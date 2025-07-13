New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #87

What’s up, y’all? As it always goes — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Johnny Beachit
|Every Day – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Only Here For The Fun – Single
|Country
|No
|Cassidy-Rae
|You Ain’t See Nothing Yet – Single
|Country
|No
|Friendly Thieves
|Hot Summer Singles
|Rock
|Tracks 2 is NSFR
|No
|Isak Struck
|Regn av Stjarnor
|Folk
|No
|The Whythouse
|Back Porch – Single
|Country
|NSFR
|CanCon/KWCon
|Meggi Faye
|Anchor – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Skystar
|WHEEL & Come Again – Single
|Reggae
|CanCon
|Elijah Rosario
|Let God In – Single
|Religious
|No
|The Muster Point Project
|Believe In Yourself – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Muster Point Project
|U-R 2 Good – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Clara Cloud
|Lemons – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sarah Ruth
|Raspberry Jam – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Samantha Hooey
|Silver – EP
|Country
|CanCon
|Nathan Ali
|Parallel – EP
|R&B
|Two tracks are explicit, but with clean versions available
|CanCon
|Stan Simon
|Narrow Bridge – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Deefons
|Uncool – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bitch Stick
|Wouldn’t Miss It
|Rock
|Tracks 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 are explicit
|CanCon
|Mitch MacDonald
|Signed, No Longer Yours – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Tami Neilson
|Neon Cowgirl
|Country
|CanCon
|Josh Hendrick
|Why Don’t You Kiss Her Instead of Talking Her to Death?
|Pop
|No
|Swamp Music Players
|Lost Lo-Files 2
|Rock
|CanCon
|MASSIYYRATORR
|Lunar Dawn
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Bapti$$
|My Father’s Sins – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Raphaela
|Muse – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jont
|Dark Days Are Over – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Hillary Reynolds
|Gaslight – Single
|Folk
|No
|The Spongetones
|The 40th Anniversary Concert… And Beyond
|Pop
|No
|Bad Luck Pearl
|Bad Luck Pearl
|Rock
|CanCon
|Scarlet Street
|Corporate Memphis – Single
|Punk
|No
|RZ Rhymeztein
|Rhyme Burgundy
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Michael Darcy & the Atlantic Traps
|Homemade
|Folk
|CanCon
|Broken Yolks
|The View of the Bystander
|Rock
|CanCon
|Fathom Beats
|Perseverance – EP
|Hip Hop/Instrumental
|No
|Big Society
|Guarantee – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Brothers
|Knocks Me Off My Feet – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Ebi Soda
|when pluto was a planet and everything was cool/milk in my console – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Canny and Hall
|Eat the Rich (but when I’m rich, don’t eat me) – Single
|Folk
|No
|leon todd johnson
|kei – Single
|Classical
|No
|Tom Gershwin
|Let Be – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Claire Barbour
|The Day is Long Enough – Single
|Pop
|No
|Masako
|One by One – Single
|Ambient
|No
|Can You Not?
|Passenger Seat – Single
|Punk
|No
|Brian Sumner
|It’s Hell Being a Grown-Up – Single
|Folk
|No
|Planet Smashers
|Meet Me on the Dancefloor – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Avi C. Engel
|Mote
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Buzz Hummer
|I Plum Forgot
|Rock
|CanCon
|DOOMSDAY, DARLING!
|High – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Masako – One by One
Leon Todd Johnson – kei
Ebi Soda – when pluto was a planet and everything was cool
Tom Gershwin – Let Be
Fathom Beats – In Due Time
RZ Rhymeztein – Rhyme Burgundy
Skystar – WHEEL & Come Again
Meggi Faye – Anchor
The Whythouse – Back Porch
Samantha Hooey – Runs a Little Deeper
Hillary Reynolds – Gaslight
Stan Simon – Long Way Past Gone
Isak Struck – Tapper
Canny and Hall – Eat the Rich (but when I’m rich, don’t eat me)
Johnny Beachit – Only Here for the Fun
Claire Barbour – The Day is Long Enough
Clara Cloud – Lemons (feat. TEEG)
Sarah Ruth – Raspberry Jam
Raphaela – Muse
The Spongetones – My Girl Maryanne (Live)
The Muster Point Project – U-R 2 GUD
The Deefons – Uncool
Big Society – Guarantee
Planet Smashers – Meet Me on the Dancefloor
B***h Stick – Crazy B***h
Scarlet Street – CORPORATE MEMPHIS
MASSIRRAYTORR – HORROR SOUNDS
Friendly Thieves – Hot Summer
Broken Yolks – Plaids, Hats, or Tats
DOOMSDAY, DARLING – High
Brother Buffalo – Moonshine
See y’all next time!