CKMS News – 2025-07-10- Kitchener encourages kids to get outdoors with summertime “Play In The Park” program



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Kitchener is piloting a new free program this summer aimed to get kids outdoors and interacting with each other and with nature. The program, which started on July 2nd is called Play in the Park and will run weekdays from 10am-noon until August 22nd at three neighbourhood parks spread across Kitchener: Wilson Park, Morgan Park, and Gzowski Park.

In a press release Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said “Play in the Park will offer organized outdoor activities that encourage a greater appreciation of nature, our parks and our environment. Some of the best childhood memories come from exploring the outdoors in the summer and discovering new things with friends.” Play in the Park is a drop-in program which does not require registration.

This show features an interview with Lori Palubeski, the manager of neighbourhood programs and services at the City of Kitchener.

For more information about Play in the park visit Kitchener.ca/PlayInThePark.