More affordable housing slated for downtown Kitchener, along with a new fire station

Host: Leah Gerber

A new project is in the beginning stages to build a dual-purpose project in downtown Kitchener. The site at 450 and 470 King Street East is slated to be developed with both an affordable housing site and the city’s eighth fire station.

Radio Waterloo spoke with Rosa Bustamante, director of planning and housing policy with the city, and Lori Trumper executive director of Kitchener Housing Inc, which will oversee the project, about some of the details

While the project is still in it’s very early stages, Bustamante and Trumper say there will be about 150 units of mixed size and affordability. Bustamante says city staff are hopeful the project will begin construction in late 2026 or early 2027.