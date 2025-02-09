New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #65

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime this week:
|Shugorei
|Three Pathways – Single
|World
|No
|Jessie and the Gents
|On a Mountain Top – Single
|Folk
|No
|Bandana Sons
|This Minute – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bandana Sons
|Waking Up – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bandana Sons
|While We’re Here – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bandana Sons
|Wish It Back – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Foxtrot
|Sugar Toast
|Rock
|CanCon
|Alexa Lace
|Need You (Gone) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Alexa Lace
|Blame On Me – Single
|Pop
|No
|Alexa Lace
|Every Girl Needs a Hero – Single
|Country
|No
|Alexa Lace
|Alive – Single
|Pop
|No
|Alexa Lace
|Never Gonna Make me Cry – Single
|Country
|No
|Alexa Lace
|Don’t Blame My Heart – Single
|Country
|No
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|Crazy! – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|Ahhhh Yeah!!! (2023 Remix) – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|KC Armstrong
|Someone Else Tonight – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|DJ Quinzy
|This Is Who I Am – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Kildeers
|That One – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|davada
|Chain-Link
|Electronic
|No
|Justin Orok
|Debt – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|Arlene & the People
|Straight Jacket – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Valley of Salt
|Voice of One Crying in the Wilderness – The Story of John the Baptist
|Rock
|No
|Sam Aleums
|Reality Machine
|Electronic
|CanCon
|The Good Brothers
|Now That You’re Gone – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|The Original Sound of Mali 2
|World
|No
|Derek Day
|I Can’t Imagine – Single
|Rock
|No
|Angela Wrigley Trio
|Messy
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Rogue Rising
|CRUSH – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Ynana Rose
|Simplify – Single
|Folk
|No
|Edgar Breau
|Cornpone the King of Jive – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Total Fu***** Darkness
|Desolation Boys – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Chorus of Courage
|Take Care – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Nick Faye
|Undone – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Blue Pilot
|Anyu – Single
|Pop
|No
|Laura Sea
|Six Feet Under – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Holly Cole
|Dark Moon
|Jazz
|CanCon
|bfmtrl
|I’ve Said Too Much – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|bfmtrl
|Melodrama – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|bfmtrl
|So Blind – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|bfmtrl
|Strobe Light – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|bfmtrl
|William Henry
|Rock
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|Feel
|Hip Hop
|Features Choclair; Explicit, Clean, and Instrumental versions available
|CanCon
|within
|Reservoir
|Folk
|CanCon
|sherzaman
|Eyes Like Umbrella – Single
|Pop / World
|No
|Buzz Hummer
|Capture Your Eye – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|David Mauk
|Piano With a View
|New Age
|No
|Close Counters
|LOVERS DANCE ACADEMY’
|Electronic
|No
|Chick Boyd
|Bank Account
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Menno Versteeg
|Why We Run
|Alternative
|Tracks 3 and 7 are Explicit
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|Shallow Water – Single
|Folk
|No
|Tonia Evans Cianciulli
|Bravery – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Stucco
|LP1
|Punk
|CanCon
|Ashot Danielyan
|Awakening
|New Age
|No
|Marvin Caleb
|SIWO – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Never Any Ordinary
|The Best of You – Single
|Rock
|No
|Canny and Hall
|That’s Not A Lot! – Single
|Folk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Ashot Danielyan – Awakening
David Mauk – Beyond the Horizon
Angela Wrigley Trio – Something Simple
Holly Cole – Where Flamingoes Fly
Sam Aleums – Trio
Davada – Need U 2
Close Counters – DUSK
Private Name Private Number – Feel (feat. Choclair)
Ricky Bascom – If Its Eazy Then It Ain’t Come From God
Marvin Caleb – SIWO
DJ Quinzy – This Is Who I Am
Tjiwara Band de Kati – Kogola
The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Ahhh Yeah!!! (2023 Remix)
Total F****** Darkness – Desolation Boys
Blue Pilot – Anyu
The Fods – The Ineffectuals
Rogue Rising – Crush
Laura Sea – Six Feet Under
Stucco – Megaphone Mouth
Derek Day – I Can’t Imagine
Bandana Sons – This Minute
Foxtrot – Sugar Toast
Bfmtrl – I’ve Said Too Much
Justin Orok – Frog Prince
Jade Turner – You’re Only Nice When I’m Leaving
Jessie and the Gents – On a Mountain Top
The Kildeers – That One
Within – Country Music
Menno Versteeg – Why We Run
The Cooper Brothers – That’s What Makes Us Great
Newbridge – Howler
See y’all next time!