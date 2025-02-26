CKMS News -2025-02-26- Speed management initiatives put the brakes on driver speeds in Waterloo.



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – The second progress report on Waterloo’s Speed Management Plan was presented to city council on Monday, and in most cases, drivers are slowing down. The report looked at the data gathered before and after new speed limits were posted on neighbourhood streets across most wards in the city. Limits were reduced to 40km/h in most places and to 30km/h in school zones and ward 7, the area around uptown.

Across the affected areas, city staff found an average reduction in driver speed to be around 5km/h, which according to a 2012 report form Ontario Coroners office would amount to fewer deaths and less severe injuries in the case of a crash with another vehicle or someone not in a car. City staff told CKMS News that the number of crashes and other incidents has reduced since the speed reductions initiative commenced.

This show features an interview with Jenny Renaud, the manager of transport engineering at the City of Waterloo.