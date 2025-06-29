New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #85

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Milk House Chillers Snake Feeders in the Night Pasture Rock No Sean Bienhaus Blue – Single Alternative CanCon Jupiter Radio Theater On the Air Rock No James Jones Johnny Keep Rollin’ – Single Rock No Daz Lynch Give a Little Love – Single Rock No Aubin pi la S.C.B. Fauque ca Groove – Single Rock CanCon LESS KILLJOY erase her – Single Alternative CanCon Yulia Isaiah 40:31 – Single Jazz No Pony Gold Big in the City – Single Country CanCon Aaron Hill Small Town Empty Rock CanCon Ze Ibarra AFIM World No Cassidy-Rae Dopamine – Single Country Acoustic version is also available No Original Pairs Star Guitar – Single Punk CanCon BAYLA Anxious – Single Pop CanCon Allegories DREAMCRUSHER – Single Pop CanCon Roseanne Baker Thornley Her Mother’s Eyes – Single Folk CanCon Peter Landi Dandelion – Single Rock CanCon Splitsville Mobtown Rock No Cruzer Look to the Skies Metal CanCon Bree Taylor Wake Up! – Single Country CanCon KSAR Column #9 – Single Alternative CanCon Lizard the Bird Something in the Water – EP Rock CanCon Lizard the Bird First Clutch – EP Rock CanCon Lizard the Bird I’ll Go Anywhere – Single Rock CanCon Maeesha B Undercover – Single Pop CanCon Kicksie BIG SUCKER Pop Explicit versions of tracks 2, 3, and 8 are available CanCon Matt Krusky Come Holiness – Single Religious Guelph CanCon Rayelle Bishop Cleopatra (Cover) – Single Electronic No Bain Marie Away With You – Single Folk CanCon Two Nails In a Coffin (feat. Dawn Melanie) Cold – Single Alternative No Jacquie Daniels Spirit of the West – Single Country CanCon The Fixations Money for Nothin – Single Rock No Precious Little Life Kirby Cola // Joppa Fallston – Single Rock No Dorian Whisper Sally – Single Rock CanCon Mauve Grove True Mauve Hip Hop Tracks 5, 6, 8, and 9 are clean CanCon Johnny Beachit A Dolphin the Sea – Single Country No Johnny Beachit The Real Nifty Fifty United States – Single Country No MO&ME Rain (Cover) – Single Alternative CanCon Tonu Timm Impossible Bottle Folk/Instrumental No Matt Krusky Pictures – Single Rock Guelph CanCon Mela Bee Dance & Cry – Single Pop Fergus CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Yulia – Isaiah 40:31

Ze Ibarra – Da Menor Importancia

Mauve Grove – Temper, Temper

Maeesha B – Undercover

BAYLA – Anxious

Allegories – DREAMCRUSHER

Jay Williams – Empty

Eric Hilton – Burkina Faso

CON THE ARTIST – PEACH

Peter and Kerry – All I’ve Got Are My Dreams

Liona Boyd – Bye Bye Love (feat. Mark Masri)

Bain Marie – Away With You

Mela Bee – Dance & Cry

Two Nails in a Coffin – Cold (feat. Dawn Melanie)

Roseanne Baker-Thornley – Her Mother’s Eyes

Pony Gold – Big in the City

Tonu Timm – Win With The Wind

Johnny Beachit – A Dolphin In The Sea

Cassidy-Rae – Dopamine

Bree Taylor – Wake Up!

Kicksie – MY CAR

Lizard the Bird – Something in the Water

Aaron Hill – Dressed Up, Gagged and Bound

KSAR – Column #9

Sean Bienhaus – Blue

Daz Lynch – Give a Little Love (feat. John Barrow & John O’Reilly)

Trivan – Dance of Death

Cruzer – (I Need) Thrash

Precious Little Life – Kirby Cola

The Fixations – Money for Nothin

Matt Krusky – Pictures

Jacquie Daniels – Spirit of the West

Raz Olsher – Pacific Dreaming

Splitsville – I Hate Going to Hutzler’s

See y’all next time!