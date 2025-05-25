New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #80

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this past week:
|kpec3 arrival
|In Every Trace – Single
|Pop
|No
|tongueshy
|Come Along – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Monotronic
|Daydream – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Tanya Ekanayaka
|16 Sri Lankan Piano Isles
|Classical
|No
|Raz Olsher
|Craters of the Lost Souls
|Instrumental
|No
|Ali the Great
|Meet Me at the Moment Where Smoke Dissipates
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|MEZZIAH
|Pit Stop – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR; DJ Pack is available
|CanCon
|Good Loser
|I Care Now – Single
|Rock
|No
|David Piluso
|Blue Hour
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Astels
|The Meeting
|Pop
|No
|Fabia Mantwill Orchestra
|IN.SIGHT
|Jazz
|No
|George Crotty
|Heart Music
|Jazz
|CanCon
|SamWoy
|Even Sad Boys Like to Have Fun
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tiller’s Folly
|Songs About Historic British Columbia
|Folk
|CanCon
|Tiller’s Folly
|Way Out West
|Folk
|CanCon
|Soel Btwo
|All of This is Love – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Soel Btwo
|Caught a Vibe – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Soel Btwo
|I Am The Girl – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Dynasty
|Hope – Single
|Pop
|Hamilton
|CanCon
|Raphaela
|Leave Him First – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Takes an Army
|Rise Up – EP
|Punk
|Hamilton
|CanCon
|JupiterReign
|All Mine – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ariana Fig
|Weather App – Single
|Pop
|Hamilton
|CanCon
|The Dirty Nil
|Spider Dream – Single
|Punk
|Hamilton
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|OH MY GOD – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Kiogo
|Drama – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Sam Robbins
|So Much I Still Don’t See
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|SEXFACES
|BAD VIBES OST
|Punk
|No
|Museums
|UR BEST – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Icarus Phoenix
|If I’m Being Honest – Single
|Rock
|No
|Michael Whalen
|Hot Buttered Popcorn – Single
|Pop
|No
|Diddie Hair
|How Did It End? – Single
|Rock
|No
|Drug Dog
|Sniffin Around
|Rock
|No
|Igor Lisul
|Spring Enchantment – EP
|Rock / Instrumental
|No
|Wolfgang Webb
|The Lost Boy
|Electronic
|CanCon
|mung beans
|Moonshifting – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|mung beans
|Ghost Lounge – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Kendra Lyttle
|Angel Tunes – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Keith Secola
|NDN Kars – Dark Winds Version
|Folk
|CanCon
|Logan Richard
|Character Traits
|Folk
|CanCon
|RxHx
|Star FKD – Single
|Pop
|No
|Boyboy Militia
|Nisan – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Born To Reign
|Fxxk 9 to 5 – Single
|Rock
|NSFR, clean version available
|No
|Austin Taylor & Whyzer
|Shake Things Up – Single
|Pop
|Extended Club Mix available
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Tanya Ekanayaka – Blue Rock Dove Tell
Ladom Ensemble – Romanian Fantasies
Selcuk Suna – Vapur
OKAN – Guerrero
Ahmed Moneka – Dingi Doo
David Piluso – Afterglow
George Crotty – Task at Hand
Beny Esguerra, New Tradition Music, & Gaita Loop – Mi Barrio
Ali the Great – Can I Be Frameless
MEZZIAH – Pit Stop (Club Version)
PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER, DJ Ritz, & KINSMUV – Somebody
SAMWOY – Life Goes On (feat. Ayomari)
Boyboy Militia – Nisan
Monotronic – Daydream
Clouded Souls – Beijing
Astels – Appetizers
Dynasty – Hope
JupiterReign – All Mine
Ariana Fig – Weather App
Raphaela – Leave Him First
Tongueshy – Come Along
LeVolume – Everyone’s Asleep at the Beach
Tiller’s Folly – Apple Box Belles
Born to Reign – Fxxk 9 to 5
SEXFACES – ANTI-SATANIC DRUGS
Takes an Army – Something’s Gotta Give
Drug Dog – Bad Dog
Good Loser – I Care Now
Lunar Reverb – Just Like Me
Mung beans – Ghost Lounge
Rezmanian – Sweet Cactus Woman
The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars
ThatSister – KnownAsTrue
Girl – I Haven’t Felt Real All Day
See y’all next time!