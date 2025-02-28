NO CRAP RADIO VER. 5.76 MAR. 1/25 12AM

@@@@@@@YOU ARE HERE@@@@@@@
Some jazz divas!
Arcane wisdom, catchy beats, etherial emotions, irrational analogies.
1 ska track (couldn’t help myself)
No movie this week. A book instead. The Tibetan Book of the Dead. rereading it and like every religious text it has good and bad points. Its dense content involves the event of passage after death. Nirvana of course is at the end but usually we stumble and get sent back here to learn our lessons. Frightening that it seems to describe my own genetic memory. The wheel turns. There are 49 days between death and rebirth.
b guy-crawling kingsnake
doors-roadhouse blues.
manfred mann-smokestack lightning
j winter-black cat bone
nina simone-seems i’m never tired of loving you
style council-paris match
weather report-a remark you made
jr byles-fade away
gyptian-serious times
morgan heritage-wall of babylon
u roy-natty rebel
n merchant-which side
springsteen-deportee
ry cooder-how can you keep.on moving
p oaks-that’s what I want to hear
b bragg-which side are you on
harold budd-2 songs
tuxedomoon-prelude
p lemos-arcana coelestia
bushido-if
morgana king-paper moon
dianna krall-i cant give you anything
sheila horn-loads of love
dinah washington-our love is here to stay
della reese-fine sugar
suicide-ghost rider
love & rockets-go
devo-satisfaction
adrian belew-big electric cat
smoke and mirrors-victory garden
“My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground on which I stand.” Nhat Hanh