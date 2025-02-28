NO CRAP RADIO VER. 5.76 MAR. 1/25 12AM

@@@@@@@YOU ARE HERE@@@@@@@

Some jazz divas!

Arcane wisdom, catchy beats, etherial emotions, irrational analogies.

1 ska track (couldn’t help myself)

No movie this week. A book instead. The Tibetan Book of the Dead. rereading it and like every religious text it has good and bad points. Its dense content involves the event of passage after death. Nirvana of course is at the end but usually we stumble and get sent back here to learn our lessons. Frightening that it seems to describe my own genetic memory. The wheel turns. There are 49 days between death and rebirth.

b guy-crawling kingsnake

doors-roadhouse blues.

manfred mann-smokestack lightning

j winter-black cat bone

nina simone-seems i’m never tired of loving you

style council-paris match

weather report-a remark you made

jr byles-fade away

gyptian-serious times

morgan heritage-wall of babylon

u roy-natty rebel

n merchant-which side

springsteen-deportee

ry cooder-how can you keep.on moving

p oaks-that’s what I want to hear

b bragg-which side are you on

harold budd-2 songs

tuxedomoon-prelude

p lemos-arcana coelestia

bushido-if

morgana king-paper moon

dianna krall-i cant give you anything

sheila horn-loads of love

dinah washington-our love is here to stay

della reese-fine sugar

suicide-ghost rider

love & rockets-go

devo-satisfaction

adrian belew-big electric cat

smoke and mirrors-victory garden

“My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground on which I stand.” Nhat Hanh