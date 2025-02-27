CKMS News -2025-02-27- Public engagement made more accessible with updated EngageWR website



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Municipalities across the region have launched an updated EngageWR webpage that they say will provide an even more accessible way for residents to provide feedback and engage with local government undertakings.

Currently there are hundreds of undertakings listed on EngageWR across 10 categories in the 7 municipalities.

The webpage remains engagewr.ca and existing users will be able to login with their current accounts, but residents can expect small changes on the website along with an increase in personalisation and notification options and even more interactive feedback tools. One big addition is that for the first time residents will be able to comment on projects and initiatives from Wellesley Township alongside those from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Wilmot, Woolwich, and the Regional government.

This show features an interview with Deb Bergy, the manager of community engagement with the Region of Waterloo. Bergy speaks about the improvements to the online engagement platform.