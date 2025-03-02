New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #68

What’s up, y’all? The routine — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

William Thomson Serene New Age No Charles Szczepanek Sadness Without You – Single New Age No Charles Szczepanek When Time Stands Still – Single New Age No Courtney Wolfe Last Call – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Mia Kelly To Be Clear Folk CanCon Aysanabee EDGE OF THE EARTH – Single Folk CanCon The Fods Gil Barco – Single Rock No The Fods What Do I Get? – Single Rock No Maria-Ines Fake It Till You Make It – Single Pop No Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise Grow Hip Hop No The West Side Jazz Quartet Dry Martini Jazz Jazz No Spencer Sanders Almanac Folk No Delyn Grey Get On Up – Single Rock CanCon G.S. Winter (Vivaldi Tribute) – Single Rock No Booker Newberry III There Ain’t No Love – Single Soul No James Martinez You Taught Me – Single Country No Terra Lightfoot Higher and Higher – Single Folk CanCon Brock Geiger Early August Rain – Single Rock CanCon The Wild High I Wanna Get Paid – Single Country CanCon DANGER SPOON icu <3 – Single Pop CanCon Edgar Breau Acadian Drifter Folk CanCon Eric Tingstad Heaven – Single Ambient No Justine Tyrell PROUD – Single R&B CanCon TeethOut Flicker Out – Single Punk CanCon Shraddha Pai and the Prismaticks Into the Moonlight Jazz CanCon Icarus Phoenix Poor Sad Indie Everything – Single Rock No Brad Strang Uniquely Unorthodox Folk CanCon APHROSE ROSES Pop CanCon Krisj Wannabe Mirror Rock No Zee Dewmyn Ripples in Time – Single Rock Acoustic version available as well CanCon Zee Dewmyn Smile Again – Single Rock CanCon Zee Dewmyn Make It Through – Single Rock CanCon Zee Dewmyn Throw Me a Line – Single Rock CanCon Wreckless Harbour Brighton Beach – Single Folk CanCon Rich Chambers Don’t Go Jo – Single Rock CanCon Vampire Slumber Party HOLES – Single Rock No Organ Freeman Busywork Jazz No Dr. Purgatory The Consumption: a Tragic Folktale in Six Parts Jazz CanCon Vintage Lapointe Tribute to Grandpa – Single Folk CanCon The Burgers Are You Listening to Music? – Single Punk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Parallel Relax – Cassiopeia

Carl Lord – Ice Glow

William Thomson – Rest

Charles Szczepanek – When Time Stands Still

Shraddha Pai and the Prismaticks – Everybody Wants to be a Cat

Rachel Therrien – Beauty Free

Organ Freeman – Moonlight Dames

Dr. Purgatory – The Consumption

West Side Jazz Quartet – Sweet Georgia Brown

Andy Laverne & Dick Sisto – Funkallero

Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise – Seeds

The Human Rights – All Been There Before

Boutique Feelings – Sundried Autumn

Courtney Wolfe – Last Call

Edgar Breau – Melancholy Moon

Wreckless Harbour – Brighton Beach

Vintage Lapointe – Tribute to Grandpa

James Martinez – You Taught Me

Brad Strang – Tin Can Spaceship

Norine Braun – Eye of the Hurricane

Eric Tingstad – Heaven

The Burgers – Are You Listening to Music?

TeethOut – Flicker Out

Last Ditch Effort – No Future

Mantarochen – Count the Dust

Takes an Army – You and Me

Mike Legere – Everything Goes

Pennan Brae – Penny

Zee Dewmyn – Throw Me a Line

Krisj Wannabe – Are We Forgetting Something?

See y’all next time!