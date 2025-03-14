NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.22 Mar.15/25 12AM

SURF!
New stuff from Valerie June. Go get’em kid. pulled this from the huge pile of music we get each week. this is one of the good ones.
Dolly Cooper too! And more pre motown divas
Just so much fantastic music that you don’t hear anywhere else.
“Spite is the weapon of the weak.”
Movie of the week. Hotdocs collection. Pax Americana and the weaponization of space. Disects the science of world control through the use of space technology and the billions of dollars involved.
Hope to see you at the party Saturday night. Come out and support this great station. Hit the poster for more info.
valerie june-sweet things just for you (Can) (New)
duffy-mercy
dolly lyon-palm of your hand
sugar pie dos santos-soulful dress
dolly cooper-ay la bas
-big rock inn
nightstep-i’d love to change the world
hollywood mon amour-forbidden colours
dead can dance-persian love song
holger czukay-persian love song
brian auger-inner city blues
ramsey lewis-wade in the water
style council-micks up
wes montgomery-bumpin on sunset
pale tv-night toys
furs-pulse
jam-in the city
joe jackson-beat crazy
stranglers-who wants the world
real sickies-no refund (Can) (New)
jim carol-people who died
nofx-whoops I od’d
offspring-what happened to you
rancid-timebomb
dick dale-nitro
los straightjacket-bobsledding
urban surf kings-go go island
hawaii samurai-too drunk to surf
atomic mosquitoes-cool action tune
challengers-k 39
king hammond-skaville uk
skabusters
originals-play my record
yum yum yum-japanese ska
skindred-twist and crawl
my older shows are being rebroadcast tuesday nights at 9pm. free no crap!
my dropbox address to download my older shows
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0