New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #88

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are this week’s additions to Libretime that I have uploaded:

Acapulco Lips Now Rock No Cami Nyx Greedy – Single Pop No kpec3 arrival Boldy to Proclaim: a Concept Album Religious No Caroline Parke That’s Living – Single Folk CanCon Eleven Minutes Late Supersonic Rock CanCon The World Provider On y va – Single Rock CanCon The World Provider Tears – Single Rock CanCon Sadie Fine Really Boring – Single Pop No The Jode Gannon Band Wings – Single Country No Various Artists Musicworks 151 World Partial CanCon Midnight Channel Must Be Nice – Single Jazz CanCon Celine Georgi déjà vu – Single Pop No Anna Goldsmith Wake Up the People – Single Rock CanCon Anna Goldsmith Brain Boyfriend – Single Rock CanCon Kristian Crawford Just a Second – Single Pop CanCon Private Name Private Number Big English Breakfast – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Victoria McDougall Serenity – Single Country CanCon Neena Rose Superman – Single Pop CanCon Rosewater Park Rocky Waters – Single Pop CanCon Julian Daniel 7:11 – Single Pop CanCon goodheart Blue and Other Colours – EP Pop CanCon Zach Riley Your Touch – Single Pop CanCon Sourwood When I’m Gone – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon The Dirty Nil Fail in Time – Single Punk CanCon Paris Pick Same Page – Single Pop CanCon Martyrs Syncline Folds EP Electronic One track is explicit, but a clean version is available No Farhot RAQS World No Lo & the High Road Lanterns in the Mist – Single Folk CanCon Phenomenal Handclap Band We Are Worlds Away – Single World No Joey Waronker & Pete Min King King Jazz No MyHeartYourGlove Pipsqueak – Single Punk No Various Artists With Love – Volume 3, Compiled by Miche World No Still Depths Like Hell! Punk Tracks 1, 7, 9, 12, 13 are explicit; radio edits for singles are available CanCon Johan Madoo Surrender Pop No 6sjfj6 Jones Town Revival Metal Peterborough CanCon

Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Midnight Channel – Must Be Nice

Joey Waronker & Pete Min – Tangled Woods

Farhot – Ya Saghira

East Wind Band – Read the Fine Print

Phenomenal Handclap Band – We Are Worlds Away (Radio Edit)

Celine Georgi – Déjà vu (Radio Edit)

Julian Daniel – 7:11

Zach Riley – Your Touch

Sadie Fine – Really Boring

Neena Rose – Superman

Rosewater Park – Rocky Waters

Cami Nyx – Greedy

Goodheart – Silverspoon Sunday

Johan Madoo – It’s Alright With Me

Elijah Rosario – Let God In

Kpec3 arrival – Down the Line

Avi C. Engel – The Night is Old

Sourwood – When I’m Gone

Lo & the High Road – Lanterns in the Mist

Caroline Parke – That’s Living

Victoria McDougall – Serenity

Kristian Crawford – Just a Second

The World Provider – On y va

Acapulco Lips – Fuzzy Sunshine

Buzz Hummer – I Plum Forgot

6sjfj6 – Route thirty 666

Anna Goldsmith – Wake Up the People

MyHeartYourGlove – Pipsqueak

Eleven Minutes Late – Supersonic

Bad Luck Pearl – Uriah

Dorian Whisper – Sally

Jupiter Radio Theater – Ghost of the Hour

Milkhouse Chillers – The Short One

See y’all next time!