The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #68

What’s up, y’all? The routine — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

William Thomson Serene New Age No
Charles Szczepanek Sadness Without You – Single New Age No
Charles Szczepanek When Time Stands Still – Single New Age No
Courtney Wolfe Last Call – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Mia Kelly To Be Clear Folk CanCon
Aysanabee EDGE OF THE EARTH – Single Folk CanCon
The Fods Gil Barco – Single Rock No
The Fods What Do I Get? – Single Rock No
Maria-Ines Fake It Till You Make It – Single Pop No
Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise Grow Hip Hop No
The West Side Jazz Quartet Dry Martini Jazz Jazz No
Spencer Sanders Almanac Folk No
Delyn Grey Get On Up – Single Rock CanCon
G.S. Winter (Vivaldi Tribute) – Single Rock No
Booker Newberry III There Ain’t No Love – Single Soul No
James Martinez You Taught Me – Single Country No
Terra Lightfoot Higher and Higher – Single Folk CanCon
Brock Geiger Early August Rain – Single Rock CanCon
The Wild High I Wanna Get Paid – Single Country CanCon
DANGER SPOON icu <3 – Single Pop CanCon
Edgar Breau Acadian Drifter Folk CanCon
Eric Tingstad Heaven – Single Ambient No
Justine Tyrell PROUD – Single R&B CanCon
TeethOut Flicker Out – Single Punk CanCon
Shraddha Pai and the Prismaticks Into the Moonlight Jazz CanCon
Icarus Phoenix Poor Sad Indie Everything – Single Rock No
Brad Strang Uniquely Unorthodox Folk CanCon
APHROSE ROSES Pop CanCon
Krisj Wannabe Mirror Rock No
Zee Dewmyn Ripples in Time – Single Rock Acoustic version available as well CanCon
Zee Dewmyn Smile Again – Single Rock CanCon
Zee Dewmyn Make It Through – Single Rock CanCon
Zee Dewmyn Throw Me a Line – Single Rock CanCon
Wreckless Harbour Brighton Beach – Single Folk CanCon
Rich Chambers Don’t Go Jo – Single Rock CanCon
Vampire Slumber Party HOLES – Single Rock No
Organ Freeman Busywork Jazz No
Dr. Purgatory The Consumption: a Tragic Folktale in Six Parts Jazz CanCon
Vintage Lapointe Tribute to Grandpa – Single Folk CanCon
The Burgers Are You Listening to Music? – Single Punk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Parallel Relax – Cassiopeia
Carl Lord – Ice Glow
William Thomson – Rest
Charles Szczepanek – When Time Stands Still
Shraddha Pai and the Prismaticks – Everybody Wants to be a Cat
Rachel Therrien – Beauty Free
Organ Freeman – Moonlight Dames
Dr. Purgatory – The Consumption
West Side Jazz Quartet – Sweet Georgia Brown
Andy Laverne & Dick Sisto – Funkallero
Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise – Seeds
The Human Rights – All Been There Before
Boutique Feelings – Sundried Autumn
Courtney Wolfe – Last Call
Edgar Breau – Melancholy Moon
Wreckless Harbour – Brighton Beach
Vintage Lapointe – Tribute to Grandpa
James Martinez – You Taught Me
Brad Strang – Tin Can Spaceship
Norine Braun – Eye of the Hurricane
Eric Tingstad – Heaven
The Burgers – Are You Listening to Music?
TeethOut – Flicker Out
Last Ditch Effort – No Future
Mantarochen – Count the Dust
Takes an Army – You and Me
Mike Legere – Everything Goes
Pennan Brae – Penny
Zee Dewmyn – Throw Me a Line
Krisj Wannabe – Are We Forgetting Something?

See y’all next time!

