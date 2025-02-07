NO CRAP RADIO VER. 5.05 FEB. 8/25 12AM

A fence with concertina wire is going up in the states. A fence has two sides.

The biggest jerk in that circle of billionaires that are now consuming the states wants to move into the building. Bad enough he lives just over there. Don’t open the door. Shhh. Turn off the lights…

Jigsaw Planet https://www.jigsawplanet.com. wonderful time waster for you and the kids. Great for the brain and hand/eye coordination. Free too!

4 songs from the remastered Paris 1919 by John Cale. Breathtakingly brilliant!

more no tears

a Diva x 2.

Movie recommendation for the week. THX 1138! Wanna get scared? This is the one to do it. Robert Duvall (1971) with Lucas and Coppola! A stylistic wonder with the story of rebellion that can’t be broken. Us. You and me. The methods may change but the message doesn’t.

Sophisticated jazz from before you were born.

joni mitchell-boho dance (Can)

van morrison-into the mystic

boswell sisters-the devil and the deep blue sea

cats and the fiddle-stomp stomp

earl hines-boogie woogie on st louis blues

chick webb-a simple melody

dinah washington-salty papa blues

a pablo

ub40-earth dies screaming

aswad-sons of criminals

p tosh-in my song

album leaf-wishful thinking

scott d davis-smells like teen spirit

antony and the Johnsons-knockin on heavens door

m good-weapon (Can)

cure-maybe someday

sigur ros-inni mersingar vitlesingue

savage republic-film noir

joy division-love will tear us apart (BBC)

eric random-no mans trash

adult-no tears

john zorn-shaolin spirit

loop guru-can of ghosts

Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.~ Victor E. Frankl

My shows on dropbox

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0