CKMS Community Connections for 23 September 2022 with Aalaa, Abdullah, and Ayla Rehman of #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter

Aalaa, Abdullah, and Ayla Rehman of #CANYouthVoteMatter #CANMinorityVoteMatter join Bob Jonkman in the studio. We discuss the importance of voter engagement, we get to know the Rehmans, and Abdullah spins some tunes.

Municipal Election 2022: #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter airs Sundays from Noon to 12:30pm starting 25 September and running to 23 October 2022.

The interview starts at 4m49s.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-09-23-episode101.mp3 (50.8 MB, 52m52s, episode 101)

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 23 September 2022

