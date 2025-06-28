CKMS Community Connections for 20 June 2025 with The Rottweilers

Show Notes
Bob talks to Mo, Claudio, and Jesse of The Rottweilers about musical styles, doing band business, their instruments (and especially the telephone handset!), keeping control of their music, making albums, making a living, and the technical ins and outs of mixing and mastering.
The interview starts at 4m14s.
Online:
- Website: https://therottweilers.net/
- Facebook: The Rottweilers | Facebook
- Instagram: The Rottweilers (@the.rottweilers.band) | Instagram
- YouTube: The Rottweilers | YouTube
- Bandcamp: The Rottweilers | Bandcamp
- SoundCloud: The Rottweilers | SoundCloud
- Spotify: The Rottweilers | Spotify
-
E-mail: therottweilers33@gmail.com
Upcoming Events
-
The Rottweilers at Red Papaya
- When: 8:00pm to Midnight, Friday 18 July 2025
- Where: Red Papaya Thai and Grill
- Location: 55 Wyndham Street North, Guelph, Ontario Map 1
- Tickets: Eventbrite: The Rottweilers, Local Goblin, The Deprecates and Antenna Sierra in Guelph
-
Orono Music Festival
- When: 2:00pm Friday 22 August 2025 to 6:00pm Sunday 24 August 2025
- Location: 3709 Ganaraska Road, Orono, Ontario Map 2
- Website: https://linktr.ee/oronomusicfestival
Podcast
Download: ckms-ccommunity-connections-2025-06-20-episode204-The-Rottweilers.mp3 (53 MB, 57m25s, episode 204)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m59s
|Desert Caravan
|
Desert Caravan / Spirals
|The Rottweilers
|4m14s
|The Rottweiler talk about musical styles, past gigs, upcoming shows. How they get gigs, make contacts. What happened at Ouroboros…
|12m17s
|The Scream
|
The Scream
|The Rottweilers
|15m15s
|Instrumentation: Mo on guitar, Claudio on drums, Jesse on bass. Talking about Mo’s mic, a telephone handset. Talking about switching up the instruments sometimes. Playing with Mooch at last night’s gig. Discussing pop music and mainstream media. Keeping away from the corporate influence, keeping the rights to their own music. Explaining how they produce their own CDs and productions.
|27m01s
|Haunted Corridor
|
Thee Demo
|The Rottweilers
|29m47s
|Mo likes old time country music! And so do the people in the audience! How do they decide who goes first or last on an album? It’s decided based on the music. But they’re not planning any “Concept Albums”. There’s no adapting to the audience, The Rottweilers are already giving everything they’ve got. They’re having fun, it’s not just a job. Although it would be nice to make a living of their music. Talking about their day jobs.
|42m46s
|Death Train
|
Thee Demo
|The Rottweilers
|46m25s
|Mo tells us about his acoustic guitar, and how he modified the sound. They’ll re-do Death Train for the new album, and add harmonica. Mo just picked it up. Jesse wants to try upright bass. But they don’t want to rent, they’re pretty hard on their instruments. They hope to have their new album coming out by the end of July. Just working on the mixing and mastering. Mo explains the difference. Reviewing their upcoming gigs, The Red Papaya and a festival in Orono in August.
|57m00s
|Bob gives the end credits.
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 20 June 2025 (YouTube Video)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.