The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #84

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Scornful Four 40 Jazz No
Cassidy Taylor Not Blue – Single Pop CanCon
Tony Williams STEAMED CRABS AND BEER – Single Blues No
Joshua Gellman Speak To My Dreams Jazz CanCon
Liminal Spirit Pathways Rock No
Gardener Can I Tell You A Secret? Rock CanCon
TRP.P Lies – Single R&B CanCon
TRP.P Simpfunny – Single R&B CanCon
Zoe Twist Dumb Stuff – Single Pop CanCon
Steve Marriner Hear My Heart Blues CanCon
Maison Blanche What a Time! – Ep Electronic No
Skinny Hightower Analogue Theory – EP Jazz No
Joris Feiertag Embers – EP Electronic No
The Great Fuss Rattabaga – Single Rock CanCon
The Dirty Nil Rock N’ Roll Band – Single Punk CanCon
Julian Taylor Dedication – Single Folk CanCon
Riley Michaels Waiting For You – Single Rock CanCon
Emmett Jerome It Ain’t Me – Single Country CanCon
Current Swell 10 Feet Tall – EP Rock CanCon
Brodie Christ IDWTBFriends – Single Rock CanCon
Paige O Scarecrow Village – Single Folk CanCon
Matias Roden Angels In The Night – Single Pop CanCon
Fiyin Obayan Can You Feel It? Pop CanCon
Francis Baptiste Aspirin for the Soul – Single Rock CanCon
Elyse Aeryn Unstoppable – Single Rock CanCon
Whispering City Whispering City Rock CanCon
Peter and Kerry You, Me, and the Moon Folk No
Fly Jerr Paradise – Single Pop CanCon
Aysanabee Edge of the Earth Alternative CanCon
WACK no one’s watching Rock CanCon
Sherzaman Someone Else Gonna Be Pop No
The Phosphenes The Future – Single Rock No
Liona Boyd Bye Bye Love – Single Pop CanCon
Liona Boyd Summer Dreams – Single Pop CanCon
Liona Boyd Once Upon a Time Pop CanCon
Jade Elephant Jade Elephant Rock CanCon
Erik Flaa Waiting for a Change – Single Rock No
Fried Angels Canadians, Elbows Up! Rock CanCon
Fistowozl Venn Maze Rock Guelph CanCon
U.S. Girls Scratch It Rock No
Swamp Music Players Swamp Sandwich Too Rock CanCon
Trivan Dance of Death – Single Metal No
Nadia Tagoe Daydreams – Single Pop CanCon
Jay Williams Empty – Single Ambient No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Joshua Gellman – Viento Violento
The Scornful Four – 40
Skinny Hightower – Taxi
The Jade – Space Lines
TRP.P – Simpfunny
Nadia Tagoe – Daydreams
Cassidy Taylor – Not Blue
Zoe Twist – Dumb Stuff
Fiyin Obayan– Can You Feel It
The Urnfields – Skin and Bones
Matias Roden – Angels in the Night
Fly Jerr – Paradise
Snowchild Edge – Wine Down
Melo – I Don’t Speak French
Fistowozl – Planetary Billiards
WACK – Heart in What City
The Phosphenes – The Future
Jade Elephant – Pay the Piper
Whispering City – I Guess Not?
Brodie Christ – IDWTBFriends
Gardener – I’m Broke
Black & White Motion Picture – Haunts
Beta Trip – Juliet
Erik Flaa – Waiting for a Change
Francis Baptiste – Aspirin for the Soul
The Great Fuss – Rattabaga
Tony Williams – Steamed Crabs and Beer
Donnell Hicks – You
Kpec3 arrival – tomb of the saints
Fried Angels – Canadians, Elbows Up!

See y’all next time!

