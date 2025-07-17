The Clean Up Hour, Mix 327

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — straightforward mix, been one of those weeks where I am without much to say, so that means more warm weather music for y’all!

Drake – What Did I Miss?

TECH N9NE – Black Wall Street (The New Breed)

G Perico, Dody6, & DJ Drama – Lil Homies

Mr. Mutha****in Exquire & Blu – Absotively Positutely

Kevin Abstract & Danny Brown – Danny’s Track

Slick Rick – Landlord

Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man

2Pac – I Just Don’t Give a F**k

2 of the Crew – All Day Chill

Dom Kennedy – Blue Cups

Jay Worthy, Faizon Love, & Tiny Doo – Big Worm

Michael Christmas – Just Do It

The Doppelgangaz – Do It Like We

Geezer & Love Spells – Doggy

2 of the Crew – Playa’s Fantasy

Nelly, Jazze Pha, & TI – Pretty Toes

Snoop Dogg & Charlie Wilson – Peaches & Cream

Nelly, Missy Elliott, & Mobb Deep – Playa

YG, Tyga, & Blxst – West Coast Weekend

Jay-Z – Excuse Me Miss

DJ Quik, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Suga Free, Hi-C, AMG, 2nd II Noe, & El Dabarge – Medley for a “V” (The ***** Song)

Tha Dogg Pound, South Central, & Kevin Vernando – Ridin’, Slippin’, and Slidin’

Larry June, E-40, & Cardo – Ya Feel Me

Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell, Michael Prince, & Mike G Beatz – I Might Be

Clipse, Pharrell, & The-Dream – All Things Considered

Lil B – The All Star Game

Justin Bieber & Lil B – DADZ LOVE

Outkast, Big Gipp, & Cool Breeze – Decatur Psalm

Smoke DZA & Ab-Soul – 89 Rolex

Open Mike Eagle – woke up knowing everything (opening theme)

Open Mike Eagle & Toy Light – Dark Comedy Morning Show

See y’all next time!