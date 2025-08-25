Radio Nowhere SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATION from, Episode 72, July 20, 2024

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/RadioNowhere240720Episode72Summer.mp3, 57m35s, 80.0 MBytes
|The Letter
|The Box Tops
|Mr. Soul
|Buffalo Springfield
|Rock & Roll Woman
|Buffalo Springfield
|Time Has Come Today
|The Chambers Brothers
|Wind
|Circus Maximus
|Break on Through
|The Doors
|Light my Fire
|The Doors
|I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)
|The Electric Prunes
|Somebody To Love
|Jefferson Airplane
|Groovin’
|The Young Rascals
|Roadhouse Blues
|The Doors
|Spill the Wine
|Eric Burdon & War
|Are You Ready
|The Chambers Brothers
|Born to be Wild
|Steppenwolf
|Why Can’t We be Friends?
|War