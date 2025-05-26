Reader’s Delight Episode 18, May 25, 2025

Episode XVIII of Reader’s Delight features authors Vanessa Ricci-Thode, Rick Hipson, and Sarah Mae Conrad.

Vanessa tells us about the upcoming Waterloo Bookfest on Saturday, May 31st from 2pm to 8 pm at Waterloo Town Square, and reads from her upcoming release The Dragon Next Door.

Rick Hipson shares the creative process behind his popular book A Reviewer’s Guide To Reviewing Books, talks about the art of writing drabbles, and reads from his collection 13 Dreadful Drabbles To Die For.

Sarah Mae Conrad discusses her new collection of romantic comedy short stories M Is For Meet Cute, and reads from the first story in the collection, A Is For Airplane.