AW@L Radio for 13 June 2025: KW Palestinian Youth Movement

Shadia Mansour

5m02s Shatha explains what the KW Palestinian Youth Movement is about — one of many national chapters. She tells us about the upcoming Palestinian Day at Carl Zehr Square. Foufou tells us about being the Canadian voice of the Palestinian people. PYM has been around for about 15 years. Shatha tells us of some of the other Palestinian groups.

9m59s Talking about the misconceptions conflating Judaism and Zionism; Palestinian support and anti-Semitism. There is a lot more acceptance of Palestinian support now.

11m48s Talking about the attacks that started in October 2023. Shatha tells us how she has personally been affected. Foufou explains how things have changed since the initial onslaught, specifically how Canada is manufacturing arms for Israel. The more information that comes out, the more Canadians understand how Canada is complicit in the genocide.

15m08s Talking about the protest at Centra Industries, and the arms being made there. But there are many other arms manufacturers around Waterloo Region.

16m58s Talking about the rally held the past Monday, 10 June 2025. It was organized within 24 hours in response to the attacks on the Madleen kidnappings. Foufou explains how it was done. Shatha tells us about the strategy of the route for the march, and the lack of response from MP Bardish Chagger. Aamina’s role has been to get action from politicians, and she lays out some of the work done. Bob recalls a faction of Liberal MPs making a statement about stopping arms supply to Israel; Aamina says there was a motion put forward, but it was watered down. As a result there is still no arms embargo. There was a campaign during the April 2025 federal election called “Vote Palestine” where candidates were urged to sign a pledge to implement an arms embargo; Tim Louis and Mike Morrice signed it, Bardish Chagger did not, nor did any other MPs. There is a mandate for action with MPs happening right now, but many newly elected MPs have not set up their offices and haven’t yet been approached. Aamina explains what’s in the embargo package.

28m36s Bob says the MPs that are on board are the backbenchers, not the policy influencers, and asks how we can help out. Foufou says that during the Vote Palestine campaign some candidates were hesitant to sign because it might affect the opportunity of being in cabinet. Shatha says it is a lot of work, but they’re seeing results. Arms manufactureres are going to manufacture arms as its their only source of profit, so Palestinian freedom organizations are targetting logistics and transport companies instead, specifically Maersk. The pressure both here and in the UK has built up, and now Canada has sanctioned two Israeli ministers. The process is slow, but is delivering results.

33m19s Aamina gives some info on how people can get involved: Join the mailing list, attend events, participate in phone zaps, or contact their MPs (Neighbours for Palestine has scripts for people who may be a bit nervous).

35m50s Shatha tells us about the Canadian delegation in Egypt, trying to walk to the Gaza border with aid. She tells us of the tools they have available to provide support.

36m35s Bob asks for more information on the KW Palestinian Day on Sunday 13 July 2025. It called “Palestine: The Land Remains”; it is no longer called a “Festival” because of the genocide. Shatha runs down the list of activities happening that day. And Bob asks about the Centra Industries protest rally, and Aamina gives more information about the reasons for the protest. Foufou points out that yes, these weapons are being manufactured in our back yard, but the University of Waterloo is also closely affiliated through its co-op program, which sends a lot of UofW engineering students to work at these arm manufacturers. These student are young, and may have no idea that they’re being used to manufacture weapons of genocide.

41m25s Bob asks about “BDS”, Boycotts, Divestments, and Sanctions. BDS is such a fundamental tenet of this struggle, people just apply it without thinking. BDS started in 2005, and has recently been stepped up. There are apps available for your phone that indicate which products are to be boycotted, and that give the reason why. Aamina gives some examples of companies and products.

44m57s Bob asks for contact info and social media account info, and thanks Aamina, Shatha, and Foufou for being on the show.

47m51s We Are All Palestinian

