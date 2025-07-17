The Clean Up Hour, Mix 327

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — straightforward mix, been one of those weeks where I am without much to say, so that means more warm weather music for y’all!
Tracklist:
Drake – What Did I Miss?
TECH N9NE – Black Wall Street (The New Breed)
G Perico, Dody6, & DJ Drama – Lil Homies
Mr. Mutha****in Exquire & Blu – Absotively Positutely
Kevin Abstract & Danny Brown – Danny’s Track
Slick Rick – Landlord
Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
2Pac – I Just Don’t Give a F**k
2 of the Crew – All Day Chill
Dom Kennedy – Blue Cups
Jay Worthy, Faizon Love, & Tiny Doo – Big Worm
Michael Christmas – Just Do It
The Doppelgangaz – Do It Like We
Geezer & Love Spells – Doggy
2 of the Crew – Playa’s Fantasy
Nelly, Jazze Pha, & TI – Pretty Toes
Snoop Dogg & Charlie Wilson – Peaches & Cream
Nelly, Missy Elliott, & Mobb Deep – Playa
YG, Tyga, & Blxst – West Coast Weekend
Jay-Z – Excuse Me Miss
DJ Quik, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Suga Free, Hi-C, AMG, 2nd II Noe, & El Dabarge – Medley for a “V” (The ***** Song)
Tha Dogg Pound, South Central, & Kevin Vernando – Ridin’, Slippin’, and Slidin’
Larry June, E-40, & Cardo – Ya Feel Me
Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell, Michael Prince, & Mike G Beatz – I Might Be
Clipse, Pharrell, & The-Dream – All Things Considered
Lil B – The All Star Game
Justin Bieber & Lil B – DADZ LOVE
Outkast, Big Gipp, & Cool Breeze – Decatur Psalm
Smoke DZA & Ab-Soul – 89 Rolex
Open Mike Eagle – woke up knowing everything (opening theme)
Open Mike Eagle & Toy Light – Dark Comedy Morning Show
See y’all next time!