Classical Coffee Break Episode 15 – 06.19.25

Or download file: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/V2-Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-15-06.19.25.mp3
|Start Time
|Title
|Performer
|Composer
|00:37
|Prelude and Fugue in A Flat (WTK, Book 1, No. 17), BWV 862: Prelude
|Friedrich Guilda, piano
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|02:15
|In the Steppes of Central Asia
|Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Ernest Ansermet, conductor
|Alexander Borodin
|08:51
|Ego Flos Campi
|Stile Antico
|Jacob Clemens non Papa
|03:15
|Galliard
|Christopher Parkening, guitar
|John Dowland
|17:13
|Spartacus: Ballet Suite No. 2: 1: Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia
|Wiener Philharmoniker
|Aram Khachaturian
|26:23
|Concerto in B-Flat Major, for 3 Oboes, 3 Violins & Continuo, TWV 44:43: I. Allegro
|Collegium Musicum 90
|Georg Philipp Telemann
|29:16
|Nocturne for Cello and Piano, Op. 14, No. 1
|Sol Gabetta, cello, Bertrand Chamayou, piano
|Auguste Franchomme
|33:42
|Songs My Mother Taught Me (from “Gypsy Songs”, Op. 55, No. 4)
|Yo-Yo Ma, cello, Kathryn Stott, piano
|Antonin Dvorak
|37:52
|Samson et Dalila, Op. 47, Act I: Printemps qui commence
|Anita Rachvelishvili, mezzo soprano vocal, RAI National Symphony Orchestra, Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor
|Camille Saint-Saens, Ferdinand Lemaire (libretto)
|43:41
|Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067: II. Rondeau
|William Bennett, flute, Academy of St. Martins in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner, conductor
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|45:28
|Night Seasons: II. When It’s Darkest, A Prayer for the Dawn
|Book of Common Prayer, Guy Johnston, cello, Tenebrae, vocal ensemble, Nigel Short. conductor, Philharmonia Orchestra, Richard McVeigh, conductor
|Rebecca Dale
|53:34
|The Seal Lullaby
|The Kanneh-Masons
|Eric Whitacre (Arr. Parkin)