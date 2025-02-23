The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #67

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Erin Gavin Mr. Dylan – Single Pop No
Maria Bitsakakis Damsel – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
Andy Laverne & Dick Sisto Two for Bill Jazz No
The Fods Don’t Argue Rock No
Tamer Elshabrawy Clown Code Electronic No
Rachel Therrin Mi Hagar II Jazz CanCon
Anne Lindsay SOLOWORKS 2 Classical CanCon
Mike Legere Everything Goes – Single Rock CanCon
This is the Storm Try Me Rock No
Keegan Powell Beginning of Life/My Maker – Single Alternative CanCon
Jordan Venn & the Slizneys M@GIC W*RDS Rock CanCon
Takes an Army You and Me – Single Punk CanCon
Nightjacket My Only Heart – Single Alternative No
100-FOLD HALFWAY TO HEAVEN Rock CanCon
Real Sickies Under a Plastic Bag Punk CanCon
Jacquie Daniels Sunday Morning Coming Down – Single Country CanCon
Norine Braun Eye of the Hurricane – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon
Pennan Brae 50 Million Years Ago Rock CanCon
Carl Lord Transformation Ambient No
Parallel Relax Twilight Ambient No
Eric Jackson & The Willow River Band Live @ Halo Studio Country CanCon/KWCon
The Nolas Live Forever – Single Rock CanCon
Mantarochen Cut my Brainhair Punk No
Reverend Genes Was Will Be – Single Indie Rock No
Basia Bulat Basia’s Palace Pop CanCon
Muhnday Straight Face – Single Rock No
REDDSTAR SURV1V3 – Single Rock No
Never Any Ordinary Life Everlasting Rock No
Johnny 99 Just Like You – Single Country CanCon
Lily Monaghan Willing to Wait – Single Folk CanCon
The Human Rights One People Reggae CanCon
CEGIE x G Loc x TrizO Touch Me – Single Reggae Instrumental available CanCon
Brian Campbell Planet on Fire – Single Folk CanCon
Last Ditch Effort Twenty-25 Punk No
Various Artists Musicworks 150 Various CanCon
Milton Smalling Ideas Park Reggae No
KC Armstrong Finely Crafted Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Maria Bitsakakis – Damsel
Basia Bulat – Disco Polo
Tonia Evans Cianculli – Bravery
Alexa Lace – Need You Gone
Corinne Caza – Wanted Sign
Maylee Todd – No Other
The LAB Inc. – Tell Me Now
Christine Yevkova – Fight For Life (UA)
Jangus Kangus – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Erin Gavin – Mr. Dylan
Lights – Alive Again
Cooper Bloom – One For Life
Jaime – Bottoms Off
Monotronic – Light In The Dark
Sherzaman – Eyes Like Umbrella
Tamer Elshabrawy – Honeybees
CEGIE x G Loc x TrizO – Touch Me
Milton Smalling – Too Busy Doing Notting
Eric Jackson & The Willow River Band – Seven Bridges Road
Lost Property – She Runs
Pink Moth – To The End of the World
Brian Campbell – Planet On Fire
Jacquie Daniels – Sunday Morning Coming Down
Johnny 99 – Just Like You
KC Armstrong – Watch Our Shadows Play
Leah Barley – Don’t Get Weird
HuDost – Fire of Eden
Lily Monaghan – Willing to Wait
Canny and Hall – That’s Not A Lot!
Icarus Phoenix – Shallow Water
Ynana Rose – Simplify
The Good Brothers – Now That You’re Gone
ERV ELLO – Flight to Heaven (feat. Lexnour)
Neil Little – Whole Way Home

See y’all next time!

