New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #70

What’s up, y’all? As always — here is what I’ve added to Libretime in the last week:

The Hollow Truths Guitars Aren’t Meant For Cases – Single Rock No Dawn Melanie For Africa World No Duane Regretzky Live From Death Mountain Punk CanCon Whispering Worlds Cosmic Cliffs Jazz CanCon Across Waves Cutting Ties – Single Rock CanCon Erika Kulnys Montreal – Single Folk CanCon Erika Kulnys The Streets of Montreal – Single Folk CanCon Sylvia Lily & Calm Canopy Yukon Lost – Single Pop CanCon David Mash Back to My Roots Jazz No fferlys apollo among the hyperboreans Rock CanCon Abi Mack I Wanna Get Old – Single Pop CanCon Selaine Temperaments – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Puma June A Woman That They Want R&B CanCon The Neighbourhood Watch Mr. Skin and Bones Folk CanCon Willem James Cowen Jam Jar – Single Rock CanCon Jesse Roper Danger – Single Pop CanCon Nelson Sobral três! Blues CanCon Stonehocker Hello Mr. Hyde Alternative CanCon Odario The Situation – Single Hip Hop CanCon Junior Dad Junior Dad Rock CanCon The Disciple Swiss Humanitarian Tradition – Single Hip Hop No Four80East Barn Sessions Jazz CanCon Tobacco & Rose Tobacco & Rose Folk CanCon Ute Lemper Pirate Jenny Jazz No John Flanagan Straight Face – Single Rock No Tyler Salsman Cheyanne – Single Country CanCon TOUGH DUMPLIN BEATS featuring Private Name Private Number Easy – Single Hip Hop NSFR, Clean, Instrumental are in Libretime; acapella can be made available upon request CanCon Ryan Stevenson Favourite Dream – Single Pop CanCon left on the right Garagre Season – Single Rock No Sodajerk My Vegetraian Friend – Single Rock No Brianna Nita Notes of Me Pop CanCon The Whythouse She Gone Do – Single Country CanCon/KWCon Cam Blake Five Months in Manchester Rock Tracks 4, 5, 7, 8 are Explicit CanCon M. Cross Dougherty Interpretation Ambient No kpec3 arrival like an asp (2023 version) – Single Rock No Jay Williams The Place Of Storms – Single Electronic No Ryan Dsouza You’ve got that zing thing – Single Rock CanCon Heavy Sweater SO SAD! Rock CanCon Quotas Quotas Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s rock-focused Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Selaine – Temperaments

The Whythouse – She Gone Do

Reverend Genes – Was Will Be

Prhcr. – Train

DayEyez – Insecurities

Delyn Grey – Get On Up

Buzz Hummer – Capture Your Eye

Jeff Vidov – Can You Get The Vibe From Me Baby?

Icarus Phoenix – Poor Sad Indie Everything

Change of Heart – Peggy’s Cove

Strange Plants – Tell Me All Your Secrets Pt. 2

The Lightning Struck – Wrong Tree

Fatal Vision – All Roads Lead To London

Across Waves – Cutting Ties

Jenny Palacios – Took

Brock Geiger – Early August Rain

Never Any Ordinary – I Am Never Getting Closure

Muhnday – Straight Face

left on the right – Garage Season

REDDSTAR – SURV1V3

The Nolas – Live Forever

Real Sickies – Choking On Your Insides

Jordan Venn and the Slizneys – Occam’s Guillotine

Falling Below – Answers

Tristan Armstrong – Would You Take an IOU?

Current Swell – 10 Feet Tall

Artists for Action – Which Side Are You On?

Newbridge – Centuries

Louis Emory & The Reckless Few – Prophet Said

The Hollow Truths – Guitars Aren’t Meant For Cases

Fferlys – hawthorn berry tea

Junior Dad – Fixing a Bird

See y’all next time!