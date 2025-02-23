Join us for the Golden MP3s on the 15th of March, held at Ouroboros, 101 Hazelglen Drive. $10 for a meal, your choice of drink, and a night of performances. $5 for general entry.
Stay tuned for when the Golden MP3 voting goes live.
Here is link for ticket purchase: https://link.waveapps.com/c8rtez-3pr262
The Golden MP3s start at 6 PM – check email for a look at the menu. Performances from 8:30 PM with: Jordan Kalist, HolliZay, Brandon Szabo, Binnie Stunner, Chris Wansk, Slugs of Mars, Gavin Breen, & The Rottweilers. And, Natty Physicist from Pressure Drop is DJing a set. Hosts: DJ Carmelo & Yenny.
2 thoughts on “CKMS Golden MP3s Nite at Ouroboros on the 15th of March”
to yenny and carmello. let me be the first to thank you and congratulate you on getting this up and running. we should use this as a point to get together and have some fun. we work hard for it.
pj
no crap
Thank you PJ. You know this is all team work and yes let’s have some fun