Through the Static Episode 54 – 26/02/25

Powering through the technical issues to bring you another episode of Through the Static! Whether you’re going for a night walk in the nice cool air, winding down with a cup of tea, or just starting your night, we’ve got music, stories, and vibes for you!

  • Snow (Hey Oh) – Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • Building A Mystery – Sarah McLachlan
  • Clarinet – Matt Bennett
  • Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Beach Boys
  • Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys
  • Punish – Ethel Cain
  • Girl Feels Good – FKA twigs

