New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #80

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this past week:

kpec3 arrival In Every Trace – Single Pop No tongueshy Come Along – Single Folk CanCon Monotronic Daydream – Single Electronic No Tanya Ekanayaka 16 Sri Lankan Piano Isles Classical No Raz Olsher Craters of the Lost Souls Instrumental No Ali the Great Meet Me at the Moment Where Smoke Dissipates Hip Hop CanCon MEZZIAH Pit Stop – Single Hip Hop NSFR; DJ Pack is available CanCon Good Loser I Care Now – Single Rock No David Piluso Blue Hour Jazz CanCon Astels The Meeting Pop No Fabia Mantwill Orchestra IN.SIGHT Jazz No George Crotty Heart Music Jazz CanCon SamWoy Even Sad Boys Like to Have Fun Alternative CanCon Tiller’s Folly Songs About Historic British Columbia Folk CanCon Tiller’s Folly Way Out West Folk CanCon Soel Btwo All of This is Love – Single Electronic CanCon Soel Btwo Caught a Vibe – Single Electronic CanCon Soel Btwo I Am The Girl – Single Electronic CanCon Dynasty Hope – Single Pop Hamilton CanCon Raphaela Leave Him First – Single Pop CanCon Takes an Army Rise Up – EP Punk Hamilton CanCon JupiterReign All Mine – Single Pop CanCon Ariana Fig Weather App – Single Pop Hamilton CanCon The Dirty Nil Spider Dream – Single Punk Hamilton CanCon ARK IDENTITY OH MY GOD – Single Alternative CanCon Kiogo Drama – Single Electronic No Sam Robbins So Much I Still Don’t See Singer-Songwriter No SEXFACES BAD VIBES OST Punk No Museums UR BEST – Single Rock CanCon Icarus Phoenix If I’m Being Honest – Single Rock No Michael Whalen Hot Buttered Popcorn – Single Pop No Diddie Hair How Did It End? – Single Rock No Drug Dog Sniffin Around Rock No Igor Lisul Spring Enchantment – EP Rock / Instrumental No Wolfgang Webb The Lost Boy Electronic CanCon mung beans Moonshifting – Single Alternative CanCon mung beans Ghost Lounge – Single Alternative CanCon Kendra Lyttle Angel Tunes – Single Pop CanCon Keith Secola NDN Kars – Dark Winds Version Folk CanCon Logan Richard Character Traits Folk CanCon RxHx Star FKD – Single Pop No Boyboy Militia Nisan – Single Electronic No Born To Reign Fxxk 9 to 5 – Single Rock NSFR, clean version available No Austin Taylor & Whyzer Shake Things Up – Single Pop Extended Club Mix available No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Tanya Ekanayaka – Blue Rock Dove Tell

Ladom Ensemble – Romanian Fantasies

Selcuk Suna – Vapur

OKAN – Guerrero

Ahmed Moneka – Dingi Doo

David Piluso – Afterglow

George Crotty – Task at Hand

Beny Esguerra, New Tradition Music, & Gaita Loop – Mi Barrio

Ali the Great – Can I Be Frameless

MEZZIAH – Pit Stop (Club Version)

PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER, DJ Ritz, & KINSMUV – Somebody

SAMWOY – Life Goes On (feat. Ayomari)

Boyboy Militia – Nisan

Monotronic – Daydream

Clouded Souls – Beijing

Astels – Appetizers

Dynasty – Hope

JupiterReign – All Mine

Ariana Fig – Weather App

Raphaela – Leave Him First

Tongueshy – Come Along

LeVolume – Everyone’s Asleep at the Beach

Tiller’s Folly – Apple Box Belles

Born to Reign – Fxxk 9 to 5

SEXFACES – ANTI-SATANIC DRUGS

Takes an Army – Something’s Gotta Give

Drug Dog – Bad Dog

Good Loser – I Care Now

Lunar Reverb – Just Like Me

Mung beans – Ghost Lounge

Rezmanian – Sweet Cactus Woman

The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars

ThatSister – KnownAsTrue

Girl – I Haven’t Felt Real All Day

See y’all next time!