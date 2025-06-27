CKMS Community Connections for 23 June 2025: J.P. Mortier – Together

Show Notes
Today we play the newest album by J.P. Mortier: Together. I’d hoped we’d have a chat on a web conference, but that didn’t happen this week. J.P. Mortier will be touring in Ontario this fall, with a stop in Waterloo Region. We’ll have him back in the studio then. In the meantime, go to the Tranzac in Toronto and catch his show on Sunday 29 June 2025!
J.P. Mortier appeared on CKMS Community Connections for 4 November 2019
Online:
- Website: https://www.jpmortier.com/
- Fediverse: J.P. Mortier (@j.p.mortier@threads.com) | Fediverse
- Facebook: J.P. Mortier (@jpmortiermusic) | Facebook
- Instagram: J.P. Mortier (@j.p.mortier) | Instagram
- YouTube: J.P. Mortier (@jpmortier) | YouTube
- SoundCloud: J.P. Mortier | SoundCloud
- Spotify: J.P. Mortier | Spotify
- E-mail: jpmortier@hotmail.com
Upcoming Events
J.P. Mortier at the Tranzac
- When: 7:00pm on Sunday 29 June 2025
- Where: The Tranzac
- Location: 292 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto, Ontario Map
- Website: https://tranzac.org/
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-06-23-episode205-J.P.-Mortier-Together (53 MB, 57m36s, episode 205)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|Genre
|00:00
|CCCtheme
|CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|Show Theme
|01:06
|Dusk To Dawn
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon / Instrumental
|03:54
|Drive Far
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|07:41
|The World Is Ours
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|10:48
|We Always Escape
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|15:38
|Hangman
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|20:49
|Tonight We Sail
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|29:25
|This Is It
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|33:02
|As Long As We’re Together
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|42:01
|Buck The System
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|45:48
|Peace
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
|51:35
|Whisperings
|Together
|J.P. Mortier, Daniela Fiorentino
|Rock / CanCon
|54:58
|Zen Moment Guitar
|Together
|J.P. Mortier
|Rock / CanCon
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 23 June 2025 (Radio Waterloo Video)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.