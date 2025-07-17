CKMS News -2025-07-17- Waterloo Region launches pilot study to make roundabouts safer.



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – The Region of Waterloo will be piloting modifications to three roundabouts to find ways to make them safer and more comfortable for pedestrians to traverse the intersections. The pilot program will run for a year from September 2025 when the modifications are installed, and a report is expected to be delivered to the Regional council in late 2026.

The 3 roundabouts included in the pilot are Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road in Kitchener, Franklin Boulevard and Bishop Street in Cambridge, and Erb Street W and Ira Needles Boulevard in Waterloo.

This show features an interview with Darryl Spencer, the Manager of Transportation Engineering for the Region of Waterloo who told CKMS News that “statistically speaking we do have a good track record at our roundabouts… but we do hear feedback from members of the public that some of these roundabouts are a safety concern”.