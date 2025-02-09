Abdullah, Aalaa, and Ayla Rehman return for the 2025 provincial election to ask candidates #CANYouthVoteMatter and #CANMinorityVoteMatter?
#CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter airs Saturday 15 and 22 February at Noon, and Sundays 16 and 23 February 2025 at 4:00pm. The provincial election is on Thursday 27 February 2025.
Recent Episodes
Ontario Election 2022: #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Abdullah, Aalaa, and Ayla Rehman return for the 2022 Ontario provincial election to ask candidates #CANYouthVoteMatter and #CANMinorityVoteMatter? Ontario Election 2022: #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter is no longer on the air.
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! We dedicated our Last Radio Show to our Veterans. RememberMondayOctober21stYOU(th)Vote! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter was Live only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo #RememberMondayOctober21stYOUthVote @JustinTrudeau @AndrewScheer @theJagmeetSingh @ElizabethMay
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! Youth & Minority, let Tyler give you tips on how you can confirm if a NEWS is FAKE or REAL! Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts and their guest Tyler Calver, Video Journalist – CTV Kitchener News Team, News Broadcaster & Politician. Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign! #RememberMondayOctober21stYOUthVote Thank you … Continue reading CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN!
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts and their guest Jeff Pelich, Vice President ETFO (Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario) Waterloo Region and WR Labour Council. Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! Thanks to my friend Kathy for making the poster! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign! #RememberMondayOctober21stYOUthVote @RememberMondayOctober21stYOU(th)Vote!
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts and their guest Berry Vrbanovic- Kitchener Mayor. Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign!
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! We the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts are honored to have as our guest Amy Smoke, Mohawk Nation, Turtle Clan, from the Six Nations of the Grand River. Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign! Thank you to my friend Kathy for making this poster.
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! Let the Youth tell you why your vote and elections matter! Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign! A special shout-out to my friend Kathy for making the poster.
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts and their guest Raj Saini Liberal MP – Kitchener Centre. Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatterAwareness Campaign!
CATCH THE YOUNGEST CANADIAN RADIO SHOW HOSTS ON #CANYOUTHVOTEMATTER & #CANMINORITYVOTEMATTER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN! Catch the Youngest Canadian Radio Show Hosts and their guest Andrew Moraga NDP MP Candidate in Kitchener Centre. Live, only on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo! #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign!
One thought on “#CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter”