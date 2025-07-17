Unity Fest KW Sponsored by Waterloo Taxi/Lokal

Thank you Waterloo Taxi/Lokal for sponsoring Unity Fest KW, a CKMS presented community event held in the Uptown Waterloo Square on July 12th. It was a super full day with DJ Brandon Szabo, Jordan Kalist, Eddy Cabral, Alex Deras, W. Ramirez aka Yayo-Voy, DJ Felix “Atardecer Ranchero,” RVN, Natty-Pressure Drop, the KW Breakers! Darwin Ceres x Shua James, Street Hop with DJ Carmelo, & Pro-Logic x Righteous x DJ Ron Nelson.
Vendor/participants: We Have Music, IC Fine Organizing, Grande Studios, The Creator’s Shelf with Two White Feather and Gentle Eagle, Gen Z Stop & Dan Burton “Danny Artjob(s).”
Friends of Radio Waterloo came out: Doxthadoctrine (Flavanoids), Joel akaJoga Basics & Docta Def of Analog Sound stopped out. The Unity Fest was organized by the Outreach Committee. Thank you Bob Jonkman for doing the tech.
Special Thank You to: Tony Rodrigues, Waterloo Taxi/Lokal, Scott McGovern, City of Waterloo, Tylor Vetor, We Have Music, Yayo-Voy & @studion810 for the Unity Festival KW poster and the above collage from the day of the event!