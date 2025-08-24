New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #93

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Rabbit Council Camera 321 – Single Folk No MELO Follow You, Follow Me – Single Pop CanCon Damn Coyote Chris Departures Country CanCon Johnny Nails Savor the Blood Rock No Johnny Beachit Just a Little Kiss – Single Country No Johnny Beachit Sasquatch – Single Country No The Rabbit Council Drink Deep – Single Folk No The Rabbit Council Tivoli Park – Single Folk No Peter Campbell Haunted Melody Jazz CanCon The Numbers Mad Day Out Rock No Angelique Francis Not Defeated Soul CanCon Angelique Francis Long River Soul CanCon Faultlines Peace Keeper – Single Folk No The Planet Smashers On the Dancefloor Rock CanCon Satellite Birdhouse My Favourite Part – Single Folk CanCon The Starling Effect Pile of Ash b/w Memory Palace – Single Rock CanCon Bob I Surrender My Soul – Single Electronic No Bob This Love is Dead – Single Electronic No Bob You’ve Got to Go – Single Electronic No The Legendary Ten Seconds Ricardian Churchwell Folk No The Bapti$$ Wear & Tear – Single Pop CanCon Ev.G Way We Remember – Single Hip Hop CanCon Jont Walk Right Through – Single Folk CanCon The Strumbellas Maybe It’s Me – Single Rock CanCon Allegories Stay Out of the Basement – Single Electronic CanCon Hope Street House For the Love of Clayton – Single Electronic No 5pm to Nowhere City of Light, Act II Rock No Kasei You Ain’t Wired for Two Twenties – Single Country No Aerial Ship of Flowers Singing Coastlines Ambient No St. Doval Kids of Our Time – Single Rock CanCon Seema Kasthuri Deva – Single New Age No Class of 91 Burn Down – Single Rock CanCon Class of 91 Over Now – Single Rock CanCon Class of 91 Broken Window – Single Rock CanCon J Anders Game Day – Single Hip Hop CanCon Carina Locked In – Single Pop CanCon Spaceface Lunar Manor Pop No I Think I Need More Sun Beauty Will Fade Rock No gas station. Seconds – Single Punk No Fuzzdolly At the Serpent’s End Rock Track 3 is NSFR No Mani Work Out – Single Pop CanCon Tom Gershwin Wellspring Jazz No Jonathan Moritz Trio Secret Tempo Love You To Death Jazz No Free Under Fire Free Under Fire Rock CanCon Norman Brule Gaza Hold On – Single Religious No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Aerial Ship of Flowers – In the elephants eye

Peter Campbell – Lost in a Summer Night

Brian Charette – Minor Must Be Accompanied By Adult

Jonathan Moritz Trio Secret Tempo – I Think You Hung the Moon

Angelique Francis – Dance for Me

Allegories – Stay Out of the Basement

Hope Street House – For the Love of Clayton

Bob – This Love is Dead

Kpec3 arrival – the word unfazed

Norman Brule – Gaza Hold On

Mani – Work Out

Melo – Follow Me, Follow You

Carina – Locked In

The Legendary Ten Seconds – Bones in the River

The Rabbit Council – Camera 321

Damn Coyote Chris – You Can Fall Apart

Satellite Birdhouse – My Favourite Part

Faultlines – Peace Keeper

Seema Kasthuri – Deva

Johnny Beachit – Just a Little Kiss

Class of 91 – Over Now

St. Doval – Kids of Our Time

Fuzzdolly – Hit the Bricks

The Numbers – Mad Day Out

5pm to Nowhere – One More Chance

The Strumbellas – Maybe It’s Me

The Starling Effect – Pile of Ash

Johnny Nails – Scam Likely

The Planet Smashers – Belly Up

See y’all next time!