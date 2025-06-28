CKMS Community Connections for 20 June 2025 with The Rottweilers

Show Notes



Bob talks to Mo, Claudio, and Jesse of The Rottweilers about musical styles, doing band business, their instruments (and especially the telephone handset!), keeping control of their music, making albums, making a living, and the technical ins and outs of mixing and mastering.

The interview starts at 4m14s.

Online:



Upcoming Events



Podcast



https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/ckms-ccommunity-connections-2025-06-20-episode204-The-Rottweilers.mp3

Download: ckms-ccommunity-connections-2025-06-20-episode204-The-Rottweilers.mp3 (53 MB, 57m25s, episode 204)

Index



Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m59s Desert Caravan

Desert Caravan / Spirals The Rottweilers 4m14s The Rottweiler talk about musical styles, past gigs, upcoming shows. How they get gigs, make contacts. What happened at Ouroboros… 12m17s The Scream

The Scream The Rottweilers 15m15s Instrumentation: Mo on guitar, Claudio on drums, Jesse on bass. Talking about Mo’s mic, a telephone handset. Talking about switching up the instruments sometimes. Playing with Mooch at last night’s gig. Discussing pop music and mainstream media. Keeping away from the corporate influence, keeping the rights to their own music. Explaining how they produce their own CDs and productions. 27m01s Haunted Corridor

Thee Demo The Rottweilers 29m47s Mo likes old time country music! And so do the people in the audience! How do they decide who goes first or last on an album? It’s decided based on the music. But they’re not planning any “Concept Albums”. There’s no adapting to the audience, The Rottweilers are already giving everything they’ve got. They’re having fun, it’s not just a job. Although it would be nice to make a living of their music. Talking about their day jobs. 42m46s Death Train

Thee Demo The Rottweilers 46m25s Mo tells us about his acoustic guitar, and how he modified the sound. They’ll re-do Death Train for the new album, and add harmonica. Mo just picked it up. Jesse wants to try upright bass. But they don’t want to rent, they’re pretty hard on their instruments. They hope to have their new album coming out by the end of July. Just working on the mixing and mastering. Mo explains the difference. Reviewing their upcoming gigs, The Red Papaya and a festival in Orono in August. 57m00s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 20 June 2025 (YouTube Video)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.