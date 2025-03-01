Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2025

Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) is one of the cultural events organized annually to celebrate International Francophonie Day (March 20), which promotes the French language and the many ways it is expressed across Canada.

From March 1 to 31, Canada will be celebrating its Francophonie! Hundreds of activities are planned across the country, including multicultural gatherings, performances, film screenings, contests, and educational activities—it’s all cause to celebrate!

The RVF is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate together!

Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is syndicated from the NCRA and CRFC, and airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays in March 2025 from 5:00pm to 5:30pm with the following episodes: