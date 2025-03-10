CKMS Community Connections for 28 February 2025: Irish Real Life Festival with Sue Nally and Michael Darcy

0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

3m15s Sue Nally introduces us to the Irish Real Life Festival, giving a bit of the festival’s history, and why an Irish festival is needed in Waterloo Region. There’s literature, music, film, and even Irish cuisine. A festival gives people a chance to learn. Sue runs down some of the delicacies in Irish cuisine. Every year there’s a dinner, with a portion of the proceeds going charity. This year the dinner is at the Boathouse with Matt Weidinger. Sue tells us about the venues, including the Registry Theatre, the Conrad Centre, the KW Art Gallery. It’s difficult to capture a country’s culture in a few days. And it’s necessary to leave things out.

8m20s This year the festival focuses on “Joy”. The world is a challenging place right now; the Irish history has some dark moments. So this year they want to celebrate to show they’ve come through these dark times. They’re trying to build a way for people new to the Region to come out, and for anyone to learn about Irish history. Or just to hang out an have a chat.

10m04s Talking to Michael Darcy about his background. Michael is a full-time musician, has been playing for about 20 years, and lived in Canada for 15. When Sue brought Darcy to the festival she discovered that a cousin was a good friend of Michael’s — Michael says Ireland is a small country, about five million people, but Ontario is bigger. You can get from one side of Ireland to the other in about three or four hours. When Michael arrived in Canada he wasn’t writing many songs, just playing the standards. People always request the same four or five songs, and Michael is tired of playing them. So Michael is now writing his own songs, including the opening number, Wild West Clare.

18m13s Michael tells us about playing The Mickey Dam. Sue tells us how she picks the musical acts. She points out that the original songs written by Michael are Irish music. She balances out the traditional with the co ntemporary, and the fusion of how the music has changed.

20m29s Giving the date and times of the festival: Saturday, March 8th to Monday March 17th. Bob asks about the “Céilí” (or “Cèilidh” in Scottish); Sue explains it’s an Irish folk dance, the origins of square dancing. There are céilithe for the public on the 8th and 15th of March. Sue talks about the music and the mechanics of dancing. Michael doesn’t play many céilithe, but his bandmates do. Michael grew up playing accordion.

27m37s Michael plays a short piece that might be used at a céilí, and explains the tuning he uses. A brief discussion on types of banjos. Talking about different styles of Irish music. There is Irish rap! The festival doesn’t prescribe the playlists, but let the performers choose what they want to play. And there will be music lessons on traditional Irish instruments like the tin whistle and the bodhrán.

33m42s Bob sees the need for an Irish Folk Club. Sue says there’s an Open Mic night at the Registry Theatre on Wednesday 5 March 2025, and it’s hosted by Michael. A great opportunity to play in a listening room rather than a pub. A quick rundown of Michael’s upcoming gigs.

36m46s Michael introduces the next song. It needs some explanations of “Irish-isms”. A “jumper” is a sweater, “jumper goalposts” are sweaters put down on the ground for playing football. And “Lynn Row” was an Irish soap opera on TV on Sunday nights.

41m35s Sue tells us how she got involved with the Irish Real Life Festival — when she and friends were looking for something to do they found there was nothing out there. So she said “Let’s put something on!” And also to counteract the bad reputation that March 17th has around the universities. The 17th is not as important date as people think.

44m43s Bob and Sue go over the web site and upcoming events, and have a look at the social media sites. Talking admission and tickets: Culture shouldn’t only be for the well-off, so many events are free or Pay-What-You-Can. There are funds and grants, some from Ireland, to help offset the costs. Planning for next year? After a little break! Finding venues and acts for next year. Not even Toronto has a 10 day Irish festival! Bob encourages Sue and Michael to start an Irish show on CKMS-FM.