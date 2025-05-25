New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #80

What’s up, y’all? Here is what I’ve added to Libretime this past week:

kpec3 arrival In Every Trace – Single Pop No
tongueshy Come Along – Single Folk CanCon
Monotronic Daydream – Single Electronic No
Tanya Ekanayaka 16 Sri Lankan Piano Isles Classical No
Raz Olsher Craters of the Lost Souls Instrumental No
Ali the Great Meet Me at the Moment Where Smoke Dissipates Hip Hop CanCon
MEZZIAH Pit Stop – Single Hip Hop NSFR; DJ Pack is available CanCon
Good Loser I Care Now – Single Rock No
David Piluso Blue Hour Jazz CanCon
Astels The Meeting Pop No
Fabia Mantwill Orchestra IN.SIGHT Jazz No
George Crotty Heart Music Jazz CanCon
SamWoy Even Sad Boys Like to Have Fun Alternative CanCon
Tiller’s Folly Songs About Historic British Columbia Folk CanCon
Tiller’s Folly Way Out West Folk CanCon
Soel Btwo All of This is Love – Single Electronic CanCon
Soel Btwo Caught a Vibe – Single Electronic CanCon
Soel Btwo I Am The Girl – Single Electronic CanCon
Dynasty Hope – Single Pop Hamilton CanCon
Raphaela Leave Him First – Single Pop CanCon
Takes an Army Rise Up – EP Punk Hamilton CanCon
JupiterReign All Mine – Single Pop CanCon
Ariana Fig Weather App – Single Pop Hamilton CanCon
The Dirty Nil Spider Dream – Single Punk Hamilton CanCon
ARK IDENTITY OH MY GOD – Single Alternative CanCon
Kiogo Drama – Single Electronic No
Sam Robbins So Much I Still Don’t See Singer-Songwriter No
SEXFACES BAD VIBES OST Punk No
Museums UR BEST – Single Rock CanCon
Icarus Phoenix If I’m Being Honest – Single Rock No
Michael Whalen Hot Buttered Popcorn – Single Pop No
Diddie Hair How Did It End? – Single Rock No
Drug Dog Sniffin Around Rock No
Igor Lisul Spring Enchantment – EP Rock / Instrumental No
Wolfgang Webb The Lost Boy Electronic CanCon
mung beans Moonshifting – Single Alternative CanCon
mung beans Ghost Lounge – Single Alternative CanCon
Kendra Lyttle Angel Tunes – Single Pop CanCon
Keith Secola NDN Kars – Dark Winds Version Folk CanCon
Logan Richard Character Traits Folk CanCon
RxHx Star FKD – Single Pop No
Boyboy Militia Nisan – Single Electronic No
Born To Reign Fxxk 9 to 5 – Single Rock NSFR, clean version available No
Austin Taylor & Whyzer Shake Things Up – Single Pop Extended Club Mix available No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Tanya Ekanayaka – Blue Rock Dove Tell
Ladom Ensemble – Romanian Fantasies
Selcuk Suna – Vapur
OKAN – Guerrero
Ahmed Moneka – Dingi Doo
David Piluso – Afterglow
George Crotty – Task at Hand
Beny Esguerra, New Tradition Music, & Gaita Loop – Mi Barrio
Ali the Great – Can I Be Frameless
MEZZIAH – Pit Stop (Club Version)
PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER, DJ Ritz, & KINSMUV – Somebody
SAMWOY – Life Goes On (feat. Ayomari)
Boyboy Militia – Nisan
Monotronic – Daydream
Clouded Souls – Beijing
Astels – Appetizers
Dynasty – Hope
JupiterReign – All Mine
Ariana Fig – Weather App
Raphaela – Leave Him First
Tongueshy – Come Along
LeVolume – Everyone’s Asleep at the Beach
Tiller’s Folly – Apple Box Belles
Born to Reign – Fxxk 9 to 5
SEXFACES – ANTI-SATANIC DRUGS
Takes an Army – Something’s Gotta Give
Drug Dog – Bad Dog
Good Loser – I Care Now
Lunar Reverb – Just Like Me
Mung beans – Ghost Lounge
Rezmanian – Sweet Cactus Woman
The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars
ThatSister – KnownAsTrue
Girl – I Haven’t Felt Real All Day

See y’all next time!

