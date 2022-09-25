CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 23 September 2022 with Aalaa, Abdullah, and Ayla Rehman of #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter

Show Notes

Aalaa Rehman in the studio
Aalaa Rehman
Ayla and Abdullah Rehman in the studio
Ayla and Abdullah Rehman
Aalaa, Abdullah, and Ayla Rehman of #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter join Bob Jonkman in the studio. We discuss the importance of voter engagement, we get to know the Rehmans, and Abdullah spins some tunes.

Municipal Election 2022: #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter airs Sundays from Noon to 12:30pm starting 25 September and running to 23 October 2022.

The interview starts at 4m49s.

Online:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-09-23-episode101.mp3 (50.8 MB, 52m52s, episode 101)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m59s Can’t Lose Again Luc LeMans | Can't Lose Again (sepia-toned image of Luc at a card table flinging a pair of dice towards the camera)
(single)		 Luc LeMans
4m49s Introducing Aalaa, Ayla, and Abdullah. Aalaa makes a land acknowledgement, makes a pitch for donations, and tells us what the #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter show is about, and her motivations for doing a radio show. Talking about the poor voter turnout, getting every vote out. Looking for candidates.
11m22s Coldest Nights (Man wearing a winter jacket with his back to the camera facing a playground swing set)
(single)		 Kylof Söze
13m30s Learning about Abdullah, Ayla, and Aalaa outside of politics. Besides school there are lots of extracurricular activities. Ayla has written a book, The Fantastic Friends: Snake Goes Crazy. And the three siblings have written several other comics and stories. And all three are musicians and play in a guitar club.
19m08s Corner of Lincoln Corner of Lincoln | Lethal Pandemic & Hypnotic Mirage (B&W photo of shattered glass or ice, with a glass or ice flower in the centre)
(single)		 Lethal Pandemic & Hypnotic Mirage
22m34s Narine Dat Sookram is the first guest on Sunday; Aalaa, Ayla, and Abdullah have been on Narine’s show, Let’s Chit Chat with Narine Dat. Aalaa tells us how she finds candidates to interview. Contact information for any candidates if they want to be interviewed. Then Abdullah plays some music.
26m22s Infinte Everything Missy Bauman (illustration of a woman holding a bunny while hiding behind ferns)
Sweet		 Missy Bauman
29m44s Lana Del Rey
32m07s Aalaa interviews Bob Jonkman, finding out what he’s been up to. How podcasts are made. But being in studio is nicer.
35m19s Neon Soul Here Between | Eric Bolton (photos in primary colour stripes)
Here Between		 Eric Bolton
38m43s Abdullah gives a bio of Eric Bolton, and introduces the next track.
39m25s Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans Iron Tonic Jazz Band (stylized logo/wordmark, black letters except the word Jazz in pink)
(single)		 Iron Tonic Jazz Band
43m10s Discussing the Heffner Studio at the Kitchener Public Library. Encouraging someone (anyone!) to host a Jazz show on CKMS-FM.
45m38s Blue Skies Iron Tonic Jazz Band (stylized logo/wordmark, black letters except the word Jazz in pink)
(single)		 Iron Tonic Jazz Band
47m38s Abdullah extros the previous track, Aalaa encourages voter turnout, Bob gives the end credits, and Abdullah plays some nice music to take us out.
48m49s Lay Me Down Speed Of Life | Sammy Duke (stylized illustration of a pale pink moon over orange mountains with a dark red river running through them)
(single)		 Sammy Duke

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Footage

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 23 September 2022

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

