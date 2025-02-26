Through the Static Episode 54 – 26/02/25

Powering through the technical issues to bring you another episode of Through the Static! Whether you’re going for a night walk in the nice cool air, winding down with a cup of tea, or just starting your night, we’ve got music, stories, and vibes for you!

Snow (Hey Oh) – Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Building A Mystery – Sarah McLachlan

Clarinet – Matt Bennett

Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Beach Boys

Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys

Punish – Ethel Cain

Girl Feels Good – FKA twigs

Check out the podcast!