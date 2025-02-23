New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #67

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Erin Gavin Mr. Dylan – Single Pop No Maria Bitsakakis Damsel – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon Andy Laverne & Dick Sisto Two for Bill Jazz No The Fods Don’t Argue Rock No Tamer Elshabrawy Clown Code Electronic No Rachel Therrin Mi Hagar II Jazz CanCon Anne Lindsay SOLOWORKS 2 Classical CanCon Mike Legere Everything Goes – Single Rock CanCon This is the Storm Try Me Rock No Keegan Powell Beginning of Life/My Maker – Single Alternative CanCon Jordan Venn & the Slizneys M@GIC W*RDS Rock CanCon Takes an Army You and Me – Single Punk CanCon Nightjacket My Only Heart – Single Alternative No 100-FOLD HALFWAY TO HEAVEN Rock CanCon Real Sickies Under a Plastic Bag Punk CanCon Jacquie Daniels Sunday Morning Coming Down – Single Country CanCon Norine Braun Eye of the Hurricane – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon Pennan Brae 50 Million Years Ago Rock CanCon Carl Lord Transformation Ambient No Parallel Relax Twilight Ambient No Eric Jackson & The Willow River Band Live @ Halo Studio Country CanCon/KWCon The Nolas Live Forever – Single Rock CanCon Mantarochen Cut my Brainhair Punk No Reverend Genes Was Will Be – Single Indie Rock No Basia Bulat Basia’s Palace Pop CanCon Muhnday Straight Face – Single Rock No REDDSTAR SURV1V3 – Single Rock No Never Any Ordinary Life Everlasting Rock No Johnny 99 Just Like You – Single Country CanCon Lily Monaghan Willing to Wait – Single Folk CanCon The Human Rights One People Reggae CanCon CEGIE x G Loc x TrizO Touch Me – Single Reggae Instrumental available CanCon Brian Campbell Planet on Fire – Single Folk CanCon Last Ditch Effort Twenty-25 Punk No Various Artists Musicworks 150 Various CanCon Milton Smalling Ideas Park Reggae No KC Armstrong Finely Crafted Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Maria Bitsakakis – Damsel

Basia Bulat – Disco Polo

Tonia Evans Cianculli – Bravery

Alexa Lace – Need You Gone

Corinne Caza – Wanted Sign

Maylee Todd – No Other

The LAB Inc. – Tell Me Now

Christine Yevkova – Fight For Life (UA)

Jangus Kangus – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Erin Gavin – Mr. Dylan

Lights – Alive Again

Cooper Bloom – One For Life

Jaime – Bottoms Off

Monotronic – Light In The Dark

Sherzaman – Eyes Like Umbrella

Tamer Elshabrawy – Honeybees

CEGIE x G Loc x TrizO – Touch Me

Milton Smalling – Too Busy Doing Notting

Eric Jackson & The Willow River Band – Seven Bridges Road

Lost Property – She Runs

Pink Moth – To The End of the World

Brian Campbell – Planet On Fire

Jacquie Daniels – Sunday Morning Coming Down

Johnny 99 – Just Like You

KC Armstrong – Watch Our Shadows Play

Leah Barley – Don’t Get Weird

HuDost – Fire of Eden

Lily Monaghan – Willing to Wait

Canny and Hall – That’s Not A Lot!

Icarus Phoenix – Shallow Water

Ynana Rose – Simplify

The Good Brothers – Now That You’re Gone

ERV ELLO – Flight to Heaven (feat. Lexnour)

Neil Little – Whole Way Home

See y’all next time!