The Clean Up Hour, Mix 307

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s 67th All Things Considered segment, in which I make the case for Canadian Funk-Hop band, God Made ME Funky. With six fun albums across a ten year span, I want to give the group some props, even if I only discovered them recently!
Tracklist:
Basslude
Won More Time
We All Fall Down
Bringin’ It Back
ComeOnUpToGetDown
Phantastik!
Where We Play
Funky Fly N’ Free
The Jam
Too Shy
U Can Do It
FeeeLit (feat. Eternia)
Swagger Stance
Cybersects
Digital Life
Everybody Get Up
Beating Machine
My Day (feat. Moka Only)
Bartenda
Saga
Get Down
Spotlight
Peace, Love
Subway
Summer Love
Feels Like Music
Ur Own Way
I’ll Fly Away
Delancy
U Stepped
The Future
Double Dutch Bus Rmx
See y’all next time!