New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #85

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Milk House Chillers
|Snake Feeders in the Night Pasture
|Rock
|No
|Sean Bienhaus
|Blue – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Jupiter Radio Theater
|On the Air
|Rock
|No
|James Jones
|Johnny Keep Rollin’ – Single
|Rock
|No
|Daz Lynch
|Give a Little Love – Single
|Rock
|No
|Aubin pi la S.C.B.
|Fauque ca Groove – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|LESS KILLJOY
|erase her – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Yulia
|Isaiah 40:31 – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Pony Gold
|Big in the City – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Aaron Hill
|Small Town Empty
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ze Ibarra
|AFIM
|World
|No
|Cassidy-Rae
|Dopamine – Single
|Country
|Acoustic version is also available
|No
|Original Pairs
|Star Guitar – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|BAYLA
|Anxious – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Allegories
|DREAMCRUSHER – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Roseanne Baker Thornley
|Her Mother’s Eyes – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Peter Landi
|Dandelion – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Splitsville
|Mobtown
|Rock
|No
|Cruzer
|Look to the Skies
|Metal
|CanCon
|Bree Taylor
|Wake Up! – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|KSAR
|Column #9 – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|Something in the Water – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|First Clutch – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|I’ll Go Anywhere – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Maeesha B
|Undercover – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Kicksie
|BIG SUCKER
|Pop
|Explicit versions of tracks 2, 3, and 8 are available
|CanCon
|Matt Krusky
|Come Holiness – Single
|Religious
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Rayelle Bishop
|Cleopatra (Cover) – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Bain Marie
|Away With You – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Two Nails In a Coffin (feat. Dawn Melanie)
|Cold – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Jacquie Daniels
|Spirit of the West – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|The Fixations
|Money for Nothin – Single
|Rock
|No
|Precious Little Life
|Kirby Cola // Joppa Fallston – Single
|Rock
|No
|Dorian Whisper
|Sally – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mauve Grove
|True Mauve
|Hip Hop
|Tracks 5, 6, 8, and 9 are clean
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|A Dolphin the Sea – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|The Real Nifty Fifty United States – Single
|Country
|No
|MO&ME
|Rain (Cover) – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tonu Timm
|Impossible Bottle
|Folk/Instrumental
|No
|Matt Krusky
|Pictures – Single
|Rock
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Mela Bee
|Dance & Cry – Single
|Pop
|Fergus
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Yulia – Isaiah 40:31
Ze Ibarra – Da Menor Importancia
Mauve Grove – Temper, Temper
Maeesha B – Undercover
BAYLA – Anxious
Allegories – DREAMCRUSHER
Jay Williams – Empty
Eric Hilton – Burkina Faso
CON THE ARTIST – PEACH
Peter and Kerry – All I’ve Got Are My Dreams
Liona Boyd – Bye Bye Love (feat. Mark Masri)
Bain Marie – Away With You
Mela Bee – Dance & Cry
Two Nails in a Coffin – Cold (feat. Dawn Melanie)
Roseanne Baker-Thornley – Her Mother’s Eyes
Pony Gold – Big in the City
Tonu Timm – Win With The Wind
Johnny Beachit – A Dolphin In The Sea
Cassidy-Rae – Dopamine
Bree Taylor – Wake Up!
Kicksie – MY CAR
Lizard the Bird – Something in the Water
Aaron Hill – Dressed Up, Gagged and Bound
KSAR – Column #9
Sean Bienhaus – Blue
Daz Lynch – Give a Little Love (feat. John Barrow & John O’Reilly)
Trivan – Dance of Death
Cruzer – (I Need) Thrash
Precious Little Life – Kirby Cola
The Fixations – Money for Nothin
Matt Krusky – Pictures
Jacquie Daniels – Spirit of the West
Raz Olsher – Pacific Dreaming
Splitsville – I Hate Going to Hutzler’s
See y’all next time!