CKMS News -2025-06-25- Library Of Things celebrates OTF grant at annual summer garage sale

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – The Library of Things of Kitchener-Waterloo has been awarded a big grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation which will facilitate a new project and lead to 5 new part-time staff positions for folks who have developmental or intellectual disabilities. The $440,100 grant was celebrated at the annual community garage sale on June 24th at the organization’s headquarters on Moore St in Kitchener.

The LoT, which freely lends out items such as tools, camping gear, and kitchen appliances, and is the social enterprise of the charitable service organization Extend-a-Family has a mission to “build a sharing economy in Waterloo Region by equipping individuals with the tools and resources they need to create, build, and explore, while fostering equity through meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities.”

This episode features clips from speeches given at the event, including from Kitchener-Centre Green Party MPP Aislinn Clancy, and a short interview with Kim Sproul, the Community Program Manager for the Library of Things.