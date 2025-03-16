The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #70

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? As always — here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the last week:

The Hollow Truths Guitars Aren’t Meant For Cases – Single Rock No
Dawn Melanie For Africa World No
Duane Regretzky Live From Death Mountain Punk CanCon
Whispering Worlds Cosmic Cliffs Jazz CanCon
Across Waves Cutting Ties – Single Rock CanCon
Erika Kulnys Montreal – Single Folk CanCon
Erika Kulnys The Streets of Montreal – Single Folk CanCon
Sylvia Lily & Calm Canopy Yukon Lost – Single Pop CanCon
David Mash Back to My Roots Jazz No
fferlys apollo among the hyperboreans Rock CanCon
Abi Mack I Wanna Get Old – Single Pop CanCon
Selaine Temperaments – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Puma June A Woman That They Want R&B CanCon
The Neighbourhood Watch Mr. Skin and Bones Folk CanCon
Willem James Cowen Jam Jar – Single Rock CanCon
Jesse Roper Danger – Single Pop CanCon
Nelson Sobral três! Blues CanCon
Stonehocker Hello Mr. Hyde Alternative CanCon
Odario The Situation – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Junior Dad Junior Dad Rock CanCon
The Disciple Swiss Humanitarian Tradition – Single Hip Hop No
Four80East Barn Sessions Jazz CanCon
Tobacco & Rose Tobacco & Rose Folk CanCon
Ute Lemper Pirate Jenny Jazz No
John Flanagan Straight Face – Single Rock No
Tyler Salsman Cheyanne – Single Country CanCon
TOUGH DUMPLIN BEATS featuring Private Name Private Number Easy – Single Hip Hop NSFR, Clean, Instrumental are in Libretime; acapella can be made available upon request CanCon
Ryan Stevenson Favourite Dream – Single Pop CanCon
left on the right Garagre Season – Single Rock No
Sodajerk My Vegetraian Friend – Single Rock No
Brianna Nita Notes of Me Pop CanCon
The Whythouse She Gone Do – Single Country CanCon/KWCon
Cam Blake Five Months in Manchester Rock Tracks 4, 5, 7, 8 are Explicit CanCon
M. Cross Dougherty Interpretation Ambient No
kpec3 arrival like an asp (2023 version) – Single Rock No
Jay Williams The Place Of Storms – Single Electronic No
Ryan Dsouza You’ve got that zing thing – Single Rock CanCon
Heavy Sweater SO SAD! Rock CanCon
Quotas Quotas Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s rock-focused Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Selaine – Temperaments
The Whythouse – She Gone Do
Reverend Genes – Was Will Be
Prhcr. – Train
DayEyez – Insecurities
Delyn Grey – Get On Up
Buzz Hummer – Capture Your Eye
Jeff Vidov – Can You Get The Vibe From Me Baby?
Icarus Phoenix – Poor Sad Indie Everything
Change of Heart – Peggy’s Cove
Strange Plants – Tell Me All Your Secrets Pt. 2
The Lightning Struck – Wrong Tree
Fatal Vision – All Roads Lead To London
Across Waves – Cutting Ties
Jenny Palacios – Took
Brock Geiger – Early August Rain
Never Any Ordinary – I Am Never Getting Closure
Muhnday – Straight Face
left on the right – Garage Season
REDDSTAR – SURV1V3
The Nolas – Live Forever
Real Sickies – Choking On Your Insides
Jordan Venn and the Slizneys – Occam’s Guillotine
Falling Below – Answers
Tristan Armstrong – Would You Take an IOU?
Current Swell – 10 Feet Tall
Artists for Action – Which Side Are You On?
Newbridge – Centuries
Louis Emory & The Reckless Few – Prophet Said
The Hollow Truths – Guitars Aren’t Meant For Cases
Fferlys – hawthorn berry tea
Junior Dad – Fixing a Bird

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.