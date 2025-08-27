This in-depth documentary will examine how certain small-town newspapers are challenging the closure trend by emphasizing hyper-local content, fostering community involvement, and adopting innovative business strategies to succeed.

Brought to you in part by…

Region of Waterloo Arts Fund

CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo

Waterloo Region Community Foundation

Presented by Daiene Vernile & Paul Francescutti.

Don’t Stop The Presses airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturday 13 September 2025 at 10:00pm, and again on Sunday 14 September 2025 at 3:30pm.