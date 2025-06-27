CKMS Community Connections for 23 June 2025: J.P. Mortier – Together

Show Notes



Today we play the newest album by J.P. Mortier: Together. I’d hoped we’d have a chat on a web conference, but that didn’t happen this week. J.P. Mortier will be touring in Ontario this fall, with a stop in Waterloo Region. We’ll have him back in the studio then. In the meantime, go to the Tranzac in Toronto and catch his show on Sunday 29 June 2025!

J.P. Mortier appeared on CKMS Community Connections for 4 November 2019

J.P. Mortier at the Tranzac When : 7:00pm on Sunday 29 June 2025 Where : The Tranzac Location : 292 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto, Ontario Map Website : https://tranzac.org/



Time Title Album Artist Genre 00:00 CCCtheme CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd Show Theme 01:06 Dusk To Dawn Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon / Instrumental 03:54 Drive Far Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 07:41 The World Is Ours Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 10:48 We Always Escape Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 15:38 Hangman Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 20:49 Tonight We Sail Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 29:25 This Is It Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 33:02 As Long As We’re Together Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 42:01 Buck The System Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 45:48 Peace Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon 51:35 Whisperings Together J.P. Mortier, Daniela Fiorentino Rock / CanCon 54:58 Zen Moment Guitar Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

