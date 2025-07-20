New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #88

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are this week’s additions to Libretime that I have uploaded:
|Acapulco Lips
|Now
|Rock
|No
|Cami Nyx
|Greedy – Single
|Pop
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|Boldy to Proclaim: a Concept Album
|Religious
|No
|Caroline Parke
|That’s Living – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Eleven Minutes Late
|Supersonic
|Rock
|CanCon
|The World Provider
|On y va – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The World Provider
|Tears – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine
|Really Boring – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Jode Gannon Band
|Wings – Single
|Country
|No
|Various Artists
|Musicworks 151
|World
|Partial CanCon
|Midnight Channel
|Must Be Nice – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Celine Georgi
|déjà vu – Single
|Pop
|No
|Anna Goldsmith
|Wake Up the People – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Anna Goldsmith
|Brain Boyfriend – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kristian Crawford
|Just a Second – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Private Name Private Number
|Big English Breakfast – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Victoria McDougall
|Serenity – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Neena Rose
|Superman – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Rosewater Park
|Rocky Waters – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Julian Daniel
|7:11 – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|goodheart
|Blue and Other Colours – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Zach Riley
|Your Touch – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sourwood
|When I’m Gone – Single
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Dirty Nil
|Fail in Time – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Paris Pick
|Same Page – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Martyrs
|Syncline Folds EP
|Electronic
|One track is explicit, but a clean version is available
|No
|Farhot
|RAQS
|World
|No
|Lo & the High Road
|Lanterns in the Mist – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Phenomenal Handclap Band
|We Are Worlds Away – Single
|World
|No
|Joey Waronker & Pete Min
|King King
|Jazz
|No
|MyHeartYourGlove
|Pipsqueak – Single
|Punk
|No
|Various Artists
|With Love – Volume 3, Compiled by Miche
|World
|No
|Still Depths
|Like Hell!
|Punk
|Tracks 1, 7, 9, 12, 13 are explicit; radio edits for singles are available
|CanCon
|Johan Madoo
|Surrender
|Pop
|No
|6sjfj6
|Jones Town Revival
|Metal
|Peterborough
|CanCon
Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Midnight Channel – Must Be Nice
Joey Waronker & Pete Min – Tangled Woods
Farhot – Ya Saghira
East Wind Band – Read the Fine Print
Phenomenal Handclap Band – We Are Worlds Away (Radio Edit)
Celine Georgi – Déjà vu (Radio Edit)
Julian Daniel – 7:11
Zach Riley – Your Touch
Sadie Fine – Really Boring
Neena Rose – Superman
Rosewater Park – Rocky Waters
Cami Nyx – Greedy
Goodheart – Silverspoon Sunday
Johan Madoo – It’s Alright With Me
Elijah Rosario – Let God In
Kpec3 arrival – Down the Line
Avi C. Engel – The Night is Old
Sourwood – When I’m Gone
Lo & the High Road – Lanterns in the Mist
Caroline Parke – That’s Living
Victoria McDougall – Serenity
Kristian Crawford – Just a Second
The World Provider – On y va
Acapulco Lips – Fuzzy Sunshine
Buzz Hummer – I Plum Forgot
6sjfj6 – Route thirty 666
Anna Goldsmith – Wake Up the People
MyHeartYourGlove – Pipsqueak
Eleven Minutes Late – Supersonic
Bad Luck Pearl – Uriah
Dorian Whisper – Sally
Jupiter Radio Theater – Ghost of the Hour
Milkhouse Chillers – The Short One
See y’all next time!