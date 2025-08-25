Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATION from, Episode 72, July 20, 2024

Leave a comment

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/RadioNowhere240720Episode72Summer.mp3, 57m35s, 80.0 MBytes

The Letter The Box Tops
Mr. Soul Buffalo Springfield
Rock & Roll Woman Buffalo Springfield
Time Has Come Today The Chambers Brothers
Wind Circus Maximus
Break on Through The Doors
Light my Fire The Doors
I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) The Electric Prunes
Somebody To Love Jefferson Airplane
Groovin’ The Young Rascals
Roadhouse Blues The Doors
Spill the Wine Eric Burdon & War
Are You Ready The Chambers Brothers
Born to be Wild Steppenwolf
Why Can’t We be Friends? War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.