The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #87

What’s up, y’all? As it always goes — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Johnny Beachit Every Day – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Only Here For The Fun – Single Country No
Cassidy-Rae You Ain’t See Nothing Yet – Single Country No
Friendly Thieves Hot Summer Singles Rock Tracks 2 is NSFR No
Isak Struck Regn av Stjarnor Folk No
The Whythouse Back Porch – Single Country NSFR CanCon/KWCon
Meggi Faye Anchor – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
Skystar WHEEL & Come Again – Single Reggae CanCon
Elijah Rosario Let God In – Single Religious No
The Muster Point Project Believe In Yourself – Single Rock CanCon
The Muster Point Project U-R 2 Good – Single Rock CanCon
Clara Cloud Lemons – Single Pop CanCon
Sarah Ruth Raspberry Jam – Single Pop CanCon
Samantha Hooey Silver – EP Country CanCon
Nathan Ali Parallel – EP R&B Two tracks are explicit, but with clean versions available CanCon
Stan Simon Narrow Bridge – EP Folk CanCon
The Deefons Uncool – Single Rock CanCon
Bitch Stick Wouldn’t Miss It Rock Tracks 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 are explicit CanCon
Mitch MacDonald Signed, No Longer Yours – Single Country CanCon
Tami Neilson Neon Cowgirl Country CanCon
Josh Hendrick Why Don’t You Kiss Her Instead of Talking Her to Death? Pop No
Swamp Music Players Lost Lo-Files 2 Rock CanCon
MASSIYYRATORR Lunar Dawn Rock CanCon
The Bapti$$ My Father’s Sins – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Raphaela Muse – Single Pop CanCon
Jont Dark Days Are Over – Single Folk CanCon
Hillary Reynolds Gaslight – Single Folk No
The Spongetones The 40th Anniversary Concert… And Beyond Pop No
Bad Luck Pearl Bad Luck Pearl Rock CanCon
Scarlet Street Corporate Memphis – Single Punk No
RZ Rhymeztein Rhyme Burgundy Hip Hop CanCon
Michael Darcy & the Atlantic Traps Homemade Folk CanCon
Broken Yolks The View of the Bystander Rock CanCon
Fathom Beats Perseverance – EP Hip Hop/Instrumental No
Big Society Guarantee – Single Rock No
The Brothers Knocks Me Off My Feet – Single Jazz No
Ebi Soda when pluto was a planet and everything was cool/milk in my console – Single Jazz No
Canny and Hall Eat the Rich (but when I’m rich, don’t eat me) – Single Folk No
leon todd johnson kei – Single Classical No
Tom Gershwin Let Be – Single Jazz No
Claire Barbour The Day is Long Enough – Single Pop No
Masako One by One – Single Ambient No
Can You Not? Passenger Seat – Single Punk No
Brian Sumner It’s Hell Being a Grown-Up – Single Folk No
Planet Smashers Meet Me on the Dancefloor – Single Punk CanCon
Avi C. Engel Mote Alternative CanCon
Buzz Hummer I Plum Forgot Rock CanCon
DOOMSDAY, DARLING! High – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Masako – One by One
Leon Todd Johnson – kei
Ebi Soda – when pluto was a planet and everything was cool
Tom Gershwin – Let Be
Fathom Beats – In Due Time
RZ Rhymeztein – Rhyme Burgundy
Skystar – WHEEL & Come Again
Meggi Faye – Anchor
The Whythouse – Back Porch
Samantha Hooey – Runs a Little Deeper
Hillary Reynolds – Gaslight
Stan Simon – Long Way Past Gone
Isak Struck – Tapper
Canny and Hall – Eat the Rich (but when I’m rich, don’t eat me)
Johnny Beachit – Only Here for the Fun
Claire Barbour – The Day is Long Enough
Clara Cloud – Lemons (feat. TEEG)
Sarah Ruth – Raspberry Jam
Raphaela – Muse
The Spongetones – My Girl Maryanne (Live)
The Muster Point Project – U-R 2 GUD
The Deefons – Uncool
Big Society – Guarantee
Planet Smashers – Meet Me on the Dancefloor
B***h Stick – Crazy B***h
Scarlet Street – CORPORATE MEMPHIS
MASSIRRAYTORR – HORROR SOUNDS
Friendly Thieves – Hot Summer
Broken Yolks – Plaids, Hats, or Tats
DOOMSDAY, DARLING – High
Brother Buffalo – Moonshine

See y’all next time!

