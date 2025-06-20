Classical Coffee Break Episode 15 – 06.19.25

Start Time Title Performer Composer

00:37 Prelude and Fugue in A Flat (WTK, Book 1, No. 17), BWV 862: Prelude Friedrich Guilda, piano Johann Sebastian Bach

02:15 In the Steppes of Central Asia Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Ernest Ansermet, conductor Alexander Borodin

08:51 Ego Flos Campi Stile Antico Jacob Clemens non Papa

03:15 Galliard Christopher Parkening, guitar John Dowland

17:13 Spartacus: Ballet Suite No. 2: 1: Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia Wiener Philharmoniker Aram Khachaturian

26:23 Concerto in B-Flat Major, for 3 Oboes, 3 Violins & Continuo, TWV 44:43: I. Allegro Collegium Musicum 90 Georg Philipp Telemann

29:16 Nocturne for Cello and Piano, Op. 14, No. 1 Sol Gabetta, cello, Bertrand Chamayou, piano Auguste Franchomme

33:42 Songs My Mother Taught Me (from “Gypsy Songs”, Op. 55, No. 4) Yo-Yo Ma, cello, Kathryn Stott, piano Antonin Dvorak

37:52 Samson et Dalila, Op. 47, Act I: Printemps qui commence Anita Rachvelishvili, mezzo soprano vocal, RAI National Symphony Orchestra, Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor Camille Saint-Saens, Ferdinand Lemaire (libretto)

43:41 Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067: II. Rondeau William Bennett, flute, Academy of St. Martins in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner, conductor Johann Sebastian Bach

45:28 Night Seasons: II. When It’s Darkest, A Prayer for the Dawn Book of Common Prayer, Guy Johnston, cello, Tenebrae, vocal ensemble, Nigel Short. conductor, Philharmonia Orchestra, Richard McVeigh, conductor Rebecca Dale