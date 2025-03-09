The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #69

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Redd Axis As Above Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Call of the Void Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Death Valley Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Eclipse Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Illusions Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Psychedelia Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Reprieve Rock CanCon
Redd Axis State of Mind Rock CanCon
Chick Boyd Merv Goes to Town Pop NSFR CanCon
Redd Axis Everybody’s Talkin’ – Single Rock CanCon
Redd Axis Planet Caravan – Single Rock CanCon
Lunchmeat End of Man Rock CanCon
Mo McMorrow ROSE of JERICHO: a Brief History of Money – Single Folk CanCon
Autogramm Randy (7″ Single) Rock Title track NSFR CanCon
kpec3 arrival The Police Knock – Single Rock No
CALM TOMBS Shoplifters Folk Track 1 is Explicit CanCon
Danny Marks I’m Ready – Single Blues CanCon
ShantiMaya Illusion – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Taquirah The Night – Single R&B No
Taquirah Rush (Acoustic) – Single R&B No
Kari Lyn Fall (I’m Not Ready) – Single Rock CanCon
Philippe Masse Le Vent Jazz CanCon
Artists for Action Which Side Are You On? – Single Rock CanCon
Barry Stagg Shine a Little Light – Single Folk CanCon
Othello Tunnels Tunnel Rock Rock CanCon
DRES_ Part Timer – Single Rock No
Carlos Jimenez Quintet Deja Vu Jazz CanCon
Charles Petersohn Children of Zu Zu – EP Electronic No
Kristine Grealy Mr. Right – Single Pop CanCon
Jont The Next Ramana Maharshi – Single Folk CanCon
Shealagh Rose Safe in Our Silence Pop CanCon
Dan Pallotta School Bus – Single Folk No
Jenny Palacios Took – Single Rock CanCon
Tommy Douglas Keenan Oh Melody – Single Folk CanCon
Banman Ups & Downs – EP Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Newbridge Centuries – Single Rock CanCon
Nares Levitate – Single Pop CanCon
Aliza Hava Into the Light Folk No
Chris Church Obsolete Path Rock No
Timstar Made in Canada Rock CanCon
The Orphaned Bee Thinking Without Language – EP Rock No
Jeff Vidov Can You Get the Vibe From Me Baby? – Single Pop CanCon
Graham Murray Sears Share Folk CanCon
Frog Eyes The Open Up Rock CanCon
Art d’Ecco Serene Demon Rock CanCon
Marie Mørck I’m in the Mood for Love – Single Jazz No
Louis Emory & The Reckless Few Prophets Said – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Philippe Masse – Fall
Carlos Jimenez Quintet – April Fools
Marie Mørck – I’m in the Mood for Love
Booker Newberry III – There Ain’t No Love
Justine Tyrell – PROUD
Taquirah – The Night
Nares – Levitate (feat. 8485)
ShantiMaya – Illusion
CALM TOMBS – My Wildest Dreams
Graham Murray Sears – Snow Machine
Jont – The Next Ramana Maharshi
Barry Stagg – Shine a Little Light
Tommy Douglas Keenan – Oh Melody
Aliza Hava – The Only Way Out Is Through
Terra Lightfoot – Higher and Higher
Kristine Grealy – Mr. Right
The Wild High – I Wanna Get Paid
Othello Tunnels – Tomorrow’s Time
Art d’Ecco – Cooler Than This
Frog Eyes – I’m A Little At A Loss
Timstar – Labyrinth
Chris Church – Life on a Trampoline
Kpec3 arrival – The Police Knock
DRES_ – Part Timer
Rich Chambers – Don’t Go Jo
Redd Axis – Years Go By
Lunchmeat – Groovy Feeling
Autogramm – Randy (Don’t Screw Up)
Vampire Slumber Party – HOLES
G.S. – Winter
100-FOLD – STORIES
Kari Lyn – Fall (I’m Not Ready)

See y’all next time for a full rock Horizon Broadening Hour!

