CanCon Bandana Sons While We’re Here – Single Rock CanCon Bandana Sons Wish It Back – Single Rock CanCon Foxtrot Sugar Toast Rock CanCon Alexa Lace Need You (Gone) – Single Pop No Alexa Lace Blame On Me – Single Pop No Alexa Lace Every Girl Needs a Hero – Single Country No Alexa Lace Alive – Single Pop No Alexa Lace Never Gonna Make me Cry – Single Country No Alexa Lace Don’t Blame My Heart – Single Country No The Nathaniel Hardy Project Crazy! – Single Hip Hop No The Nathaniel Hardy Project Ahhhh Yeah!!! (2023 Remix) – Single Hip Hop No KC Armstrong Someone Else Tonight – Single Country CanCon DJ Quinzy This Is Who I Am – Single Pop No The Kildeers That One – Single Folk CanCon davada Chain-Link Electronic No Justin Orok Debt – EP Folk CanCon Arlene & the People Straight Jacket – Single Alternative CanCon Valley of Salt Voice of One Crying in the Wilderness – The Story of John the Baptist Rock No Sam Aleums Reality Machine Electronic CanCon The Good Brothers Now That You’re Gone – Single Folk CanCon Various Artists The Original Sound of Mali 2 World No Derek Day I Can’t Imagine – Single Rock No Angela Wrigley Trio Messy Jazz CanCon Rogue Rising CRUSH – Single Punk CanCon Ynana Rose Simplify – Single Folk No Edgar Breau Cornpone the King of Jive – Single Blues CanCon Total Fu***** Darkness Desolation Boys – Single Electronic CanCon Chorus of Courage Take Care – Single Alternative CanCon Nick Faye Undone – Single Rock CanCon Blue Pilot Anyu – Single Pop No Laura Sea Six Feet Under – Single Punk CanCon Holly Cole Dark Moon Jazz CanCon bfmtrl I’ve Said Too Much – Single Rock CanCon bfmtrl Melodrama – Single Rock CanCon bfmtrl So Blind – Single Rock CanCon bfmtrl Strobe Light – Single Rock CanCon bfmtrl William Henry Rock CanCon Private Name Private Number Feel Hip Hop Features Choclair; Explicit, Clean, and Instrumental versions available CanCon within Reservoir Folk CanCon sherzaman Eyes Like Umbrella – Single Pop / World No Buzz Hummer Capture Your Eye – Single Rock CanCon David Mauk Piano With a View New Age No Close Counters LOVERS DANCE ACADEMY’ Electronic No Chick Boyd Bank Account Pop NSFR CanCon Menno Versteeg Why We Run Alternative Tracks 3 and 7 are Explicit CanCon Icarus Phoenix Shallow Water – Single Folk No Tonia Evans Cianciulli Bravery – Single Pop CanCon Stucco LP1 Punk CanCon Ashot Danielyan Awakening New Age No Marvin Caleb SIWO – Single Pop CanCon Never Any Ordinary The Best of You – Single Rock No Canny and Hall That’s Not A Lot! – Single Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ashot Danielyan – Awakening

David Mauk – Beyond the Horizon

Angela Wrigley Trio – Something Simple

Holly Cole – Where Flamingoes Fly

Sam Aleums – Trio

Davada – Need U 2

Close Counters – DUSK

Private Name Private Number – Feel (feat. Choclair)

Ricky Bascom – If Its Eazy Then It Ain’t Come From God

Marvin Caleb – SIWO

DJ Quinzy – This Is Who I Am

Tjiwara Band de Kati – Kogola

The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Ahhh Yeah!!! (2023 Remix)

Total F****** Darkness – Desolation Boys

Blue Pilot – Anyu

The Fods – The Ineffectuals

Rogue Rising – Crush

Laura Sea – Six Feet Under

Stucco – Megaphone Mouth

Derek Day – I Can’t Imagine

Bandana Sons – This Minute

Foxtrot – Sugar Toast

Bfmtrl – I’ve Said Too Much

Justin Orok – Frog Prince

Jade Turner – You’re Only Nice When I’m Leaving

Jessie and the Gents – On a Mountain Top

The Kildeers – That One

Within – Country Music

Menno Versteeg – Why We Run

The Cooper Brothers – That’s What Makes Us Great

Newbridge – Howler

See y’all next time!