The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #93

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Rabbit Council Camera 321 – Single Folk No
MELO Follow You, Follow Me – Single Pop CanCon
Damn Coyote Chris Departures Country CanCon
Johnny Nails Savor the Blood Rock No
Johnny Beachit Just a Little Kiss – Single Country No
Johnny Beachit Sasquatch – Single Country No
The Rabbit Council Drink Deep – Single Folk No
The Rabbit Council Tivoli Park – Single Folk No
Peter Campbell Haunted Melody Jazz CanCon
The Numbers Mad Day Out Rock No
Angelique Francis Not Defeated Soul CanCon
Angelique Francis Long River Soul CanCon
Faultlines Peace Keeper – Single Folk No
The Planet Smashers On the Dancefloor Rock CanCon
Satellite Birdhouse My Favourite Part – Single Folk CanCon
The Starling Effect Pile of Ash b/w Memory Palace – Single Rock CanCon
Bob I Surrender My Soul – Single Electronic No
Bob This Love is Dead – Single Electronic No
Bob You’ve Got to Go – Single Electronic No
The Legendary Ten Seconds Ricardian Churchwell Folk No
The Bapti$$ Wear & Tear – Single Pop CanCon
Ev.G Way We Remember – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Jont Walk Right Through – Single Folk CanCon
The Strumbellas Maybe It’s Me – Single Rock CanCon
Allegories Stay Out of the Basement – Single Electronic CanCon
Hope Street House For the Love of Clayton – Single Electronic No
5pm to Nowhere City of Light, Act II Rock No
Kasei You Ain’t Wired for Two Twenties – Single Country No
Aerial Ship of Flowers Singing Coastlines Ambient No
St. Doval Kids of Our Time – Single Rock CanCon
Seema Kasthuri Deva – Single New Age No
Class of 91 Burn Down – Single Rock CanCon
Class of 91 Over Now – Single Rock CanCon
Class of 91 Broken Window – Single Rock CanCon
J Anders Game Day – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Carina Locked In – Single Pop CanCon
Spaceface Lunar Manor Pop No
I Think I Need More Sun Beauty Will Fade Rock No
gas station. Seconds – Single Punk No
Fuzzdolly At the Serpent’s End Rock Track 3 is NSFR No
Mani Work Out – Single Pop CanCon
Tom Gershwin Wellspring Jazz No
Jonathan Moritz Trio Secret Tempo Love You To Death Jazz No
Free Under Fire Free Under Fire Rock CanCon
Norman Brule Gaza Hold On – Single Religious No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Aerial Ship of Flowers – In the elephants eye
Peter Campbell – Lost in a Summer Night
Brian Charette – Minor Must Be Accompanied By Adult
Jonathan Moritz Trio Secret Tempo – I Think You Hung the Moon
Angelique Francis – Dance for Me
Allegories – Stay Out of the Basement
Hope Street House – For the Love of Clayton
Bob – This Love is Dead
Kpec3 arrival – the word unfazed
Norman Brule – Gaza Hold On
Mani – Work Out
Melo – Follow Me, Follow You
Carina – Locked In
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Bones in the River
The Rabbit Council – Camera 321
Damn Coyote Chris – You Can Fall Apart
Satellite Birdhouse – My Favourite Part
Faultlines – Peace Keeper
Seema Kasthuri – Deva
Johnny Beachit – Just a Little Kiss
Class of 91 – Over Now
St. Doval – Kids of Our Time
Fuzzdolly – Hit the Bricks
The Numbers – Mad Day Out
5pm to Nowhere – One More Chance
The Strumbellas – Maybe It’s Me
The Starling Effect – Pile of Ash
Johnny Nails – Scam Likely
The Planet Smashers – Belly Up

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.