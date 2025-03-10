Radio Nowhere Episode 105, 3/8/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RadioNowhere250308Episode105.mp3, 58m23s, 82.0 MBytes
|Hold On
|Santana
|My Baby Left Me
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Burning Down the House
|Talking Heads
|Bad Luck
|Social Distortion
|Short Skirt Long Jacket
|Cake
|Candy
|Paolo Nutini
|Same Thing
|The Band
|Bring It On Home
|Downchild Blues Band
|Bring it on Home
|Led Zeppelin
|From The Point Of Carrie Lee
|Johanna Pavia
|Move On Up
|Curtis Mayfield
|Long Lost
|Lord Huron
|Less Than Zero
|Elvis Costello
|You Could Be Happy
|Snow Patrol
|I Me Mine
|The Beatles