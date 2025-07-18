Invitation to join the Radio Waterloo Board of Directors

Each year at the Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting we elect new members to the Board of Directors. This year, the Nomination committee will recommend a slate of six members to be elected to the Board.

The Nomination Committee invites you to submit your name to run for the Board.

Terms of Office

Board members usually serve a two-year term. Because of a resignation, this year we’re filling one position for a one-year term, and five positions for a two-year term.

What does it take to be a Board member?

Board members must commit to attending a Board meeting once a month. Meetings are hybrid, taking place both at the studio and online, so you can attend either way. Having some administrative experience is helpful, and radio experience is too, but not essential. Experience as a Board member for other organizations is useful too. Most important: Be committed to the improvement of our station, Radio Waterloo.

How does the Board operate?

Radio Waterloo has a functional Board, where Board members are the committee coordinators for various committees, ie. the Programming Committee, Music Committee, Finance Committee, &c. No experience? No problem! The Board provides lots of guidance and assistance to new members.

About The Board

For some information about the Radio Waterloo Board of Directors see https://radiowaterloo.ca/about/board/

Interested? Contact the Nomination Committee at nomcom@radiowaterloo.ca

Nominations are being accepted until 31 July 2025.

Radio Waterloo runs on the energy of its members.Our station needs YOU, your enthusiasm and your skills!

Thank you,

Your Nomination Committee:

— Alex Smart

— Dwayne Jennings

— Bob Jonkman

Society by MesserWoland from Wikimedia Commons is used under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported license.

