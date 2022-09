Abdullah, Aalaa, and Ayla Rehman return for the 2022 municipal election to ask candidates #CANYouthVoteMatter and #CANMinorityVoteMatter?

Municipal Election 2022: #CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter airs on Sundays from Noon to 12:30pm from 2 October to 23 October 2022. The municipal election is on Monday, 24 October 2022.