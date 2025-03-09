New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #69

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Redd Axis
|As Above
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Call of the Void
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Death Valley
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Eclipse
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Illusions
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Psychedelia
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Reprieve
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|State of Mind
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chick Boyd
|Merv Goes to Town
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Everybody’s Talkin’ – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Redd Axis
|Planet Caravan – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lunchmeat
|End of Man
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mo McMorrow
|ROSE of JERICHO: a Brief History of Money – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Autogramm
|Randy (7″ Single)
|Rock
|Title track NSFR
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|The Police Knock – Single
|Rock
|No
|CALM TOMBS
|Shoplifters
|Folk
|Track 1 is Explicit
|CanCon
|Danny Marks
|I’m Ready – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|ShantiMaya
|Illusion – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Taquirah
|The Night – Single
|R&B
|No
|Taquirah
|Rush (Acoustic) – Single
|R&B
|No
|Kari Lyn
|Fall (I’m Not Ready) – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Philippe Masse
|Le Vent
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Artists for Action
|Which Side Are You On? – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Barry Stagg
|Shine a Little Light – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Othello Tunnels
|Tunnel Rock
|Rock
|CanCon
|DRES_
|Part Timer – Single
|Rock
|No
|Carlos Jimenez Quintet
|Deja Vu
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Charles Petersohn
|Children of Zu Zu – EP
|Electronic
|No
|Kristine Grealy
|Mr. Right – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jont
|The Next Ramana Maharshi – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Shealagh Rose
|Safe in Our Silence
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dan Pallotta
|School Bus – Single
|Folk
|No
|Jenny Palacios
|Took – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tommy Douglas Keenan
|Oh Melody – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Banman
|Ups & Downs – EP
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Newbridge
|Centuries – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Nares
|Levitate – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Aliza Hava
|Into the Light
|Folk
|No
|Chris Church
|Obsolete Path
|Rock
|No
|Timstar
|Made in Canada
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Orphaned Bee
|Thinking Without Language – EP
|Rock
|No
|Jeff Vidov
|Can You Get the Vibe From Me Baby? – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Graham Murray Sears
|Share
|Folk
|CanCon
|Frog Eyes
|The Open Up
|Rock
|CanCon
|Art d’Ecco
|Serene Demon
|Rock
|CanCon
|Marie Mørck
|I’m in the Mood for Love – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Louis Emory & The Reckless Few
|Prophets Said – Single
|Rock
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Philippe Masse – Fall
Carlos Jimenez Quintet – April Fools
Marie Mørck – I’m in the Mood for Love
Booker Newberry III – There Ain’t No Love
Justine Tyrell – PROUD
Taquirah – The Night
Nares – Levitate (feat. 8485)
ShantiMaya – Illusion
CALM TOMBS – My Wildest Dreams
Graham Murray Sears – Snow Machine
Jont – The Next Ramana Maharshi
Barry Stagg – Shine a Little Light
Tommy Douglas Keenan – Oh Melody
Aliza Hava – The Only Way Out Is Through
Terra Lightfoot – Higher and Higher
Kristine Grealy – Mr. Right
The Wild High – I Wanna Get Paid
Othello Tunnels – Tomorrow’s Time
Art d’Ecco – Cooler Than This
Frog Eyes – I’m A Little At A Loss
Timstar – Labyrinth
Chris Church – Life on a Trampoline
Kpec3 arrival – The Police Knock
DRES_ – Part Timer
Rich Chambers – Don’t Go Jo
Redd Axis – Years Go By
Lunchmeat – Groovy Feeling
Autogramm – Randy (Don’t Screw Up)
Vampire Slumber Party – HOLES
G.S. – Winter
100-FOLD – STORIES
Kari Lyn – Fall (I’m Not Ready)
See y’all next time for a full rock Horizon Broadening Hour!