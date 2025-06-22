New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #84

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The Scornful Four
|40
|Jazz
|No
|Cassidy Taylor
|Not Blue – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tony Williams
|STEAMED CRABS AND BEER – Single
|Blues
|No
|Joshua Gellman
|Speak To My Dreams
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Liminal Spirit
|Pathways
|Rock
|No
|Gardener
|Can I Tell You A Secret?
|Rock
|CanCon
|TRP.P
|Lies – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|TRP.P
|Simpfunny – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Zoe Twist
|Dumb Stuff – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Steve Marriner
|Hear My Heart
|Blues
|CanCon
|Maison Blanche
|What a Time! – Ep
|Electronic
|No
|Skinny Hightower
|Analogue Theory – EP
|Jazz
|No
|Joris Feiertag
|Embers – EP
|Electronic
|No
|The Great Fuss
|Rattabaga – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Dirty Nil
|Rock N’ Roll Band – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor
|Dedication – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Riley Michaels
|Waiting For You – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Emmett Jerome
|It Ain’t Me – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Current Swell
|10 Feet Tall – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brodie Christ
|IDWTBFriends – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Paige O
|Scarecrow Village – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Matias Roden
|Angels In The Night – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Fiyin Obayan
|Can You Feel It?
|Pop
|CanCon
|Francis Baptiste
|Aspirin for the Soul – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Elyse Aeryn
|Unstoppable – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Whispering City
|Whispering City
|Rock
|CanCon
|Peter and Kerry
|You, Me, and the Moon
|Folk
|No
|Fly Jerr
|Paradise – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Aysanabee
|Edge of the Earth
|Alternative
|CanCon
|WACK
|no one’s watching
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sherzaman
|Someone Else Gonna Be
|Pop
|No
|The Phosphenes
|The Future – Single
|Rock
|No
|Liona Boyd
|Bye Bye Love – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Liona Boyd
|Summer Dreams – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Liona Boyd
|Once Upon a Time
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jade Elephant
|Jade Elephant
|Rock
|CanCon
|Erik Flaa
|Waiting for a Change – Single
|Rock
|No
|Fried Angels
|Canadians, Elbows Up!
|Rock
|CanCon
|Fistowozl
|Venn Maze
|Rock
|Guelph
|CanCon
|U.S. Girls
|Scratch It
|Rock
|No
|Swamp Music Players
|Swamp Sandwich Too
|Rock
|CanCon
|Trivan
|Dance of Death – Single
|Metal
|No
|Nadia Tagoe
|Daydreams – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|Empty – Single
|Ambient
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Joshua Gellman – Viento Violento
The Scornful Four – 40
Skinny Hightower – Taxi
The Jade – Space Lines
TRP.P – Simpfunny
Nadia Tagoe – Daydreams
Cassidy Taylor – Not Blue
Zoe Twist – Dumb Stuff
Fiyin Obayan– Can You Feel It
The Urnfields – Skin and Bones
Matias Roden – Angels in the Night
Fly Jerr – Paradise
Snowchild Edge – Wine Down
Melo – I Don’t Speak French
Fistowozl – Planetary Billiards
WACK – Heart in What City
The Phosphenes – The Future
Jade Elephant – Pay the Piper
Whispering City – I Guess Not?
Brodie Christ – IDWTBFriends
Gardener – I’m Broke
Black & White Motion Picture – Haunts
Beta Trip – Juliet
Erik Flaa – Waiting for a Change
Francis Baptiste – Aspirin for the Soul
The Great Fuss – Rattabaga
Tony Williams – Steamed Crabs and Beer
Donnell Hicks – You
Kpec3 arrival – tomb of the saints
Fried Angels – Canadians, Elbows Up!
See y’all next time!