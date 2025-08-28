The Clean Up Hour, Mix 333

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the summer’s over, so it’s time to send it off with an ode to a summer of too many heatwaves.

Tracklist:

Mista – Blackberry Molasses

Kendrick Lamar & Jay Rock – Money Trees

Memphis Bleek – Interlude/Dear Summer (Performed by Jay-Z)

Casey Veggies – Bye Summer

Three 6 Mafia – Da Summa

Niko B – tom did

Open Mike Eagle – ok but i’m the phone screen

Pause – Caroline

War – City, Country, City

George Benson – The World is a Ghetto

Too $hort – The Ghetto

Jay-Z – Party Life

Chance the Rapper – Brain Cells

Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves the Sunshine

Chance the Rapper, Jeremih, & Francis and the Lights – Summer Friends

Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods – No More Old Men

Serengeti – Ozzie Gullen

Kevin Abstract & DERBY – I Wasn’t There

Whitney Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas

America – A Horse With No Name

Lil B – Time’s Blue

See y’all next time!