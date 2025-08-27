"Don't Stop The Presses" Small Newspapers Fighting for Survival Saturday September 13th - 10pm Sunday September 14th - 3:30pm CKMS-102.7FM - Radio Waterloo ...brought to you in part by... Region of Waterloo Arts Fund CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo Waterloo Region Community Foundation Presented by Daiene Vernile & Paul Francescutti (line drawing of an 1920s newsboy holding a paper with the headline "Extra")
Don’t Stop The Presses

Line drawing of a 1920s newsboy holding a newspaper with the headline "Extra"This in-depth documentary will examine how certain small-town newspapers are challenging the closure trend by emphasizing hyper-local content, fostering community involvement, and adopting innovative business strategies to succeed.

Brought to you in part by…

  • Region of Waterloo Arts Fund
  • CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo
  • Waterloo Region Community Foundation

Presented by Daiene Vernile & Paul Francescutti.

Don’t Stop The Presses airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturday 13 September 2025 at 10:00pm, and again on Sunday 14 September 2025 at 3:30pm.

