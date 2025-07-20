The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #88

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here are this week’s additions to Libretime that I have uploaded:

Acapulco Lips Now Rock No
Cami Nyx Greedy – Single Pop No
kpec3 arrival Boldy to Proclaim: a Concept Album Religious No
Caroline Parke That’s Living – Single Folk CanCon
Eleven Minutes Late Supersonic Rock CanCon
The World Provider On y va – Single Rock CanCon
The World Provider Tears – Single Rock CanCon
Sadie Fine Really Boring – Single Pop No
The Jode Gannon Band Wings – Single Country No
Various Artists Musicworks 151 World Partial CanCon
Midnight Channel Must Be Nice – Single Jazz CanCon
Celine Georgi déjà vu – Single Pop No
Anna Goldsmith Wake Up the People – Single Rock CanCon
Anna Goldsmith Brain Boyfriend – Single Rock CanCon
Kristian Crawford Just a Second – Single Pop CanCon
Private Name Private Number Big English Breakfast – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Victoria McDougall Serenity – Single Country CanCon
Neena Rose Superman – Single Pop CanCon
Rosewater Park Rocky Waters – Single Pop CanCon
Julian Daniel 7:11 – Single Pop CanCon
goodheart Blue and Other Colours – EP Pop CanCon
Zach Riley Your Touch – Single Pop CanCon
Sourwood When I’m Gone – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon
The Dirty Nil Fail in Time – Single Punk CanCon
Paris Pick Same Page – Single Pop CanCon
Martyrs Syncline Folds EP Electronic One track is explicit, but a clean version is available No
Farhot RAQS World No
Lo & the High Road Lanterns in the Mist – Single Folk CanCon
Phenomenal Handclap Band We Are Worlds Away – Single World No
Joey Waronker & Pete Min King King Jazz No
MyHeartYourGlove Pipsqueak – Single Punk No
Various Artists With Love – Volume 3, Compiled by Miche World No
Still Depths Like Hell! Punk Tracks 1, 7, 9, 12, 13 are explicit; radio edits for singles are available CanCon
Johan Madoo Surrender Pop No
6sjfj6 Jones Town Revival Metal Peterborough CanCon

Here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Midnight Channel – Must Be Nice
Joey Waronker & Pete Min – Tangled Woods
Farhot – Ya Saghira
East Wind Band – Read the Fine Print
Phenomenal Handclap Band – We Are Worlds Away (Radio Edit)
Celine Georgi – Déjà vu (Radio Edit)
Julian Daniel – 7:11
Zach Riley – Your Touch
Sadie Fine – Really Boring
Neena Rose – Superman
Rosewater Park – Rocky Waters
Cami Nyx – Greedy
Goodheart – Silverspoon Sunday
Johan Madoo – It’s Alright With Me
Elijah Rosario – Let God In
Kpec3 arrival – Down the Line
Avi C. Engel – The Night is Old
Sourwood – When I’m Gone
Lo & the High Road – Lanterns in the Mist
Caroline Parke – That’s Living
Victoria McDougall – Serenity
Kristian Crawford – Just a Second
The World Provider – On y va
Acapulco Lips – Fuzzy Sunshine
Buzz Hummer – I Plum Forgot
6sjfj6 – Route thirty 666
Anna Goldsmith – Wake Up the People
MyHeartYourGlove – Pipsqueak
Eleven Minutes Late – Supersonic
Bad Luck Pearl – Uriah
Dorian Whisper – Sally
Jupiter Radio Theater – Ghost of the Hour
Milkhouse Chillers – The Short One

See y'all next time!

