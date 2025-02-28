So Old It’s New set for Saturday, March 1, 2025 – on air 8-10 am ET

I’m featuring The Concert For Bangladesh from George Harrison and musical friends released in December 1971 after the actual concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 1 of that year. The show was a triumph for Harrison – whose 82nd birthday would have been this past Tuesday, February 25 – and set a precedent for benefit concerts, inspiring Live Aid and other major charity events. I’ve filled in the remainder of my 2-hour slot with a couple instrumental tracks from the “Apple Jam” portion of the former Beatle’s 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

The Concert For Bangladesh

1. George Harrison/Ravi Shankar Introduction

2. Ravi Shankar, Bangla Dhun

3. George Harrison, Wah-Wah

4. George Harrison, My Sweet Lord

5. George Harrison, Awaiting On You All

6. Billy Preston, That’s The Way God Planned It

7. Ringo Starr, It Don’t Come Easy

8. George Harrison and Leon Russell, Beware Of Darkness

9. George Harrison with Eric Clapton, While My Guitar Gently Weeps

10. Leon Russell, Jumpin’ Jack Flash/Youngblood

11. George Harrison, Here Comes The Sun

12. Bob Dylan, A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall

13. Bob Dylan, It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry

14. Bob Dylan, Blowin’ In The Wind

15. Bob Dylan, Mr. Tambourine Man

16. Bob Dylan, Just Like A Woman

17. George Harrison, Something

18. George Harrison, Bangla Desh

Apple Jam (from All Things Must Pass)

19. Plug Me In

20. Out Of The Blue