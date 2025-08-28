The Clean Up Hour, Mix 333

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the summer’s over, so it’s time to send it off with an ode to a summer of too many heatwaves.
Tracklist:
Mista – Blackberry Molasses
Kendrick Lamar & Jay Rock – Money Trees
Memphis Bleek – Interlude/Dear Summer (Performed by Jay-Z)
Casey Veggies – Bye Summer
Three 6 Mafia – Da Summa
Niko B – tom did
Open Mike Eagle – ok but i’m the phone screen
Pause – Caroline
War – City, Country, City
George Benson – The World is a Ghetto
Too $hort – The Ghetto
Jay-Z – Party Life
Chance the Rapper – Brain Cells
Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves the Sunshine
Chance the Rapper, Jeremih, & Francis and the Lights – Summer Friends
Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods – No More Old Men
Serengeti – Ozzie Gullen
Kevin Abstract & DERBY – I Wasn’t There
Whitney Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas
America – A Horse With No Name
Lil B – Time’s Blue
See y’all next time!