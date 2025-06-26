The Clean Up Hour, Mix 324

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, because this post will push things down on the site, I briefly want to call attention to the following post: https://radiowaterloo.ca/tony-williams-chill-music-radio-hour/. Tony Williams is hosting a near-hour show of his music on Sunday from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, through our Host Your Own Show option. I got to hear it early, and it’s great, so make sure to check the show out when it airs!

Now, business as usual. Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, a meditation on the purgatory that we live in following last year’s big beef.

Tracklist:

Statik Selektah, Action Bronson, & Joey Bada$$ – Beautiful Life

Daz Dillinger, RBX, Soopafly, & Kurupt – Deathrow-N-Matez

Curren$y – Sky Miles

Nas & AZ – Life’s a *****

2Pac, Danny Boy, Big Syke, & CPO – Picture Me Rollin

Big K.R.I.T – 4AM @ the Kappa

The Notorious B.I.G. – Goin Back to Cali

03 Greedo & Shoreline Mafia – Trap House

Kamaiyah – Groupies

Jack Harlow & Shloob – Wasted Youth

Wiz Khalifa & OT Genasis – How We Act

Rick Ross, Pharrell, & Rockie Fresh – Presidential RMX

Jhene Aiko – Tryna Smoke

Jay Worthy & Tiny Doo – Red Leather

Slick Rick – Come On Let’s Go

Niko B – I like the way you talk looking at me

Amine – I Think It’s You

GoldLink – LIMPOPO

Snoop Dogg – Joy

Warren G & the Dove Shack – This Is The Shack

Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, & Logic – Black Rothstein

Dom Kennedy – Legendary

Drake – RAINING IN HOUSTON

Kossisko – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

G Perico & DJ Drama – Lost Time

DJ Quik, Mausberg, & Raphael Saadiq – Well

Iman Omari, Javonte, Jean Grae, Clark & the Community, & Muhsinah – Heaven

Larry June – Iced Coffee

Domo Genesis – Stay One More Day

Ghetto Children – Hip Hop Was?

See y’all next time!