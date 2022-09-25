CKMS Community Connections for 23 September 2022 with Aalaa, Abdullah, and Ayla Rehman of #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter

Show Notes
Aalaa, Abdullah, and Ayla Rehman of #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter join Bob Jonkman in the studio. We discuss the importance of voter engagement, we get to know the Rehmans, and Abdullah spins some tunes.
Municipal Election 2022: #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter airs Sundays from Noon to 12:30pm starting 25 September and running to 23 October 2022.
The interview starts at 4m49s.
Online:
- Website: https://www.aalaaconseil.ca/
- Twitter: @VtheCanadians (Aalaa), @ayla_awesome (Ayla) | Twitter
- Facebook: CAN Youth Vote Matter and CAN Minority Vote Matter | Facebook
- Instagram: @vthecanadians (Aalaa), @ayla_awesomeforever (Ayla) | Instagram
- YouTube: Aalaa Rehman, Ayla Rehman | YouTube
- E-mail: aalaarehman@gmail.com
- Phone: +1‑519‑721‑2905 or +1‑416‑710‑5608
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-09-23-episode101.mp3 (50.8 MB, 52m52s, episode 101)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m59s
|Can’t Lose Again
|
(single)
|Luc LeMans
|4m49s
|Introducing Aalaa, Ayla, and Abdullah. Aalaa makes a land acknowledgement, makes a pitch for donations, and tells us what the #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter show is about, and her motivations for doing a radio show. Talking about the poor voter turnout, getting every vote out. Looking for candidates.
|11m22s
|Coldest Nights
|
(single)
|Kylof Söze
|13m30s
|Learning about Abdullah, Ayla, and Aalaa outside of politics. Besides school there are lots of extracurricular activities. Ayla has written a book, The Fantastic Friends: Snake Goes Crazy. And the three siblings have written several other comics and stories. And all three are musicians and play in a guitar club.
|19m08s
|Corner of Lincoln
|
(single)
|Lethal Pandemic & Hypnotic Mirage
|22m34s
|Narine Dat Sookram is the first guest on Sunday; Aalaa, Ayla, and Abdullah have been on Narine’s show, Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat. Aalaa tells us how she finds candidates to interview. Contact information for any candidates if they want to be interviewed. Then Abdullah plays some music.
|26m22s
|Infinte Everything
|
Sweet
|Missy Bauman
|29m44s
|Lana Del Rey
|32m07s
|Aalaa interviews Bob Jonkman, finding out what he’s been up to. How podcasts are made. But being in studio is nicer.
|35m19s
|Neon Soul
|
Here Between
|Eric Bolton
|38m43s
|Abdullah gives a bio of Eric Bolton, and introduces the next track.
|39m25s
|Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
|
(single)
|Iron Tonic Jazz Band
|43m10s
|Discussing the Heffner Studio at the Kitchener Public Library. Encouraging someone (anyone!) to host a Jazz show on CKMS-FM.
|45m38s
|Blue Skies
|
(single)
|Iron Tonic Jazz Band
|47m38s
|Abdullah extros the previous track, Aalaa encourages voter turnout, Bob gives the end credits, and Abdullah plays some nice music to take us out.
|48m49s
|Lay Me Down
|
(single)
|Sammy Duke
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Bonus Footage
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 23 September 2022
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.