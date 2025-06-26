The Clean Up Hour, Mix 324

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, because this post will push things down on the site, I briefly want to call attention to the following post: https://radiowaterloo.ca/tony-williams-chill-music-radio-hour/. Tony Williams is hosting a near-hour show of his music on Sunday from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, through our Host Your Own Show option. I got to hear it early, and it’s great, so make sure to check the show out when it airs!
Now, business as usual. Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, a meditation on the purgatory that we live in following last year’s big beef.
Tracklist:
Statik Selektah, Action Bronson, & Joey Bada$$ – Beautiful Life
Daz Dillinger, RBX, Soopafly, & Kurupt – Deathrow-N-Matez
Curren$y – Sky Miles
Nas & AZ – Life’s a *****
2Pac, Danny Boy, Big Syke, & CPO – Picture Me Rollin
Big K.R.I.T – 4AM @ the Kappa
The Notorious B.I.G. – Goin Back to Cali
03 Greedo & Shoreline Mafia – Trap House
Kamaiyah – Groupies
Jack Harlow & Shloob – Wasted Youth
Wiz Khalifa & OT Genasis – How We Act
Rick Ross, Pharrell, & Rockie Fresh – Presidential RMX
Jhene Aiko – Tryna Smoke
Jay Worthy & Tiny Doo – Red Leather
Slick Rick – Come On Let’s Go
Niko B – I like the way you talk looking at me
Amine – I Think It’s You
GoldLink – LIMPOPO
Snoop Dogg – Joy
Warren G & the Dove Shack – This Is The Shack
Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, & Logic – Black Rothstein
Dom Kennedy – Legendary
Drake – RAINING IN HOUSTON
Kossisko – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
G Perico & DJ Drama – Lost Time
DJ Quik, Mausberg, & Raphael Saadiq – Well
Iman Omari, Javonte, Jean Grae, Clark & the Community, & Muhsinah – Heaven
Larry June – Iced Coffee
Domo Genesis – Stay One More Day
Ghetto Children – Hip Hop Was?
See y’all next time!