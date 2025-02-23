CKMS Golden MP3s Nite at Ouroboros on the 15th of March

Join us for the Golden MP3s on the 15th of March, held at Ouroboros, 101 Hazelglen Drive. $10 for a meal, your choice of drink, and a night of performances. $5 for general entry.

Stay tuned for when the Golden MP3 voting goes live.

Here is link for ticket purchase: https://link.waveapps.com/c8rtez-3pr262

The Golden MP3s start at 6 PM – check email for a look at the menu. Performances from 8:30 PM with: Jordan Kalist, HolliZay, Brandon Szabo, Binnie Stunner, Chris Wansk, Slugs of Mars, Gavin Breen, & The Rottweilers. And, Natty Physicist from Pressure Drop is DJing a set. Hosts: DJ Carmelo & Yenny.