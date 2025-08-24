New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #93

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|The Rabbit Council
|Camera 321 – Single
|Folk
|No
|MELO
|Follow You, Follow Me – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Damn Coyote Chris
|Departures
|Country
|CanCon
|Johnny Nails
|Savor the Blood
|Rock
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Just a Little Kiss – Single
|Country
|No
|Johnny Beachit
|Sasquatch – Single
|Country
|No
|The Rabbit Council
|Drink Deep – Single
|Folk
|No
|The Rabbit Council
|Tivoli Park – Single
|Folk
|No
|Peter Campbell
|Haunted Melody
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Numbers
|Mad Day Out
|Rock
|No
|Angelique Francis
|Not Defeated
|Soul
|CanCon
|Angelique Francis
|Long River
|Soul
|CanCon
|Faultlines
|Peace Keeper – Single
|Folk
|No
|The Planet Smashers
|On the Dancefloor
|Rock
|CanCon
|Satellite Birdhouse
|My Favourite Part – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Starling Effect
|Pile of Ash b/w Memory Palace – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bob
|I Surrender My Soul – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Bob
|This Love is Dead – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Bob
|You’ve Got to Go – Single
|Electronic
|No
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|Ricardian Churchwell
|Folk
|No
|The Bapti$$
|Wear & Tear – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ev.G
|Way We Remember – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Jont
|Walk Right Through – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Strumbellas
|Maybe It’s Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Allegories
|Stay Out of the Basement – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Hope Street House
|For the Love of Clayton – Single
|Electronic
|No
|5pm to Nowhere
|City of Light, Act II
|Rock
|No
|Kasei
|You Ain’t Wired for Two Twenties – Single
|Country
|No
|Aerial Ship of Flowers
|Singing Coastlines
|Ambient
|No
|St. Doval
|Kids of Our Time – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Seema Kasthuri
|Deva – Single
|New Age
|No
|Class of 91
|Burn Down – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Class of 91
|Over Now – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Class of 91
|Broken Window – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|J Anders
|Game Day – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Carina
|Locked In – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Spaceface
|Lunar Manor
|Pop
|No
|I Think I Need More Sun
|Beauty Will Fade
|Rock
|No
|gas station.
|Seconds – Single
|Punk
|No
|Fuzzdolly
|At the Serpent’s End
|Rock
|Track 3 is NSFR
|No
|Mani
|Work Out – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tom Gershwin
|Wellspring
|Jazz
|No
|Jonathan Moritz Trio Secret Tempo
|Love You To Death
|Jazz
|No
|Free Under Fire
|Free Under Fire
|Rock
|CanCon
|Norman Brule
|Gaza Hold On – Single
|Religious
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Aerial Ship of Flowers – In the elephants eye
Peter Campbell – Lost in a Summer Night
Brian Charette – Minor Must Be Accompanied By Adult
Jonathan Moritz Trio Secret Tempo – I Think You Hung the Moon
Angelique Francis – Dance for Me
Allegories – Stay Out of the Basement
Hope Street House – For the Love of Clayton
Bob – This Love is Dead
Kpec3 arrival – the word unfazed
Norman Brule – Gaza Hold On
Mani – Work Out
Melo – Follow Me, Follow You
Carina – Locked In
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Bones in the River
The Rabbit Council – Camera 321
Damn Coyote Chris – You Can Fall Apart
Satellite Birdhouse – My Favourite Part
Faultlines – Peace Keeper
Seema Kasthuri – Deva
Johnny Beachit – Just a Little Kiss
Class of 91 – Over Now
St. Doval – Kids of Our Time
Fuzzdolly – Hit the Bricks
The Numbers – Mad Day Out
5pm to Nowhere – One More Chance
The Strumbellas – Maybe It’s Me
The Starling Effect – Pile of Ash
Johnny Nails – Scam Likely
The Planet Smashers – Belly Up
See y’all next time!