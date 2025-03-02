New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #68

What’s up, y’all? The routine — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|William Thomson
|Serene
|New Age
|No
|Charles Szczepanek
|Sadness Without You – Single
|New Age
|No
|Charles Szczepanek
|When Time Stands Still – Single
|New Age
|No
|Courtney Wolfe
|Last Call – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Mia Kelly
|To Be Clear
|Folk
|CanCon
|Aysanabee
|EDGE OF THE EARTH – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Fods
|Gil Barco – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Fods
|What Do I Get? – Single
|Rock
|No
|Maria-Ines
|Fake It Till You Make It – Single
|Pop
|No
|Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise
|Grow
|Hip Hop
|No
|The West Side Jazz Quartet
|Dry Martini Jazz
|Jazz
|No
|Spencer Sanders
|Almanac
|Folk
|No
|Delyn Grey
|Get On Up – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|G.S.
|Winter (Vivaldi Tribute) – Single
|Rock
|No
|Booker Newberry III
|There Ain’t No Love – Single
|Soul
|No
|James Martinez
|You Taught Me – Single
|Country
|No
|Terra Lightfoot
|Higher and Higher – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brock Geiger
|Early August Rain – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Wild High
|I Wanna Get Paid – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|DANGER SPOON
|icu <3 – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Edgar Breau
|Acadian Drifter
|Folk
|CanCon
|Eric Tingstad
|Heaven – Single
|Ambient
|No
|Justine Tyrell
|PROUD – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|TeethOut
|Flicker Out – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Shraddha Pai and the Prismaticks
|Into the Moonlight
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|Poor Sad Indie Everything – Single
|Rock
|No
|Brad Strang
|Uniquely Unorthodox
|Folk
|CanCon
|APHROSE
|ROSES
|Pop
|CanCon
|Krisj Wannabe
|Mirror
|Rock
|No
|Zee Dewmyn
|Ripples in Time – Single
|Rock
|Acoustic version available as well
|CanCon
|Zee Dewmyn
|Smile Again – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Zee Dewmyn
|Make It Through – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Zee Dewmyn
|Throw Me a Line – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Wreckless Harbour
|Brighton Beach – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rich Chambers
|Don’t Go Jo – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Vampire Slumber Party
|HOLES – Single
|Rock
|No
|Organ Freeman
|Busywork
|Jazz
|No
|Dr. Purgatory
|The Consumption: a Tragic Folktale in Six Parts
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Vintage Lapointe
|Tribute to Grandpa – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Burgers
|Are You Listening to Music? – Single
|Punk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Parallel Relax – Cassiopeia
Carl Lord – Ice Glow
William Thomson – Rest
Charles Szczepanek – When Time Stands Still
Shraddha Pai and the Prismaticks – Everybody Wants to be a Cat
Rachel Therrien – Beauty Free
Organ Freeman – Moonlight Dames
Dr. Purgatory – The Consumption
West Side Jazz Quartet – Sweet Georgia Brown
Andy Laverne & Dick Sisto – Funkallero
Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise – Seeds
The Human Rights – All Been There Before
Boutique Feelings – Sundried Autumn
Courtney Wolfe – Last Call
Edgar Breau – Melancholy Moon
Wreckless Harbour – Brighton Beach
Vintage Lapointe – Tribute to Grandpa
James Martinez – You Taught Me
Brad Strang – Tin Can Spaceship
Norine Braun – Eye of the Hurricane
Eric Tingstad – Heaven
The Burgers – Are You Listening to Music?
TeethOut – Flicker Out
Last Ditch Effort – No Future
Mantarochen – Count the Dust
Takes an Army – You and Me
Mike Legere – Everything Goes
Pennan Brae – Penny
Zee Dewmyn – Throw Me a Line
Krisj Wannabe – Are We Forgetting Something?
See y’all next time!