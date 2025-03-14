NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.22 Mar.15/25 12AM

SURF!

New stuff from Valerie June. Go get’em kid. pulled this from the huge pile of music we get each week. this is one of the good ones.

Dolly Cooper too! And more pre motown divas

Just so much fantastic music that you don’t hear anywhere else.

“Spite is the weapon of the weak.”

Movie of the week. Hotdocs collection. Pax Americana and the weaponization of space. Disects the science of world control through the use of space technology and the billions of dollars involved.

Hope to see you at the party Saturday night. Come out and support this great station. Hit the poster for more info.

valerie june-sweet things just for you (Can) (New)

duffy-mercy

dolly lyon-palm of your hand

sugar pie dos santos-soulful dress

dolly cooper-ay la bas

-big rock inn

nightstep-i’d love to change the world

hollywood mon amour-forbidden colours

dead can dance-persian love song

holger czukay-persian love song

brian auger-inner city blues

ramsey lewis-wade in the water

style council-micks up

wes montgomery-bumpin on sunset

pale tv-night toys

furs-pulse

jam-in the city

joe jackson-beat crazy

stranglers-who wants the world

real sickies-no refund (Can) (New)

jim carol-people who died

nofx-whoops I od’d

offspring-what happened to you

rancid-timebomb

dick dale-nitro

los straightjacket-bobsledding

urban surf kings-go go island

hawaii samurai-too drunk to surf

atomic mosquitoes-cool action tune

challengers-k 39

king hammond-skaville uk

skabusters

originals-play my record

yum yum yum-japanese ska

skindred-twist and crawl

my older shows are being rebroadcast tuesday nights at 9pm. free no crap!

my dropbox address to download my older shows

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0