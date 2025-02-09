The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #65

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime this week:

Shugorei Three Pathways – Single World No
Jessie and the Gents On a Mountain Top – Single Folk No
Bandana Sons This Minute – Single Rock CanCon
Bandana Sons Waking Up – Single Rock CanCon
Bandana Sons While We’re Here – Single Rock CanCon
Bandana Sons Wish It Back – Single Rock CanCon
Foxtrot Sugar Toast Rock CanCon
Alexa Lace Need You (Gone) – Single Pop No
Alexa Lace Blame On Me – Single Pop No
Alexa Lace Every Girl Needs a Hero – Single Country No
Alexa Lace Alive – Single Pop No
Alexa Lace Never Gonna Make me Cry – Single Country No
Alexa Lace Don’t Blame My Heart – Single Country No
The Nathaniel Hardy Project Crazy! – Single Hip Hop No
The Nathaniel Hardy Project Ahhhh Yeah!!! (2023 Remix) – Single Hip Hop No
KC Armstrong Someone Else Tonight – Single Country CanCon
DJ Quinzy This Is Who I Am – Single Pop No
The Kildeers That One – Single Folk CanCon
davada Chain-Link Electronic No
Justin Orok Debt – EP Folk CanCon
Arlene & the People Straight Jacket – Single Alternative CanCon
Valley of Salt Voice of One Crying in the Wilderness – The Story of John the Baptist Rock No
Sam Aleums Reality Machine Electronic CanCon
The Good Brothers Now That You’re Gone – Single Folk CanCon
Various Artists The Original Sound of Mali 2 World No
Derek Day I Can’t Imagine – Single Rock No
Angela Wrigley Trio Messy Jazz CanCon
Rogue Rising CRUSH – Single Punk CanCon
Ynana Rose Simplify – Single Folk No
Edgar Breau Cornpone the King of Jive – Single Blues CanCon
Total Fu***** Darkness Desolation Boys – Single Electronic CanCon
Chorus of Courage Take Care – Single Alternative CanCon
Nick Faye Undone – Single Rock CanCon
Blue Pilot Anyu – Single Pop No
Laura Sea Six Feet Under – Single Punk CanCon
Holly Cole Dark Moon Jazz CanCon
bfmtrl I’ve Said Too Much – Single Rock CanCon
bfmtrl Melodrama – Single Rock CanCon
bfmtrl So Blind – Single Rock CanCon
bfmtrl Strobe Light – Single Rock CanCon
bfmtrl William Henry Rock CanCon
Private Name Private Number Feel Hip Hop Features Choclair; Explicit, Clean, and Instrumental versions available CanCon
within Reservoir Folk CanCon
sherzaman Eyes Like Umbrella – Single Pop / World No
Buzz Hummer Capture Your Eye – Single Rock CanCon
David Mauk Piano With a View New Age No
Close Counters LOVERS DANCE ACADEMY’ Electronic No
Chick Boyd Bank Account Pop NSFR CanCon
Menno Versteeg Why We Run Alternative Tracks 3 and 7 are Explicit CanCon
Icarus Phoenix Shallow Water – Single Folk No
Tonia Evans Cianciulli Bravery – Single Pop CanCon
Stucco LP1 Punk CanCon
Ashot Danielyan Awakening New Age No
Marvin Caleb SIWO – Single Pop CanCon
Never Any Ordinary The Best of You – Single Rock No
Canny and Hall That’s Not A Lot! – Single Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Ashot Danielyan – Awakening
David Mauk – Beyond the Horizon
Angela Wrigley Trio – Something Simple
Holly Cole – Where Flamingoes Fly
Sam Aleums – Trio
Davada – Need U 2
Close Counters – DUSK
Private Name Private Number – Feel (feat. Choclair)
Ricky Bascom – If Its Eazy Then It Ain’t Come From God
Marvin Caleb – SIWO
DJ Quinzy – This Is Who I Am
Tjiwara Band de Kati – Kogola
The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Ahhh Yeah!!! (2023 Remix)
Total F****** Darkness – Desolation Boys
Blue Pilot – Anyu
The Fods – The Ineffectuals
Rogue Rising – Crush
Laura Sea – Six Feet Under
Stucco – Megaphone Mouth
Derek Day – I Can’t Imagine
Bandana Sons – This Minute
Foxtrot – Sugar Toast
Bfmtrl – I’ve Said Too Much
Justin Orok – Frog Prince
Jade Turner – You’re Only Nice When I’m Leaving
Jessie and the Gents – On a Mountain Top
The Kildeers – That One
Within – Country Music
Menno Versteeg – Why We Run
The Cooper Brothers – That’s What Makes Us Great
Newbridge – Howler

See y’all next time!

