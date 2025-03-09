New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #69

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Redd Axis As Above Rock CanCon Redd Axis Call of the Void Rock CanCon Redd Axis Death Valley Rock CanCon Redd Axis Eclipse Rock CanCon Redd Axis Illusions Rock CanCon Redd Axis Psychedelia Rock CanCon Redd Axis Reprieve Rock CanCon Redd Axis State of Mind Rock CanCon Chick Boyd Merv Goes to Town Pop NSFR CanCon Redd Axis Everybody’s Talkin’ – Single Rock CanCon Redd Axis Planet Caravan – Single Rock CanCon Lunchmeat End of Man Rock CanCon Mo McMorrow ROSE of JERICHO: a Brief History of Money – Single Folk CanCon Autogramm Randy (7″ Single) Rock Title track NSFR CanCon kpec3 arrival The Police Knock – Single Rock No CALM TOMBS Shoplifters Folk Track 1 is Explicit CanCon Danny Marks I’m Ready – Single Blues CanCon ShantiMaya Illusion – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Taquirah The Night – Single R&B No Taquirah Rush (Acoustic) – Single R&B No Kari Lyn Fall (I’m Not Ready) – Single Rock CanCon Philippe Masse Le Vent Jazz CanCon Artists for Action Which Side Are You On? – Single Rock CanCon Barry Stagg Shine a Little Light – Single Folk CanCon Othello Tunnels Tunnel Rock Rock CanCon DRES_ Part Timer – Single Rock No Carlos Jimenez Quintet Deja Vu Jazz CanCon Charles Petersohn Children of Zu Zu – EP Electronic No Kristine Grealy Mr. Right – Single Pop CanCon Jont The Next Ramana Maharshi – Single Folk CanCon Shealagh Rose Safe in Our Silence Pop CanCon Dan Pallotta School Bus – Single Folk No Jenny Palacios Took – Single Rock CanCon Tommy Douglas Keenan Oh Melody – Single Folk CanCon Banman Ups & Downs – EP Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Newbridge Centuries – Single Rock CanCon Nares Levitate – Single Pop CanCon Aliza Hava Into the Light Folk No Chris Church Obsolete Path Rock No Timstar Made in Canada Rock CanCon The Orphaned Bee Thinking Without Language – EP Rock No Jeff Vidov Can You Get the Vibe From Me Baby? – Single Pop CanCon Graham Murray Sears Share Folk CanCon Frog Eyes The Open Up Rock CanCon Art d’Ecco Serene Demon Rock CanCon Marie Mørck I’m in the Mood for Love – Single Jazz No Louis Emory & The Reckless Few Prophets Said – Single Rock No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Philippe Masse – Fall

Carlos Jimenez Quintet – April Fools

Marie Mørck – I’m in the Mood for Love

Booker Newberry III – There Ain’t No Love

Justine Tyrell – PROUD

Taquirah – The Night

Nares – Levitate (feat. 8485)

ShantiMaya – Illusion

CALM TOMBS – My Wildest Dreams

Graham Murray Sears – Snow Machine

Jont – The Next Ramana Maharshi

Barry Stagg – Shine a Little Light

Tommy Douglas Keenan – Oh Melody

Aliza Hava – The Only Way Out Is Through

Terra Lightfoot – Higher and Higher

Kristine Grealy – Mr. Right

The Wild High – I Wanna Get Paid

Othello Tunnels – Tomorrow’s Time

Art d’Ecco – Cooler Than This

Frog Eyes – I’m A Little At A Loss

Timstar – Labyrinth

Chris Church – Life on a Trampoline

Kpec3 arrival – The Police Knock

DRES_ – Part Timer

Rich Chambers – Don’t Go Jo

Redd Axis – Years Go By

Lunchmeat – Groovy Feeling

Autogramm – Randy (Don’t Screw Up)

Vampire Slumber Party – HOLES

G.S. – Winter

100-FOLD – STORIES

Kari Lyn – Fall (I’m Not Ready)

See y’all next time for a full rock Horizon Broadening Hour!