New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #87

What’s up, y’all? As it always goes — here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Johnny Beachit Every Day – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Only Here For The Fun – Single Country No Cassidy-Rae You Ain’t See Nothing Yet – Single Country No Friendly Thieves Hot Summer Singles Rock Tracks 2 is NSFR No Isak Struck Regn av Stjarnor Folk No The Whythouse Back Porch – Single Country NSFR CanCon/KWCon Meggi Faye Anchor – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Skystar WHEEL & Come Again – Single Reggae CanCon Elijah Rosario Let God In – Single Religious No The Muster Point Project Believe In Yourself – Single Rock CanCon The Muster Point Project U-R 2 Good – Single Rock CanCon Clara Cloud Lemons – Single Pop CanCon Sarah Ruth Raspberry Jam – Single Pop CanCon Samantha Hooey Silver – EP Country CanCon Nathan Ali Parallel – EP R&B Two tracks are explicit, but with clean versions available CanCon Stan Simon Narrow Bridge – EP Folk CanCon The Deefons Uncool – Single Rock CanCon Bitch Stick Wouldn’t Miss It Rock Tracks 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 are explicit CanCon Mitch MacDonald Signed, No Longer Yours – Single Country CanCon Tami Neilson Neon Cowgirl Country CanCon Josh Hendrick Why Don’t You Kiss Her Instead of Talking Her to Death? Pop No Swamp Music Players Lost Lo-Files 2 Rock CanCon MASSIYYRATORR Lunar Dawn Rock CanCon The Bapti$$ My Father’s Sins – Single Hip Hop CanCon Raphaela Muse – Single Pop CanCon Jont Dark Days Are Over – Single Folk CanCon Hillary Reynolds Gaslight – Single Folk No The Spongetones The 40th Anniversary Concert… And Beyond Pop No Bad Luck Pearl Bad Luck Pearl Rock CanCon Scarlet Street Corporate Memphis – Single Punk No RZ Rhymeztein Rhyme Burgundy Hip Hop CanCon Michael Darcy & the Atlantic Traps Homemade Folk CanCon Broken Yolks The View of the Bystander Rock CanCon Fathom Beats Perseverance – EP Hip Hop/Instrumental No Big Society Guarantee – Single Rock No The Brothers Knocks Me Off My Feet – Single Jazz No Ebi Soda when pluto was a planet and everything was cool/milk in my console – Single Jazz No Canny and Hall Eat the Rich (but when I’m rich, don’t eat me) – Single Folk No leon todd johnson kei – Single Classical No Tom Gershwin Let Be – Single Jazz No Claire Barbour The Day is Long Enough – Single Pop No Masako One by One – Single Ambient No Can You Not? Passenger Seat – Single Punk No Brian Sumner It’s Hell Being a Grown-Up – Single Folk No Planet Smashers Meet Me on the Dancefloor – Single Punk CanCon Avi C. Engel Mote Alternative CanCon Buzz Hummer I Plum Forgot Rock CanCon DOOMSDAY, DARLING! High – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Masako – One by One

Leon Todd Johnson – kei

Ebi Soda – when pluto was a planet and everything was cool

Tom Gershwin – Let Be

Fathom Beats – In Due Time

RZ Rhymeztein – Rhyme Burgundy

Skystar – WHEEL & Come Again

Meggi Faye – Anchor

The Whythouse – Back Porch

Samantha Hooey – Runs a Little Deeper

Hillary Reynolds – Gaslight

Stan Simon – Long Way Past Gone

Isak Struck – Tapper

Canny and Hall – Eat the Rich (but when I’m rich, don’t eat me)

Johnny Beachit – Only Here for the Fun

Claire Barbour – The Day is Long Enough

Clara Cloud – Lemons (feat. TEEG)

Sarah Ruth – Raspberry Jam

Raphaela – Muse

The Spongetones – My Girl Maryanne (Live)

The Muster Point Project – U-R 2 GUD

The Deefons – Uncool

Big Society – Guarantee

Planet Smashers – Meet Me on the Dancefloor

B***h Stick – Crazy B***h

Scarlet Street – CORPORATE MEMPHIS

MASSIRRAYTORR – HORROR SOUNDS

Friendly Thieves – Hot Summer

Broken Yolks – Plaids, Hats, or Tats

DOOMSDAY, DARLING – High

Brother Buffalo – Moonshine

See y’all next time!