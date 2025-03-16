New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #70

What’s up, y’all? As always — here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the last week:
|The Hollow Truths
|Guitars Aren’t Meant For Cases – Single
|Rock
|No
|Dawn Melanie
|For Africa
|World
|No
|Duane Regretzky
|Live From Death Mountain
|Punk
|CanCon
|Whispering Worlds
|Cosmic Cliffs
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Across Waves
|Cutting Ties – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Erika Kulnys
|Montreal – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Erika Kulnys
|The Streets of Montreal – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sylvia Lily & Calm Canopy
|Yukon Lost – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|David Mash
|Back to My Roots
|Jazz
|No
|fferlys
|apollo among the hyperboreans
|Rock
|CanCon
|Abi Mack
|I Wanna Get Old – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Selaine
|Temperaments – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Puma June
|A Woman That They Want
|R&B
|CanCon
|The Neighbourhood Watch
|Mr. Skin and Bones
|Folk
|CanCon
|Willem James Cowen
|Jam Jar – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jesse Roper
|Danger – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nelson Sobral
|três!
|Blues
|CanCon
|Stonehocker
|Hello Mr. Hyde
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Odario
|The Situation – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Junior Dad
|Junior Dad
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Disciple
|Swiss Humanitarian Tradition – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Four80East
|Barn Sessions
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Tobacco & Rose
|Tobacco & Rose
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ute Lemper
|Pirate Jenny
|Jazz
|No
|John Flanagan
|Straight Face – Single
|Rock
|No
|Tyler Salsman
|Cheyanne – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|TOUGH DUMPLIN BEATS featuring Private Name Private Number
|Easy – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR, Clean, Instrumental are in Libretime; acapella can be made available upon request
|CanCon
|Ryan Stevenson
|Favourite Dream – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|left on the right
|Garagre Season – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sodajerk
|My Vegetraian Friend – Single
|Rock
|No
|Brianna Nita
|Notes of Me
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Whythouse
|She Gone Do – Single
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|Cam Blake
|Five Months in Manchester
|Rock
|Tracks 4, 5, 7, 8 are Explicit
|CanCon
|M. Cross Dougherty
|Interpretation
|Ambient
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|like an asp (2023 version) – Single
|Rock
|No
|Jay Williams
|The Place Of Storms – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Ryan Dsouza
|You’ve got that zing thing – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Heavy Sweater
|SO SAD!
|Rock
|CanCon
|Quotas
|Quotas
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s rock-focused Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Selaine – Temperaments
The Whythouse – She Gone Do
Reverend Genes – Was Will Be
Prhcr. – Train
DayEyez – Insecurities
Delyn Grey – Get On Up
Buzz Hummer – Capture Your Eye
Jeff Vidov – Can You Get The Vibe From Me Baby?
Icarus Phoenix – Poor Sad Indie Everything
Change of Heart – Peggy’s Cove
Strange Plants – Tell Me All Your Secrets Pt. 2
The Lightning Struck – Wrong Tree
Fatal Vision – All Roads Lead To London
Across Waves – Cutting Ties
Jenny Palacios – Took
Brock Geiger – Early August Rain
Never Any Ordinary – I Am Never Getting Closure
Muhnday – Straight Face
left on the right – Garage Season
REDDSTAR – SURV1V3
The Nolas – Live Forever
Real Sickies – Choking On Your Insides
Jordan Venn and the Slizneys – Occam’s Guillotine
Falling Below – Answers
Tristan Armstrong – Would You Take an IOU?
Current Swell – 10 Feet Tall
Artists for Action – Which Side Are You On?
Newbridge – Centuries
Louis Emory & The Reckless Few – Prophet Said
The Hollow Truths – Guitars Aren’t Meant For Cases
Fferlys – hawthorn berry tea
Junior Dad – Fixing a Bird
See y’all next time!