Rethink Your Retirement – Episode#2 – 8 Feb. 2025

On the February 8th, 2025 episode of “Rethink Your Retirement,” host Sunny Kochar discussed the foundational aspects of retirement planning, including taxes and mortgage payments.

The episode explored how conventional wisdom about these expenses might hinder retirement and emphasized the importance of tax planning.

It also covered the three ways money is taxed in Canada, the reasons for retirement failures, and the three universal rules of money.

The episode concluded with an introduction to the “6 Sequential Steps to Financial Freedom.”