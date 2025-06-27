CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 23 June 2025: J.P. Mortier – Together

Show Notes

J.P. Mortier Together (red letters over a background of blue-tintet trees)
 

Today we play the newest album by J.P. Mortier: Together. I’d hoped we’d have a chat on a web conference, but that didn’t happen this week. J.P. Mortier will be touring in Ontario this fall, with a stop in Waterloo Region. We’ll have him back in the studio then. In the meantime, go to the Tranzac in Toronto and catch his show on Sunday 29 June 2025!

J.P. Mortier appeared on CKMS Community Connections for 4 November 2019

Online:

Upcoming Events

  • J.P. Mortier at the Tranzac
    • When: 7:00pm on Sunday 29 June 2025
    • Where: The Tranzac
    • Location: 292 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto, Ontario Map
    • Website: https://tranzac.org/

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-06-23-episode205-J.P.-Mortier-Together (53 MB, 57m36s, episode 205)

Index

Time Title Album Artist Genre
00:00 CCCtheme CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd Show Theme
01:06 Dusk To Dawn Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon / Instrumental
03:54 Drive Far Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
07:41 The World Is Ours Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
10:48 We Always Escape Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
15:38 Hangman Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
20:49 Tonight We Sail Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
29:25 This Is It Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
33:02 As Long As We’re Together Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
42:01 Buck The System Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
45:48 Peace Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon
51:35 Whisperings Together J.P. Mortier, Daniela Fiorentino Rock / CanCon
54:58 Zen Moment Guitar Together J.P. Mortier Rock / CanCon

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 23 June 2025 (Radio Waterloo Video)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

