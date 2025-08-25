Reader’s Delight Episode 21, August 24, 2025

Episode XXI of Reader’s Delight features authors Christy Climenhage, Su Chang, and Hollay Ghadery.

Christy Climenhage talks about her debut novel The Midnight Project (Wolsak and Wynn, 2025), her education and life experiences that inform her work, and then reads an excerpt from the novel.

Su Chang introduces her latest work, The Immortal Woman (House of Anansi Press) and then reads an excerpt.

Hollay Ghadery discusses her multi-genre publishing journey and the things that inspire her writing, then reads two pieces from her new short story collection, Widow Fantasies (Gordon Hill Press, 2024).