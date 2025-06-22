New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #84

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Scornful Four 40 Jazz No Cassidy Taylor Not Blue – Single Pop CanCon Tony Williams STEAMED CRABS AND BEER – Single Blues No Joshua Gellman Speak To My Dreams Jazz CanCon Liminal Spirit Pathways Rock No Gardener Can I Tell You A Secret? Rock CanCon TRP.P Lies – Single R&B CanCon TRP.P Simpfunny – Single R&B CanCon Zoe Twist Dumb Stuff – Single Pop CanCon Steve Marriner Hear My Heart Blues CanCon Maison Blanche What a Time! – Ep Electronic No Skinny Hightower Analogue Theory – EP Jazz No Joris Feiertag Embers – EP Electronic No The Great Fuss Rattabaga – Single Rock CanCon The Dirty Nil Rock N’ Roll Band – Single Punk CanCon Julian Taylor Dedication – Single Folk CanCon Riley Michaels Waiting For You – Single Rock CanCon Emmett Jerome It Ain’t Me – Single Country CanCon Current Swell 10 Feet Tall – EP Rock CanCon Brodie Christ IDWTBFriends – Single Rock CanCon Paige O Scarecrow Village – Single Folk CanCon Matias Roden Angels In The Night – Single Pop CanCon Fiyin Obayan Can You Feel It? Pop CanCon Francis Baptiste Aspirin for the Soul – Single Rock CanCon Elyse Aeryn Unstoppable – Single Rock CanCon Whispering City Whispering City Rock CanCon Peter and Kerry You, Me, and the Moon Folk No Fly Jerr Paradise – Single Pop CanCon Aysanabee Edge of the Earth Alternative CanCon WACK no one’s watching Rock CanCon Sherzaman Someone Else Gonna Be Pop No The Phosphenes The Future – Single Rock No Liona Boyd Bye Bye Love – Single Pop CanCon Liona Boyd Summer Dreams – Single Pop CanCon Liona Boyd Once Upon a Time Pop CanCon Jade Elephant Jade Elephant Rock CanCon Erik Flaa Waiting for a Change – Single Rock No Fried Angels Canadians, Elbows Up! Rock CanCon Fistowozl Venn Maze Rock Guelph CanCon U.S. Girls Scratch It Rock No Swamp Music Players Swamp Sandwich Too Rock CanCon Trivan Dance of Death – Single Metal No Nadia Tagoe Daydreams – Single Pop CanCon Jay Williams Empty – Single Ambient No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Joshua Gellman – Viento Violento

The Scornful Four – 40

Skinny Hightower – Taxi

The Jade – Space Lines

TRP.P – Simpfunny

Nadia Tagoe – Daydreams

Cassidy Taylor – Not Blue

Zoe Twist – Dumb Stuff

Fiyin Obayan– Can You Feel It

The Urnfields – Skin and Bones

Matias Roden – Angels in the Night

Fly Jerr – Paradise

Snowchild Edge – Wine Down

Melo – I Don’t Speak French

Fistowozl – Planetary Billiards

WACK – Heart in What City

The Phosphenes – The Future

Jade Elephant – Pay the Piper

Whispering City – I Guess Not?

Brodie Christ – IDWTBFriends

Gardener – I’m Broke

Black & White Motion Picture – Haunts

Beta Trip – Juliet

Erik Flaa – Waiting for a Change

Francis Baptiste – Aspirin for the Soul

The Great Fuss – Rattabaga

Tony Williams – Steamed Crabs and Beer

Donnell Hicks – You

Kpec3 arrival – tomb of the saints

Fried Angels – Canadians, Elbows Up!

See y’all next time!