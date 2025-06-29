The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #85

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Milk House Chillers Snake Feeders in the Night Pasture Rock No
Sean Bienhaus Blue – Single Alternative CanCon
Jupiter Radio Theater On the Air Rock No
James Jones Johnny Keep Rollin’ – Single Rock No
Daz Lynch Give a Little Love – Single Rock No
Aubin pi la S.C.B. Fauque ca Groove – Single Rock CanCon
LESS KILLJOY erase her – Single Alternative CanCon
Yulia Isaiah 40:31 – Single Jazz No
Pony Gold Big in the City – Single Country CanCon
Aaron Hill Small Town Empty Rock CanCon
Ze Ibarra AFIM World No
Cassidy-Rae Dopamine – Single Country Acoustic version is also available No
Original Pairs Star Guitar – Single Punk CanCon
BAYLA Anxious – Single Pop CanCon
Allegories DREAMCRUSHER – Single Pop CanCon
Roseanne Baker Thornley Her Mother’s Eyes – Single Folk CanCon
Peter Landi Dandelion – Single Rock CanCon
Splitsville Mobtown Rock No
Cruzer Look to the Skies Metal CanCon
Bree Taylor Wake Up! – Single Country CanCon
KSAR Column #9 – Single Alternative CanCon
Lizard the Bird Something in the Water – EP Rock CanCon
Lizard the Bird First Clutch – EP Rock CanCon
Lizard the Bird I’ll Go Anywhere – Single Rock CanCon
Maeesha B Undercover – Single Pop CanCon
Kicksie BIG SUCKER Pop Explicit versions of tracks 2, 3, and 8 are available CanCon
Matt Krusky Come Holiness – Single Religious Guelph CanCon
Rayelle Bishop Cleopatra (Cover) – Single Electronic No
Bain Marie Away With You – Single Folk CanCon
Two Nails In a Coffin (feat. Dawn Melanie) Cold – Single Alternative No
Jacquie Daniels Spirit of the West – Single Country CanCon
The Fixations Money for Nothin – Single Rock No
Precious Little Life Kirby Cola // Joppa Fallston – Single Rock No
Dorian Whisper Sally – Single Rock CanCon
Mauve Grove True Mauve Hip Hop Tracks 5, 6, 8, and 9 are clean CanCon
Johnny Beachit A Dolphin the Sea – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit The Real Nifty Fifty United States – Single Country No
MO&ME Rain (Cover) – Single Alternative CanCon
Tonu Timm Impossible Bottle Folk/Instrumental No
Matt Krusky Pictures – Single Rock Guelph CanCon
Mela Bee Dance & Cry – Single Pop Fergus CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Yulia – Isaiah 40:31
Ze Ibarra – Da Menor Importancia
Mauve Grove – Temper, Temper
Maeesha B – Undercover
BAYLA – Anxious
Allegories – DREAMCRUSHER
Jay Williams – Empty
Eric Hilton – Burkina Faso
CON THE ARTIST – PEACH
Peter and Kerry – All I’ve Got Are My Dreams
Liona Boyd – Bye Bye Love (feat. Mark Masri)
Bain Marie – Away With You
Mela Bee – Dance & Cry
Two Nails in a Coffin – Cold (feat. Dawn Melanie)
Roseanne Baker-Thornley – Her Mother’s Eyes
Pony Gold – Big in the City
Tonu Timm – Win With The Wind
Johnny Beachit – A Dolphin In The Sea
Cassidy-Rae – Dopamine
Bree Taylor – Wake Up!
Kicksie – MY CAR
Lizard the Bird – Something in the Water
Aaron Hill – Dressed Up, Gagged and Bound
KSAR – Column #9
Sean Bienhaus – Blue
Daz Lynch – Give a Little Love (feat. John Barrow & John O’Reilly)
Trivan – Dance of Death
Cruzer – (I Need) Thrash
Precious Little Life – Kirby Cola
The Fixations – Money for Nothin
Matt Krusky – Pictures
Jacquie Daniels – Spirit of the West
Raz Olsher – Pacific Dreaming
Splitsville – I Hate Going to Hutzler’s

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.