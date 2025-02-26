The Clean Up Hour, Mix 307

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s 67th All Things Considered segment, in which I make the case for Canadian Funk-Hop band, God Made ME Funky. With six fun albums across a ten year span, I want to give the group some props, even if I only discovered them recently!

Tracklist:

Basslude

Won More Time

We All Fall Down

Bringin’ It Back

ComeOnUpToGetDown

Phantastik!

Where We Play

Funky Fly N’ Free

The Jam

Too Shy

U Can Do It

FeeeLit (feat. Eternia)

Swagger Stance

Cybersects

Digital Life

Everybody Get Up

Beating Machine

My Day (feat. Moka Only)

Bartenda

Saga

Get Down

Spotlight

Peace, Love

Subway

Summer Love

Feels Like Music

Ur Own Way

I’ll Fly Away

Delancy

U Stepped

The Future

Double Dutch Bus Rmx

See y’all next time!