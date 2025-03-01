Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2025

Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) is one of the cultural events organized annually to celebrate International Francophonie Day (March 20), which promotes the French language and the many ways it is expressed across Canada.
From March 1 to 31, Canada will be celebrating its Francophonie! Hundreds of activities are planned across the country, including multicultural gatherings, performances, film screenings, contests, and educational activities—it’s all cause to celebrate!
The RVF is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate together!
Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is syndicated from the NCRA and CRFC, and airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays in March 2025 from 5:00pm to 5:30pm with the following episodes:
- 2 March 2025
- An interview with Ajà Besler, Executive Director of the Dialogue Network about the month of the Francophonie and the activities that the Network has planned. The interview includes a music track by Nova Scotia artist P’tit Belliveau – the track is called Demain, the album is Un homme et son piano, and it is available on Bonsound Records.
- 9 March 2025
- Pierre Davidson, a community radio host and volunteer at CFUZ-FM in Penticton, BC.
- Anick Silencieux, Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit Support Black Charities.
- 16 March 2025
- Laura Yaros, a certified translator, journalist, and a former community radio host in Montreal.
- Vanessa Lisabelle, an independent podcaster, journalist, and radio host at CFMX-FM in Granby, Quebec.
- 23 March 2025
- Louis Béland, Directeur Generale of L’Alliance des radios communautaires du Canada.
- Dr. Larry Steele, an Associate Professor at Mount Saint Vincent University and programmer on CKDU-FM.
- 30 March 2025
- Angelica Carrero, Directrice générale of L’Association des radiodiffuseurs communautaires du Québec.
- Alexandre Chartier, Executive Director of Société historique de la Saskatchewan.