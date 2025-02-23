New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #67

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Erin Gavin
|Mr. Dylan – Single
|Pop
|No
|Maria Bitsakakis
|Damsel – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Andy Laverne & Dick Sisto
|Two for Bill
|Jazz
|No
|The Fods
|Don’t Argue
|Rock
|No
|Tamer Elshabrawy
|Clown Code
|Electronic
|No
|Rachel Therrin
|Mi Hagar II
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Anne Lindsay
|SOLOWORKS 2
|Classical
|CanCon
|Mike Legere
|Everything Goes – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|This is the Storm
|Try Me
|Rock
|No
|Keegan Powell
|Beginning of Life/My Maker – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Jordan Venn & the Slizneys
|M@GIC W*RDS
|Rock
|CanCon
|Takes an Army
|You and Me – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Nightjacket
|My Only Heart – Single
|Alternative
|No
|100-FOLD
|HALFWAY TO HEAVEN
|Rock
|CanCon
|Real Sickies
|Under a Plastic Bag
|Punk
|CanCon
|Jacquie Daniels
|Sunday Morning Coming Down – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Eye of the Hurricane – Single
|Adult Contemporary
|CanCon
|Pennan Brae
|50 Million Years Ago
|Rock
|CanCon
|Carl Lord
|Transformation
|Ambient
|No
|Parallel Relax
|Twilight
|Ambient
|No
|Eric Jackson & The Willow River Band
|Live @ Halo Studio
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Nolas
|Live Forever – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mantarochen
|Cut my Brainhair
|Punk
|No
|Reverend Genes
|Was Will Be – Single
|Indie Rock
|No
|Basia Bulat
|Basia’s Palace
|Pop
|CanCon
|Muhnday
|Straight Face – Single
|Rock
|No
|REDDSTAR
|SURV1V3 – Single
|Rock
|No
|Never Any Ordinary
|Life Everlasting
|Rock
|No
|Johnny 99
|Just Like You – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Lily Monaghan
|Willing to Wait – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Human Rights
|One People
|Reggae
|CanCon
|CEGIE x G Loc x TrizO
|Touch Me – Single
|Reggae
|Instrumental available
|CanCon
|Brian Campbell
|Planet on Fire – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Last Ditch Effort
|Twenty-25
|Punk
|No
|Various Artists
|Musicworks 150
|Various
|CanCon
|Milton Smalling
|Ideas Park
|Reggae
|No
|KC Armstrong
|Finely Crafted
|Country
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Maria Bitsakakis – Damsel
Basia Bulat – Disco Polo
Tonia Evans Cianculli – Bravery
Alexa Lace – Need You Gone
Corinne Caza – Wanted Sign
Maylee Todd – No Other
The LAB Inc. – Tell Me Now
Christine Yevkova – Fight For Life (UA)
Jangus Kangus – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Erin Gavin – Mr. Dylan
Lights – Alive Again
Cooper Bloom – One For Life
Jaime – Bottoms Off
Monotronic – Light In The Dark
Sherzaman – Eyes Like Umbrella
Tamer Elshabrawy – Honeybees
CEGIE x G Loc x TrizO – Touch Me
Milton Smalling – Too Busy Doing Notting
Eric Jackson & The Willow River Band – Seven Bridges Road
Lost Property – She Runs
Pink Moth – To The End of the World
Brian Campbell – Planet On Fire
Jacquie Daniels – Sunday Morning Coming Down
Johnny 99 – Just Like You
KC Armstrong – Watch Our Shadows Play
Leah Barley – Don’t Get Weird
HuDost – Fire of Eden
Lily Monaghan – Willing to Wait
Canny and Hall – That’s Not A Lot!
Icarus Phoenix – Shallow Water
Ynana Rose – Simplify
The Good Brothers – Now That You’re Gone
ERV ELLO – Flight to Heaven (feat. Lexnour)
Neil Little – Whole Way Home
See y’all next time!